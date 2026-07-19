



Admittedly, there are some people who think they can do it all, don’t need help, and are the right man for whatever job needs to be done, but that is not true for most of us. More often than not, when called by God to do a great work, we think we are not right for the job. We think we don’t know enough, don’t have the right skills, or aren’t good enough to be used by God, but when God calls, He never makes a mistake. He knows who is right for the job because He made them right for the job. He enables all that He calls, so they can fulfill His very good purpose and plan.

God Called Moses

One example of someone God called to work a good work for His glory is Moses. We read:

Therefore, come now, and I will send you to Pharaoh, so that you may bring My people, the sons of Israel, out of Egypt.” But Moses said to God, “Who am I, that I should go to Pharaoh, and that I should bring the sons of Israel out of Egypt?” And He said, “Certainly I will be with you …” (Exodus 3:10-12a) {emphasis mine}

First know that God promised to be with Moses through everything that Moses would face. When God is with you, you cannot fail and no harm can come to you without God’s permission (just as Satan had to seek God’s permission to attack Job). Also, Moses was the perfect man for the job. He was a Hebrew, but he was adopted by the daughter of Pharaoh and raised in the Egyptian palace. He spoke the language of the court. A normal Hebrew would not be allowed in the palace, nor to approach Pharaoh, but Moses had been raised there and was part of the royal family. His entire life had prepared him to approach and speak to Pharaoh.

Moses then gave another excuse.

Then Moses said, “What if they will not believe me or listen to what I say? For they may say, ‘The Lord has not appeared to you.’ ” The Lord said to him, “What is that in your hand?” And he said, “A staff.” Then He said, “Throw it on the ground.” So he threw it on the ground, and it became a serpent; and Moses fled from it. (Exodus 4:1-3) {emphasis mine}

Moses had no power on his own, but God used Moses and the staff that Moses was carrying as a proof of his calling. Moses may not have understood how things would work, but God knows everything and was prepared for everything, including Moses’s questions and doubts.

Then Moses said to the Lord, “Please, Lord, I have never been eloquent, neither recently nor in time past, nor since You have spoken to Your servant; for I am slow of speech and slow of tongue.” The Lord said to him, “Who has made man’s mouth? Or who makes him mute or deaf, or seeing or blind? Is it not I, the Lord? Now then go, and I, even I, will be with your mouth, and teach you what you are to say.” (Exodus 10-12) {emphasis mine}

Moses tried to tell his Creator that he didn’t have the ability to do what God had called him to do, but God made both his mind and his mouth. God gave him the best education available in Egypt, which likely meant the best education possible at that time. No one was better prepared. God doesn’t make mistakes. We all know the great works God did through Moses, including the 10 plagues of Egypt, leading Israel through the Red Sea and through the desert, carrying down the law written on stone by the hand of God, and writing the first 5 books of the Bible. Moses didn’t think he was the right man for the job, but God knew better. God can use anything and anyone to accomplish His good purpose.

God Called Gideon

Several generations after Moses led the Hebrews to the promised land, Israel was being oppressed by Midianites because of their unfaithfulness to God. They cried out to God to save them, so the Angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon. Just as Moses had told God that he was not the right man, Gideon did likewise.

Then Gideon said to him, “O my lord, if the Lord is with us, why then has all this happened to us? And where are all His miracles which our fathers told us about, saying, ‘Did not the Lord bring us up from Egypt?’ But now the Lord has abandoned us and given us into the hand of Midian.” The Lord looked at him and said, “Go in this your strength and deliver Israel from the hand of Midian. Have I not sent you?” He said to Him, “O Lord, how shall I deliver Israel? Behold, my family is the least in Manasseh, and I am the youngest in my father’s house.” But the Lord said to him, “Surely I will be with you, and you shall defeat Midian as one man.” (Judges 6:13-16) {emphasis mine}

Gideon gave many reasons why he thought he was the wrong man for the job. God gave Gideon one reason to believe he would prevail—God “will be with you.” If God is with you, you cannot fail.

God was merciful and gave Gideon proof of his calling. He allowed Gideon to run two tests: fleece wet and ground dry versus fleece dry and ground wet. God passed the test perfectly, and Gideon followed God by calling Israel to gather to fight Midian. This is where God shows it is He, not His followers, that wins the battle.

The Lord said to Gideon, “The people who are with you are too many for Me to give Midian into their hands, for Israel would become boastful, saying, ‘My own power has delivered me.’ Now therefore come, proclaim in the hearing of the people, saying, ‘Whoever is afraid and trembling, let him return and depart from Mount Gilead.’ ” So 22,000 people returned, but 10,000 remained. Then the Lord said to Gideon, “The people are still too many; bring them down to the water and I will test them for you there. Therefore it shall be that he of whom I say to you, ‘This one shall go with you,’ he shall go with you; but everyone of whom I say to you, ‘This one shall not go with you,’ he shall not go.” So he brought the people down to the water. And the Lord said to Gideon, “You shall separate everyone who laps the water with his tongue as a dog laps, as well as everyone who kneels to drink.” Now the number of those who lapped, putting their hand to their mouth, was 300 men; but all the rest of the people kneeled to drink water. The Lord said to Gideon, “I will deliver you with the 300 men who lapped and will give the Midianites into your hands; so let all the other people go, each man to his home.” (Judges 7:2-7) {emphasis mine}

God used Gideon and only 300 men to kill over 120,000 men (Judges 8:10). God doesn’t need the strongest, smartest, or largest number to accomplish His will. He just needs the willing.

God Calls Us

Most of us aren’t called to lead a people out of captivity or to battle an enormous army, but we are all called to serve God in some way. We are all called to share the Gospel. We are all called to make disciples. We are all called to give to the work of the Gospel. We are all called to live godly lives that reflect the glory of God.

Unfortunately, many of us say we aren’t ready. We aren’t good enough. We aren’t knowledgeable enough.

For consider your calling, brethren, that there were not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble; but God has chosen the foolish things of the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to shame the things which are strong, and the base things of the world and the despised God has chosen, the things that are not, so that He may nullify the things that are, so that no man may boast before God. But by His doing you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, and righteousness and sanctification, and redemption, so that, just as it is written, “Let him who boasts, boast in the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 1:26-31) {emphasis mine}

God doesn’t say you are good enough, wise enough, or strong enough. He says He will be with you and share His goodness, wisdom, and strength.

We need to faithfully follow and obey even when we aren’t able in ourselves. God’s favorite implement to accomplish His very good plan is a weak man or woman fully devoted to Him.

Because of the surpassing greatness of the revelations, for this reason, to keep me from exalting myself, there was given me a thorn in the flesh, a messenger of Satan to torment me—to keep me from exalting myself! Concerning this I implored the Lord three times that it might leave me. And He has said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.” Most gladly, therefore, I will rather boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell in me. Therefore I am well content with weaknesses, with insults, with distresses, with persecutions, with difficulties, for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then I am strong. (2 Corinthians 12:7-10) {emphasis mine}

When we are weak in ourselves, we lean on God becoming strong in Jesus Christ our Lord. Instead of focusing on our weaknesses, we need to focus on God’s strength, knowing that with Him all things are possible. We can be like Jonathan.

Then Jonathan said to the young man who was carrying his armor, “Come and let us cross over to the garrison of these uncircumcised; perhaps the Lord will work for us, for the Lord is not restrained to save by many or by few.” (1 Samuel 14:6) {emphasis mine}

Jonathan understood that God’s presence was the only important factor. If God is for us, then no one can destroy us.

Of course, most of our situations don’t require physical battle. We are trying to grow the kingdom and invite people to know salvation through Jesus Christ. We may not have much strength. We may not have many assets. We may not have great intelligence or education. We may not look impressive, but God regularly uses the little things that are given by us to accomplish His good purpose.

And He sat down opposite the treasury, and began observing how the people were putting money into the treasury; and many rich people were putting in large sums. A poor widow came and put in two small copper coins, which amount to a cent. Calling His disciples to Him, He said to them, “Truly I say to you, this poor widow put in more than all the contributors to the treasury; for they all put in out of their surplus, but she, out of her poverty, put in all she owned, all she had to live on.” (Mark 12:41-44) {emphasis mine}

God looks not at how much we give, but how fully we give of what we have. He can do great works with much or with little.

When it was evening, the disciples came to Him and said, “This place is desolate and the hour is already late; so send the crowds away, that they may go into the villages and buy food for themselves.” But Jesus said to them, “They do not need to go away; you give them something to eat!” They said to Him, “We have here only five loaves and two fish.” And He said, “Bring them here to Me.” Ordering the people to sit down on the grass, He took the five loaves and the two fish, and looking up toward heaven, He blessed the food, and breaking the loaves He gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the crowds, and they all ate and were satisfied. They picked up what was left over of the broken pieces, twelve full baskets. There were about five thousand men who ate, besides women and children. (Matthew 14:15-21) {emphasis mine}

In the feeding of the 5,000, Jesus took a child’s offering of 5 small loaves and 2 small fish to feed 5,000 men plus an uncounted number of women and children. He provided for this giant crowd from a child’s lunch. This was a great miracle, but Jesus didn’t stop there. He had 12 baskets of leftovers, one for each of his 12 disciples. I’m certain that wasn’t an accident.

Most of us know intellectually that God can do all things through us, but we have trouble living out what our mind knows. I love this statement by a father approaching Jesus for help with his tormented son.

It has often thrown him both into the fire and into the water to destroy him. But if You can do anything, take pity on us and help us!” And Jesus said to him, “ ‘If You can?’ All things are possible to him who believes.” Immediately the boy’s father cried out and said, “I do believe; help my unbelief.” (Mark 9:22-24) {emphasis mine}

This father approached Jesus hoping he could help his son. He even thought Jesus could help, but he didn’t have complete faith. I love his prayer, “I do believe; help my unbelief.” We frequently need to pray likewise, “I do believe; help my unbelief” because with God, all things are possible.

The disciples were amazed at His words. But Jesus answered again and said to them, “Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God! It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” They were even more astonished and said to Him, “Then who can be saved?” Looking at them, Jesus said, “With people it is impossible, but not with God; for all things are possible with God.” (Mark 10:24-27) {emphasis mine}

All things are possible with God. When God calls, whether it is a general call from the Bible to all Christians, or it is a specific call on your life, remember God’s power and faithfulness and accept the calling of God and be like Isaiah:

Then I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for Us?” Then I said, “Here am I. Send me!” (Isaiah 6:8) {emphasis mine}

May we hear the calling of God and obey the calling of God with complete faith in His power and faithfulness. May we trust in God’s power and not our own, so we do all things for His glory and according to His will.

Trust Jesus

FYI, I”ve included two other passages I considered using, but I left out because I’m trying to keep my posts from getting too long. I’ve only slightly succeeded with this post.

6Then he said to me, “This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel saying, ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ says the Lord of hosts. (Zechariah 4:6)

and

7Where can I go from Your Spirit

Or where can I flee from Your presence

8If I ascend to heaven, You are there

If I make my bed in Sheol, behold, You are there

9If I take the wings of the dawn

If I dwell in the remotest part of the sea

10Even there Your hand will lead me

And Your right hand will lay hold of me.

(Psalm 139:7-10) {emphasis mine}

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

.

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

.

But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

.

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

·

October 3, 2024

I will use this page to put links to where you can purchase my books. I will also announce when they are released and new books that are coming.

Read full story

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Subscribed

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit.

Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

PWA









