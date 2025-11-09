Very few of us (probably none) are perfectly aligned with God in both our view of Him and our view of what is important. We wander off to one extreme or another. We pick one aspect that we like and ignore another aspect that we don’t particularly like.

This isn’t to say that truth is a compromise. We don’t just say, “I believe this and you believe that, so the truth is halfway between,” but the truth is a point and our path is a line and it is easy to wander off from the perfect target.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

And do not lean on your own understanding.

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He will make your paths straight. (Proverbs 3:5-6)

Off Track About God

The two most common errors relating to our view of God are focusing solely on God’s love (and ignoring His holiness) or focusing solely on His holiness and judgement while ignoring His love. Our view of God affects what we believe about the world and it affects how we interact with others, so it is critical for our view of God to be accurate.

Nothing But Love

Probably the most common error today is focusing solely on God’s love. I was recently talking to someone about God and their response to something I said was, “Well, my God is a loving God.” She had no room in her view of God for truth, holiness, or judgment. She seemed to believe that God loved everyone, and nothing a person did would make them closer or farther away from God. From something else she said, I think she believed that almost everyone would be going to heaven, except maybe a few murderers, rapists, and terrorists.

Quite possibly the most beloved verse in the Bible is:

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him. (John 3:16-17)

Yes, it is true that God is love and loves us more than we can imagine. It is true that God loved us so much that he came to earth, lived a perfect human life, died to pay the penalty of our sins, and rose from the dead to prove He had conquered sin and death. We have to remember, though, that although His first coming was not to judge us, but to save us, His second coming will be to judge the world. When we focus only on the love of God, we can love people straight into hell.

We especially see this in churches that embrace those in sexual sins. They are trying so hard to love these people that they end up encouraging them IN their sin rather than helping free them FROM their sin. Without teaching the holiness of God and God’s judgement of sin, people can’t understand why and from what they need to be saved. If God isn’t holy and sin isn’t an abomination to God, then from what do they need to be saved?

What does the Bible say about love:

Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; (1 Corinthians 13:4-6) {emphasis mine}

Those who focus on God’s love tend to focus on kindness, not being jealous, not bragging and not being arrogant. They ignore the fact that God says love “does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth.”

God will judge those who do not treat Him as holy and who disobey His explicit commands (if they do not repent of their sins, believe Jesus died to pay the penalty, and submit to His authority).

But immorality or any impurity or greed must not even be named among you, as is proper among saints; and there must be no filthiness and silly talk, or coarse jesting, which are not fitting, but rather giving of thanks. For this you know with certainty, that no immoral or impure person or covetous man, who is an idolater, has an inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God. (Ephesians 5:3-5)

In fact, God tells us that those who are in unrepentant and blatant sin should be removed from the church instead of supported in their sin.

It is actually reported that there is immorality among you, and immorality of such a kind as does not exist even among the Gentiles, that someone has his father’s wife. You have become arrogant and have not mourned instead, so that the one who had done this deed would be removed from your midst. (1 Corinthians 5:1-2)

We are told to love others, but it is not loving to encourage someone in their sin. It is not loving to supports someone’s belief in a lie. It is not loving to praise someone for choosing their own way rather than God’s way.

Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world. The world is passing away, and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God lives forever. (1 John 2:15-17)

True love leads us to be conformed into the likeness of Christ and helps those around us also to be drawn to Christ and conformed into His likeness.

And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect. (Romans 12:2)

Love without truth is not real love. Love that ignores God’s commands is not godly love.

And this is love, that we walk according to His commandments. This is the commandment, just as you have heard from the beginning, that you should walk in it. (2 John 1:6)

Nothing But Wrath

The other major error is being so focused on God’s holiness and His judgment of sin that we drive everyone away because we have no love for our fellow man and maybe even very little love for our God.

It is true that God is holy and hates evil.

For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness (Romans 1:18)

It is also true that God sometimes eventually takes away His protective hand and allows people to follow their sinful desires to the extreme when they reject Him repeatedly.

Therefore God gave them over in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, so that their bodies would be dishonored among them. (Romans 1:24)

Sadly there are many Christians who then think they personally have the right to judge others and to give up on others. We have no right to judge others. That right belongs to God alone.

Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay ,” says the Lord. (Romans 12:19)

We have no right to judge others or commit vengeance against those who have hurt us and those we love. This authority is given to God alone.

We are called to love others and to share the good news with others. Because God has forgiven us, we are to forgive others in the same way.

Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has seen God at any time; if we love one another, God abides in us, and His love is perfected in us. (1 John 4:11-12)

One of the signs of true faith in God is our love for others. The Pharisees in Jesus’s time knew the Scriptures. They knew right and wrong, but used it to abuse others and to make themselves look righteous rather than to draw close to God and to draw others to God. If we truly know Jesus as Savior, we should love others and seek their good just as God loves us and seeks our good.

Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love. (1 John 4:7-8)

This love, however, should not be condoning sin. It should be standing up for truth and righteousness in a kind and loving manner.

The Lord’s bond-servant must not be quarrelsome, but be kind to all, able to teach, patient when wronged, with gentleness correcting those who are in opposition, if perhaps God may grant them repentance leading to the knowledge of the truth, and they may come to their senses and escape from the snare of the devil, having been held captive by him to do his will. (2 Timothy 2:24-26)

When wronged, we should see the hurt and pain that caused the hurtful action and we should remember how God forgave and saved us. We can then gently correct our “enemy” and draw them to our Lord and Savior.

The point of standing on truth and the word of God is not to beat people into submission, but to draw them to God and salvation. Knowing God’s word is not for the purpose of lifting up ourselves, but to lift up and to rescue those around us. We should love God’s word and love the truth, but we should also love fellow believers and those who do not yet believe. Any correction should be for the purpose of drawing others to God and truth. It should never become trying to win an argument or trying to make myself look better than them. Theological debate should be a loving search for the truth, not a competition to win the argument or an attempt to put down the other person and their beliefs. Sadly, online debate especially seems to bring out the hateful arguments in ways that rarely happen when individuals are face to face.

Any time you get in a debate on truth, righteousness, and theology, make sure you are seeking the truth and not the win. Make sure you are debating in order to help the other person and not to put them down and make them feel bad. Make sure you are not debating to make yourself look better.

By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another. (John 13:35)

We must have both love and truth.

Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth. (John 17:17)

Trust Jesus

