Last night I was reading in Nehemiah. The Israelites aren’t exactly known for being faithful to God’s Word, but the people in this instance showed a level of reverence for God’s Word that the modern church rarely approaches. I have a high view of God’s Word, but it made me wonder, “Do I have this level of reverence?”

Then Ezra the priest brought the law before the assembly of men, women and all who could listen with understanding, on the first day of the seventh month. He read from it before the square which was in front of the Water Gate from early morning until midday, in the presence of men and women, those who could understand; and all the people were attentive to the book of the law. (Nehemiah 8:2-3) {emphasis mine}

How many of us would get up early in the morning in order to listen to the Word of God (especially the first 5 books of the Bible) being read for hours (likely 4+ hours). Even harder, how many of us would stay attentive to the Word the whole time without our minds wandering off to other things. One really has to have reverence for God’s Word to pay close attention for this long.

This hours long Bible reading would have been even harder. They weren’t sitting in comfortable chairs or even in a stiff pew, but standing and/or on their knees.

Ezra opened the book in the sight of all the people for he was standing above all the people; and when he opened it, all the people stood up. Then Ezra blessed the Lord the great God. And all the people answered, “Amen, Amen!” while lifting up their hands; then they bowed low and worshiped the Lord with their faces to the ground. (Nehemiah 8:5-6) {emphasis mine}

How many of us would get up early to stand for hours listening to the Word of God? Probably few of us. Most Christians have trouble finding 10 minutes to sit comfortably with a cup of coffee to read the Bible. This was a whole other level of respect for God’s Word.

It wasn’t just that the people stood passively listening to the Word of God being read. They took the Word, applied it to their lives, and realized how short they had fallen.

Then Nehemiah, who was the governor, and Ezra the priest and scribe, and the Levites who taught the people said to all the people, “This day is holy to the Lord your God; do not mourn or weep.” For all the people were weeping when they heard the words of the law. (Nehemiah 8:9) {emphasis mine}

These people weren’t just hearing the Word of God intellectually. They were looking at what it said about themselves and realizing how short they had fallen. They repented of their sins and turned to God.

All the people went away to eat, to drink, to send portions and to celebrate a great festival, because they understood the words which had been made known to them. (Nehemiah 8:12) {emphasis mine}

Even though the Word had made them realize how badly they had failed God, they rejoiced because they now knew and understood God’s Word. They didn’t take for granted the fact that God shared His Word with them. They appreciated God’s Word so much that they read a second day and found the command for the Feast of Booths. This feast had not been celebrated since the days of Joshua. They celebrated the Feast of Booths and read the book of Moses (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, & Deuteronomy) for seven days straight.

He read from the book of the law of God daily, from the first day to the last day. And they celebrated the feast seven days, and on the eighth day there was a solemn assembly according to the ordinance. (Nehemiah 8:12) {emphasis mine}

Today we all have access to a Bible, and almost everyone can read. We don’t have to stand and listen to someone read to us; we can read the Bible for ourselves in the form we prefer (book or online, whatever translation we prefer, standard Bible order, Talmudic order, or chronological, etc.). We have such easy access to the Bible, and yet we take it for granted. We don’t read it as we should. We don’t study it. We don’t apply it in our lives.

May God give our hearts a desire to hear His Word. May we take time every day to study God’s Word and to listen to what He is saying to us. May we apply God’s Word in our lives and be ready to share it with all those around us.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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