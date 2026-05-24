I’m working on a bunch of very difficult posts that require great care and support. I have many in the works, but none are ready to post, so I’m posting this to fill the time.

I was listening to some Christian music. I heard the song “Old Time Religion,” and was singing along. I have normally thought of the song as longing for the past when more people truly believed in Jesus and when churches actually honored Jesus. This time, it hit me differently. I don’t want religion. I want Jesus. Even the best religion doesn’t compare to a true, close relationship with Jesus. Religion isn’t necessarily wrong unless it is separated from Jesus, but my longing isn’t for religion. I started thinking about how I could improve the song’s lyrics.

Original Lyrics

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

It is good enough for me

It was good for my old mother

It was good for my old mother

It was good for my old mother

And it’s good enough for me

It was good for the Hebrew children

It was good for the Hebrew children

It was good for the Hebrew children

And it’s good enough for me

It was good for Paul and Silas

It was good for Paul and Silas

It was good for Paul and Silas

And it’s good enough for me

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

It is good enough for me

It was good for my old father

It was good for my old father

It was good for my old father

And it’s good enough for me

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

Give me that old time religion

It is good enough for me

It was good for the Hebrew children

It was good for the Hebrew children

It was good for the Hebrew children

And it’s good enough for me

I want that old time religion

I want that old time religion

I want that old time religion

It is good enough for me

New Lyrics

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

He’s better than I deserve

He was guidance for my mother

He was guidance for my mother

He was guidance for my mother

He’s better than we deserve

He was Lord of the Hebrew nation

He was Lord of the Hebrew nation

He was Lord of the Hebrew nation

He’s better than we deserve

He was help for Paul and Silas

He was help for Paul and Silas

He was help for Paul and Silas

He’s better than we deserve

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

He’s better than I deserve

He was a model for my father

He was a model for my father

He was a model for my father

He’s better than we deserve

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

Give me my Lord and Savior, Jesus

He’s better than I deserve

He was Lord of the Hebrew nation

He was Lord of the Hebrew nation

He was Lord of the Hebrew nation

He’s better than we deserve

I want my Lord and Savior, Jesus

I want my Lord and Savior, Jesus

I want my Lord and Savior, Jesus

He’s better than I deserve

I tried using AI to generate audio for the new lyrics. What I wanted was the same Willie Nelson version of the song, but with my lyrics, but I didn’t feel right using AI to change Willie’s voice, so I asked it to generically use my lyrics to make a country version to the tune of “Old Time Religion” using a male voice. The result doesn’t sound too much like “Old Time Religion” and the country is definitely too pop-style for my tastes, but I figured I’d include it for fun. I enjoyed the words, but the audio seems like it is trying too hard, kind of like many of the people asked to sing the “Star Spangled Banner,” but they embellish just a bit too much. I also couldn’t figure out how to download the song, so I played it on my computer and recorded with my phone, that worked well until my screen went to sleep and I tried to wake it, knocking the phone off and putting the microphone farther from the speakers than optimal. It isn’t what I hoped for, but it does let you hear the lyrics as a song.

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