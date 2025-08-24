I was inspired by this post by Pastor Rich Bitterman. It is worth reading as well.

End Times Controversy

There seems to be a lot of controversy among Christians about what the Bible says about end times. Some think that the prophecies were already fulfilled in the past, but there was no time in the past that things were completely fulfilled. Some think that the end times prophecies aren’t literal prophecies, but more allegories or principles. Many of these Christians think the church has replaced Israel in the Old Testament prophecies, but believing God moved His promises from Israel and applied them to the Church is like a husband promising to love and cherish his wife, but then changing that promise to another woman. It makes God a liar, which He is not. Among those who believe in a literal 7 year Tribulation and a literal 1,000 year reign of Christ, there is disagreement about when the church will be raptured to be with Christ (pre-trib, mid-trib, or post-trib).

I believe that the Bible clearly and throughout the New and Old Testament, talks about a literal fulfillment, where the time of the gentiles ends when the church is raptured, sometime shortly after, the Anti-Christ makes a treaty with Israel starting the clock on the 7 year Tribulation (also known as Jacob’s trouble). At the end of the Tribulation, Jesus returns to earth with the church behind Him and reigns for exactly 1,000 years before the final battle and the creation of a new heavens and a new earth. (Some of my other posts go into more detail about Biblical evidence for these beliefs, but if you want more evidence, feel free to leave a comment below and I will try to answer any questions.)

Because of this and the signs of the end times (Israel recreated, Jews in Jerusalem, gospel shared with the whole earth, technology (AI, CBDCs, etc.), being created that enable the literal fulfillment of prophecy, anti-semitism, new political alignments, etc.), I believe our time is short (although I can’t know exactly how short) and therefore all Christians need to be sharing the gospel like there is no tomorrow because one day soon there will not be another chance.

Like the Times of Noah & Lot

Jesus spoke of the end times to his disciples and compared the end times to the time of Noah and the time of Lot.

And just as it happened in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: they were eating, they were drinking, they were marrying, they were being given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. It was the same as happened in the days of Lot: they were eating, they were drinking, they were buying, they were selling, they were planting, they were building; but on the day that Lot went out from Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all. It will be just the same on the day that the Son of Man is revealed. (Luke 17:26-30)

“but on the day that Lot went out from Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all.” Angels came for Lot and his family to remove them from Sodom. Once they were removed, God’s judgment fell on Sodom. In the same way, Jesus will come for His church and snatch (harpazo, rapture) them to Himself in heaven, and afterwards God’s judgment will fall on the whole earth just as it did on Sodom, with some of the judgments being the same. “… and out of their mouths proceed fire and smoke and brimstone.” (Revelation 9:17b)

Right now people are are eating, drinking, marrying, and being given in marriage just as in the days of Noah. People are doing evil and not expecting any punishment. They are openly rejecting God, Jesus, the church, and God’s chosen people, the Jews.

In the days of Noah, the people saw Noah faithfully building a huge boat for a flood. They were told why he was building the ark. They mocked him. Today, some Christians are faithfully serving God, speaking the gospel, and preparing for their eternal home. They are mocked in the same way Noah was mocked.

Behold, I, even I am bringing the flood of water upon the earth, to destroy all flesh in which is the breath of life, from under heaven; everything that is on the earth shall perish. But I will establish My covenant with you; and you shall enter the ark—you and your sons and your wife, and your sons’ wives with you. (Genesis 6:17-18)

Just as God promised to save Noah and his family from the flood and destruction, in the same way God promised that those who repented and put their faith in Jesus will be saved from the judgment in the Tribulation.

On the very same day Noah and Shem and Ham and Japheth, the sons of Noah, and Noah’s wife and the three wives of his sons with them, entered the ark, they and every beast after its kind, and all the cattle after their kind, and every creeping thing that creeps on the earth after its kind, and every bird after its kind, all sorts of birds. So they went into the ark to Noah, by twos of all flesh in which was the breath of life. Those that entered, male and female of all flesh, entered as God had commanded him; and the Lord closed it behind him. Then the flood came upon the earth … (Genesis 7:13-17a) {emphasis mine}

Just as God commanded Noah and Noah trusted God and was saved, so also we who obey God’s command to trust in Jesus will be saved. Also, like in the days of Noah, he didn’t set the date nor close the door. God did. In the same way, we must continue to share the gospel and make disciples until God shuts the door behind us and takes us home to heaven. Just as there was only one way to escape the judgment of the global flood, to trust God and enter through the one door in the ark, so also there is only one way to escape the coming judgment of the Tribulation, we must trust in Jesus and enter through Him. “I am the door; if anyone enters through Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture.” (John 10:9)

The One Way

I’ve read polls suggesting over half of people that claim to be Christians believe that any true believer of any religion can go to heaven, but the Bible is clear that there is only one way. “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” (John 14:6) Just as the ark had only one door and at some point, God closed the door and no one else could enter, so also today there is only way to God and heaven and a day will come when God will close the door and nobody else may enter.

I have a hard time understanding how people could believe that their creator God made them, they sinned against Him so they deserved death. God then sent His son to be blasphemed, beaten, and killed, but then they think, “I don’t like that way. It isn’t good enough. I want another way.”

We know that Jesus will come for His church, so they don’t have to experience His wrath. We know that when Jesus comes down to Earth at the end of the Tribulation, all those who rejected Him will be killed. We know that at the end of the Millennial Kingdom, all those who reject Jesus will be judged and tossed into Hell. What we don’t know is exactly when these things will happen.

“But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone. For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be. (Matthew 24:36-39)

We can see the signs of His approach, but nobody can know the day or the hour of his coming. As Christians, we should study the scriptures and know the signs and watch for the signs, so we can be ready. The unbelievers will be caught totally unaware. Even those who were told of the coming judgment, do not believe, so they don’t live like it is coming. I liked this quote by Pastor Rich Bitterman:

“Judgment always seems imaginary…until it isn’t.”

There is only one way to avoid the judgment — through repentance and faith in Jesus. Attending church is good, but won’t get you into heaven. Reading the Bible is good, but won’t get you into heaven. Taking care of the poor is good, but won’t get you into heaven. Being trustworthy and kind is good, but won’t get you into heaven. Only repentance and faith in Jesus will get you into heaven.

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it. (Matthew 7:13-14)

Not Our Way

There are some who call themselves Christians, but they won’t be in heaven. There are some that try their very best to do what is good, but they won’t be in heaven. There are some that believe their beliefs with all of their heart and mind, but they won’t be in heaven because their faith is in the wrong thing. It isn’t in Jesus.

Now Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, took their respective firepans, and after putting fire in them, placed incense on it and offered strange fire before the Lord, which He had not commanded them. (Leviticus 10:1)

Nadab and Abihu chose to worship God in their own way instead of the way God had commanded. When we worship God according to our own desires instead of according to His commands and His word as communicated in the Bible, we are equally judged by fire that never ends in Hell. God is holy. God is creator. God sacrificed all for us and we owe Him complete submission and allegiance.

I wish everyone could know the joy of serving our God and Creator. It is sad that there are many who reject God and live lives of evil continually, but it especially breaks my heart knowing that there are many, who consider themselves Christians, who never repented, never studied God’s word, and/or never submitted to His commands. They did “christianity” their way instead of God’s way. Christianity done any way, except God’s way, is not Christianity at all.

And someone said to Him, “Lord, are there just a few who are being saved?” And He said to them, “Strive to enter through the narrow door; for many, I tell you, will seek to enter and will not be able. Once the head of the house gets up and shuts the door, and you begin to stand outside and knock on the door, saying, ‘Lord, open up to us!’ then He will answer and say to you, ‘I do not know where you are from.’ Then you will begin to say, ‘We ate and drank in Your presence, and You taught in our streets’; and He will say, ‘I tell you, I do not know where you are from; depart from Me, all you evildoers.’ (Luke 13:23-27)

May our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ draw you to Himself, lead you to repentance, grow your faith, sanctify your life, and snatch you up to heaven when He comes for His bride. May you live your life with lit lamps ready and waiting for your Savior. May your light so shine the light of Jesus that you bring many souls with you.

Trust Jesus

