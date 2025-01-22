When I read this verse, I saw something I had never seen before.

A servant who acts wisely will rule over a son who acts shamefully,

And will share in the inheritance among brothers. (Proverbs 17:2)

I had taken this by its plain meaning about a servant and a son and how they will be treated based on their actions, but I think there is more to this. In the Old Testament, the Bible hints at God’s plan for mankind which would include more than just God’s chosen people, Israel.

since Abraham will surely become a great and mighty nation, and in him all the nations of the earth will be blessed? (Genesis 18:18)

In the New Testament, this prediction is expanded upon:

The Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel beforehand to Abraham, saying, “All the nations will be blessed in you .” (Galatians 3:8)

All nations will be blessed through Abraham and Jacob, especially through Israel.

What does the Bible say about the relationship between Jews, gentiles, and salvation?

I say then, they [Jews/Israel] did not stumble so as to fall, did they? May it never be! But by their transgression salvation has come to the Gentiles, to make them jealous. Now if their transgression is riches for the world and their failure is riches for the Gentiles, how much more will their fulfillment be! But I am speaking to you who are Gentiles. Inasmuch then as I am an apostle of Gentiles, I magnify my ministry, if somehow I might move to jealousy my fellow countrymen and save some of them. For if their rejection is the reconciliation of the world, what will their acceptance be but life from the dead? If the first piece of dough is holy, the lump is also; and if the root is holy, the branches are too. But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive, were grafted in among them and became partaker with them of the rich root of the olive tree, do not be arrogant toward the branches; but if you are arrogant, remember that it is not you who supports the root, but the root supports you. You will say then, “Branches were broken off so that I might be grafted in.” Quite right, they were broken off for their unbelief, but you stand by your faith. Do not be conceited, but fear; for if God did not spare the natural branches, He will not spare you, either. Behold then the kindness and severity of God; to those who fell, severity, but to you, God’s kindness, if you continue in His kindness; otherwise you also will be cut off. And they also, if they do not continue in their unbelief, will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again. For if you were cut off from what is by nature a wild olive tree, and were grafted contrary to nature into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these who are the natural branches be grafted into their own olive tree? (Romans 11:11-24)

The Jews are God’s chosen people, but many have rejected their God and Savior. Because of this, God cut off their branch from the root and grafted in chosen gentiles. The new vine is made up of both Jew and gentile.

Now let’s look back at the verse I started with:

A servant who acts wisely will rule over a son who acts shamefully,

And will share in the inheritance among brothers. (Proverbs 17:2)

Could God be warning the Israelites, that if they act shamefully, they will have to share their inheritance with the gentiles who will partake of the blessings of God towards His chosen people?

Obviously God had a plan. He knew every choice every person would make and is able to control any decision He wishes. Still, I think this was a warning to Israel. Just as I never saw it when reading this verse many times, the Jews didn’t see the warning because they thought their position was secure despite their actions. Those who are truly chosen and are truly children of God, will choose to serve and obey God. They will not reject Him. They may make mistakes, but they will always turn back to Him and seek to serve and please Him.

I pray that you will be or are grafted into the true vine, Jesus Christ our Savior.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

