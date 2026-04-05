FYI, My reposts about why our understanding of Genesis is important seemed to get the most interest that I’ve gotten in a while. I’ve written about it in the past, but was wondering if there is anything related to the subject of Genesis 1-11 and/or how science supports (rather than opposes) the Bible that any of you would like addressed in a future post. Please comment or send me a message, and I’d love to address any issues you have. Now onto my main post.

We are now celebrating Holy Week—the celebration of the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sometimes it may seem like we have heard the story so many times that it doesn’t move us like it used to. We sit at church, hear the stories, and nod, but it doesn’t cause us to follow and serve Him. It doesn’t move us to tears that our God and Creator would suffer such atrocities for our sins.

I hope this Easter you will remember your sins and how Jesus took them upon Himself. Remember how He suffered and died because of our guilt. Our Creator sacrificed all for us, so that we could be forgiven and enter His presence.

Surely my soul remembers

And is bowed down within me.

This I recall to my mind,

Therefore I have hope.

The Lord’s lovingkindnesses indeed never cease,

For His compassions never fail.

They are new every morning;

Great is Your faithfulness.

“The Lord is my portion,” says my soul,

“Therefore I have hope in Him.”

The Lord is good to those who wait for Him,

To the person who seeks Him.

It is good that he waits silently

For the salvation of the Lord.

(Lamentation 3:20-26)

When you hear the Easter story, don’t think of the Easter bunny, colored eggs, and chocolate candy. Don’t even think of the sterilized version of Jesus’s death and resurrection that is told so often at many church services. Remember that He bore the entire judgement for our sins. Dwell on every gory detail of Jesus’s trial and crucifixion. Then revel in His resurrection from the dead and worship the One who paid it all.

May you truly understand how much our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has done for us. May it change your every thought, word, and action. May it urge you to complete submission to His will. May your excitement about what Jesus did for you lead you to tell everyone around you about Jesus.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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