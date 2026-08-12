Reading Psalm 62 last night, I saw two verses that were almost identical, but the differences were significant and meaningful.

My soul waits in silence for God only (Psalm 62:1a)

and

My soul, wait in silence for God only, (Psalm 62:5a)

Because I don’t read Hebrew, I checked the same verses in NKJV, ESV, and NLT to see how they compared to the NASB2020 version that I was studying. Although the exact wording changed, the meanings and differences remained.

The first line is a statement of what was happening at that moment. In this case, David is waiting in silence for God alone. He is doing what he should and is trusting God.

My soul waits in silence for God only;

From Him is my salvation.

He only is my rock and my salvation,

My stronghold; I shall not be greatly shaken.

(Psalm 62:1-2) {emphasis mine}

David fully trusts God and depends on God to provide for him and to guide him. You could say that David is (at least mostly) living as he should and having full and complete faith in God.

We then read about some hardship and David seems to refer to himself as, “Like a leaning wall, like a tottering fence?” (Psalm 62:3b) This situation leads David to make almost the same statement, but instead of a statement of what he is doing, David gives himself a command or encouragement to do right and wait on God because He always keeps His promises and is always there.

My soul, wait in silence for God only,

For my hope is from Him.

He only is my rock and my salvation,

My stronghold; I shall not be shaken.

On God my salvation and my glory rest;

The rock of my strength, my refuge is in God.

Trust in Him at all times, O people;

Pour out your heart before Him;

God is a refuge for us. Selah.

(Psalm 62:5-8) {emphasis mine}

David reminds himself (his soul) to wait for God only. He reminds himself of the one in whom his trust lies. He reminds himself from where his salvation comes. He reminds himself of where he always has found refuge.

All true believers have moments when our faith is deep, and our walk is aligned with Jesus. We also all have moments when our faith falters, and we have trouble waiting on God and following faithfully. Just as David reminds himself of the one upon which his faith rests and of God’s faithfulness; we also sometimes need reminding.

We can study God’s Word to remind us of the great things God has done and of His repeated faithfulness to His promises. When we have studied and memorized God’s word, we can recall His Word when we need it. We can surround ourselves with faithful believers who can encourage us in faith and faithfulness because they have experienced God’s guidance and protection.

If David, a man after God’s own heart, needed to be reminded of God’s power and faithfulness, so do we.

May God bring to mind all the great things He has done throughout all time and in our personal lives and the lives of those around us, so we can wait faithfully on God alone and follow Him faithfully all the days of our lives. May God help us coach ourselves on the faithfulness and power of God, so we can continue to live in faith even when it feels like our lives are falling apart. May God help us have more days where we faithfully wait on God and follow God, and fewer days when we need to be reminded of God’s faithfulness and love.

Trust Jesus



FYI, don’t beat yourself up if you are having a period of doubt. Even the Apostle Paul, who wrote more than half of the New Testament, lamented about not living as faithfully as he desired. At the same time, don’t allow yourself to drift into unfaithfulness, but give yourself daily (or hourly or minute by minute) reminders of God’s power, love, and faithfulness in order to keep yourself on the path of faithfully following Jesus in all you think, say, and do.

For what I am doing, I do not understand; for I am not practicing what I would like to do, but I am doing the very thing I hate. But if I do the very thing I do not want to do, I agree with the Law, confessing that the Law is good. So now, no longer am I the one doing it, but sin which dwells in me. For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh; for the willing is present in me, but the doing of the good is not. For the good that I want, I do not do, but I practice the very evil that I do not want. But if I am doing the very thing I do not want, I am no longer the one doing it, but sin which dwells in me. I find then the principle that evil is present in me, the one who wants to do good. For I joyfully concur with the law of God in the inner man, but I see a different law in the members of my body, waging war against the law of my mind and making me a prisoner of the law of sin which is in my members. Wretched man that I am! Who will set me free from the body of this death? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord! So then, on the one hand I myself with my mind am serving the law of God, but on the other, with my flesh the law of sin. (Romans 7:15-25)

My new book, Learning About God Through Laughter, is now available for purchase in paperback and in ebook formats. I am also offering to email a free copy in .pdf, .epub, or .mobi format to anyone willing to read and give a review on it on at least one retailer site. Thanks for helping me get this book known, so it can be a blessing to those who need it. Also know, that all of my writing is done as a ministry and not as a money making endeavor. I set my paperback prices as low as possible, usually making $0.20-$0.50 depending on the retailer. My ebooks are set a touch higher, so I can reduce the price regularly for different promotions.

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

.

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

.

But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

.

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

·

October 3, 2024

I will use this page to put links to where you can purchase my books. I will also announce when they are released and new books that are coming.

Read full story

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Subscribed

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit.

Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

PWA