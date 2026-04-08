FYI, My husband has been sick for almost two weeks, meaning I have had to take on much of his responsibilities and help take care of him. After a week and a half, I finally caught the same bug. I haven’t had the mental ability to write a coherent article, so I am reposting (with minor edits) this post from May 2024. Please pray that we will both get healthy and get caught up on all of our responsibilities. Also pray that I will have wisdom to know when my new book is ready for publishing.

This post has a bit of an American focus. The principles are valid for everyone, but please excuse the America-centric wording.

With all of the wars and disagreements around the world, it is handy for each of us to consider what citizenship will be our guiding principle in life.

David Jeremiah said:

Christians, rather than being distinct from the world around them and living in expectation of their Lord’s return, have become so much like the world that sometimes you can scarcely tell the difference between the two. Many churches reflect an apathetic, rather than serious, attitude toward the coming of the Lord.1

As Christians we are citizens of Heaven, of the Kingdom of God, and not of this world or a particular country. We should live based on this fact. We should live differently than those of this world. We should eagerly look forward to going home to Heaven to be with Jesus. This should be our goal.

But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. (Matthew 6:33)

.

Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. (1 John 2:15)

Our focus should be on things of God and not on our own plans or our own comfort. This doesn’t mean that life should be drudgery without any fun, but it means we should always be working towards the Goal of being Christ-like, doing the will of the Father, and working towards the goal of leading people to Jesus and to Heaven. Our focus should be setting up for our future home in Heaven, not optimizing our home here on Earth.

Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21)

and

So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are fellow citizens with the saints, and are of God’s household, having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus Himself being the corner stone, in whom the whole building, being fitted together, is growing into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom you also are being built together into a dwelling of God in the Spirit. (Ephesians 2:19-22)

We should be building our treasure in heaven instead of our home on Earth. We need to have our focus on things of God instead of our own things.

Focusing on God more than this world includes how we act regarding our actual needs.

And which of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life’s span? If then you cannot do even a very little thing, why do you worry about other matters? Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; but I tell you, not even Solomon in all his glory clothed himself like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass in the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the furnace, how much more will He clothe you? You men of little faith! And do not seek what you will eat and what you will drink, and do not keep worrying. For all these things the nations of the world eagerly seek; but your Father knows that you need these things. But seek His kingdom, and these things will be added to you. Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has chosen gladly to give you the kingdom. (Luke 12:25-32)

Trusting in God’s providence does not mean that we sit passively waiting for God to provide for every need, but that we should responsibly work to provide for our family and not worry about having enough:

For even when we were with you, we used to give you this order: if anyone is not willing to work, then he is not to eat, either. (1 Thessalonians 3:10)

We need to endeavor to find that perfect balance where we work to provide for the needs of ourselves, our families, and those around us, but also not spend all of our time and effort working to make lots of money, make ourselves perfectly comfortable, or worse to live extravagantly. We need to put in enough work to meet needs, but then need to focus on God’s plan for our lives and sharing the Gospel with others. We need to trust God to provide what is needed. This lack of worry will make us stand out in a world that is full of hurt and worry. It will help our witness and honor God.

This also doesn’t mean that being rich is evil. God has used rich people throughout history to provide for his people. The problem is when a person focuses on those riches and hangs onto them too tightly. We should always be generous with what we have been given. Sometimes we have more money than time. Sometimes we have more time than money. Sometimes we don’t have much of either, but can share our faith. “From everyone who has been given much, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more.” (Luke 12:48b)

We also need to understand that God never promised easy lives. He has told us that we will have a hard time, that we will be hated, and that we will be persecuted if we live for Him. He not only doesn’t promise us ease and prosperity, but He actually promises hardship and difficulty. H e also promises that we, if we submit to Him, will prevail in the end.

But now I come to You; and these things I speak in the world so that they may have My joy made full in themselves. I have given them Your word; and the world has hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. I do not ask You to take them out of the world, but to keep them from the evil one. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth. As You sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world. For their sakes I sanctify Myself, that they themselves also may be sanctified in truth. “I do not ask on behalf of these alone, but for those also who believe in Me through their word; that they may all be one; even as You, Father, are in Me and I in You, that they also may be in Us, so that the world may believe that You sent Me. (John 17:13-21) {emphasis mine}

When we see evil in the world, we want to do something about it. We rightly want to make the world better, but frequently we put our efforts in the wrong place. We focus on politics instead of changing hearts and minds for Christ. We have a worldly focus instead of an eternal focus.

I have always been a patriotic American. I have studied American History and the Constitution extensively, but I have learned that my hope is not in America or the Constitution. My hope is in Jesus Christ alone.

In the earlier days of America, our nation was God centric. Our nation was founded on Biblical principles by Godly men. Our Declaration of Independence stated “We are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights…” because our founders believed in the Biblical creator and that all good things come from God. When they were writing our Constitution, Benjamin Franklin said:

I have lived, sir, a long time; and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men! And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? —We have been assured, sir, in the sacred writings that, ‘except the Lord build the house they labor in vain that build it.’ I firmly believe this; and I also believe, that without his concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests, our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and a by-word down to future ages… I therefore beg leave to move, that henceforth prayers, imploring the assistance of heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this assembly every morning before we proceed to business; and that one or more of the clergy of this city be requested to officiate in that service.

It is easy to see how God blessed America for many years as Americans lived by Biblical laws and honored God. Unfortunately, this is no longer true. The one good thing about this change is it makes the idolatry that many of us have more obvious. We “pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America” when we should be pledging allegiance to God alone. We think that the United States and Americans will always be under God’s blessings, when the US pushes ungodly policies, like abortion, gay marriage, transgender surgeries, free sexual encounters, birth control and more all around the globe (Originally written while Biden was president, so less true today, but still a problem). The US uses its military power and strong economy to force ungodly policies even on the nations that want to obey God. No nation that denies God and calls evil good and good evil will be blessed by God. It will be cursed by God.

The question I have for my fellow Christians and my fellow Americans is this, “Which citizenship is more important to you — your American citizenship or your heavenly citizenship?” Also, if those around you were asked which is more important to you, would you hear the answer you want to hear? Are we acting like our Godly, heavenly citizenship is the most important thing to us? If not, then we are guilty of idolatry. Why do we more often act like our American citizenship is more important than our heavenly citizenship? Why don’t we work for our heavenly citizenship more?

One question I’ve heard related to this question is “If someone was trying to convict you of being a Christian, could they look at your calendar (time) and checkbook (money) and convict you?”

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21)

Are you storing your treasure in heaven or here on Earth? This is a good indicator of your true citizenship or at least how you view your citizenship.

For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; who will transform the body of our humble state into conformity with the body of His glory, by the exertion of the power that He has even to subject all things to Himself. (Philippians 3:20-21)

It isn’t until the Rapture that we will be transformed physically into our new bodies, but the Holy Spirit is in the process of transforming us spiritually for our eternal, heavenly existence. Are you allowing the Holy Spirit to transform you or are you fighting, kicking, and screaming all the way?

You adulteresses, do you not know that friendship with the world is hostility toward God? Therefore whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God. (James 4:4)

In everything we do we are choosing between God and the world. It is so much easier to respond to the the things we can see instead of the things that we can’t see with our eyes. It is so much easier to go along with the cultural current instead of fighting that current to go where God has told us to go.

There is a way which seems right to a man, But its end is the way of death. (Proverbs 16:25)

and

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it. (Matthew 7:13-14)

and

Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve. For he who does wrong will receive the consequences of the wrong which he has done, and that without partiality. (Colossians 3:23-25)

Although it is definitely true that our salvation comes through faith in Jesus alone, if we are truly a child of God, there should be fruit. As James says “But someone may well say, ‘You have faith and I have works; show me your faith without the works, and I will show you my faith by my works.’” (James 2:18) If there is no evidence of a changed life, then you need to consider whether your salvation is real or not.

Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God. (1 Corinthians 6:9-11)

If you are a born again Christian, but not actively following Him, you need to turn back to Him and live a life honoring Him because you are thankful for what He has done for you. If you are not a born-again Christian, you need to confess your sins to Him and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior.

Jesus answered and said to him, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.” (John 3:3)

The good news is that Jesus will accept all who turn to Him. He will invite them like He invited the little children. You too can become a child of God if you submit your life to Him.

But Jesus called for them, saying, “Permit the children to come to Me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child will not enter it at all.” (Luke 18:16-17)

It is so important that everyone truly obeys God the Father, trusts Jesus, and submits to the leading of the Holy Spirit. Once the tribulation comes, it may be too late. Sadly there are many who claim to be Christians, who haven’t submitted their lives to Him, who are not of the kingdom of God and who will not be joining Him in heaven.

And someone said to Him, “Lord, are there just a few who are being saved?” And He said to them, “Strive to enter through the narrow door; for many, I tell you, will seek to enter and will not be able. Once the head of the house gets up and shuts the door, and you begin to stand outside and knock on the door, saying, ‘Lord, open up to us!’ then He will answer and say to you, ‘I do not know where you are from.’ Then you will begin to say, ‘We ate and drank in Your presence, and You taught in our streets’; and He will say, ‘I tell you, I do not know where you are from; depart from Me, all you evildoers.’ In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth when you see Abraham and Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God, but yourselves being thrown out. And they will come from east and west and from north and south, and will recline at the table in the kingdom of God. And behold, some are last who will be first and some are first who will be last.” (Luke 13:23-30)

God promises His blessing to those who are producing the fruit of the spirit, so don’t put off trusting Him and do not put off obeying Him.

Therefore I say to you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people, producing the fruit of it. (Matthew 21:43)

The time is short and we need to act according to that truth. We need to be ready for our transformation and for joining God in heaven for eternity. We need to be the faithful servant who doesn’t waste his time because he thinks his master won’t be back for a long time, so he can do his chores later.

Now as to the times and the epochs, brethren, you have no need of anything to be written to you. For you yourselves know full well that the day of the Lord will come just like a thief in the night. While they are saying, “Peace and safety!” then destruction will come upon them suddenly like labor pains upon a woman with child, and they will not escape. But you, brethren, are not in darkness, that the day would overtake you like a thief; for you are all sons of light and sons of day. We are not of night nor of darkness; so then let us not sleep as others do, but let us be alert and sober. For those who sleep do their sleeping at night, and those who get drunk get drunk at night. But since we are of the day, let us be sober, having put on the breastplate of faith and love, and as a helmet, the hope of salvation. For God has not destined us for wrath, but for obtaining salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ, who died for us, so that whether we are awake or asleep, we will live together with Him. Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing. (1 Thessalonians 5:1-11)

I find particular hope in the bold part of this verse “For God has not destined us for wrath.” Those of us who have trusted Jesus as savior are not destined for the wrath that is to come, the tribulation. We will be raptured to heaven before the tribulation. We won’t have to experience the terror of the tribulation. We should live, grateful for what He has done for us instead of going along with the culture and dishonoring the One who died to take away our sins and to enable our eternal relationship with God. We should be sharing our faith faithfully as the judgement of God approaches.

“No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth. (Matthew 6:24)

When we live like the worldly culture, we are serving our master, the Devil. When we live godly lives according to the will of God and the example set by Jesus, we are serving our master, God. How can we be so ungrateful as to ignore the God who died for us?

Therefore, since we receive a kingdom which cannot be shaken, let us show gratitude, by which we may offer to God an acceptable service with reverence and awe; (Hebrews 12:28)

We need to correct the focus of our hearts and minds and turn them towards God and eternity with Him. Not only is it pleasing to Him, but we will find joy in doing what God created us to do. Throughout the whole Bible, the Old Testament as well as the New Testament, He tells us of His coming and His blessing. We need to focus on Him and His coming and our every thoughts and actions should be focused on this.

“But when the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, then He will sit on His glorious throne. All the nations will be gathered before Him; and He will separate them from one another, as the shepherd separates the sheep from the goats; and He will put the sheep on His right, and the goats on the left. “Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. (Matthew 25:31-34)

We have a blessing coming and we have a choice. What will your choice be?

If it is disagreeable in your sight to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve: whether the gods which your fathers served which were beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” (Joshua 24:15)

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

P.S. Throughout the history of the Old Testament, the men and women of faith knew that they were citizens of heaven and not of any earthly kingdom and their faith in the kingdom to come was counted as righteousness. We also need to look forward to our heavenly home and not look back at our temporary, earthly residence.

All these {Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, and Sarah} died in faith, without receiving the promises, but having seen them and having welcomed them from a distance, and having confessed that they were strangers and exiles on the earth. For those who say such things make it clear that they are seeking a country of their own. And indeed if they had been thinking of that country from which they went out, they would have had opportunity to return. But as it is, they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God; for He has prepared a city for them. (Hebrews 11:13-16)

Below are some additional verses on the subject without any commentary because this post was getting long and losing organization if I added too many verses.

Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, then My servants would be fighting so that I would not be handed over to the Jews; but as it is, My kingdom is not of this realm.” (John 18:36)

.

To this day they do according to the earlier customs: they do not fear the Lord, nor do they follow their statutes or their ordinances or the law, or the commandments which the Lord commanded the sons of Jacob, whom He named Israel; with whom the Lord made a covenant and commanded them, saying, “You shall not fear other gods, nor bow down yourselves to them nor serve them nor sacrifice to them. But the Lord, who brought you up from the land of Egypt with great power and with an outstretched arm, Him you shall fear, and to Him you shall bow yourselves down, and to Him you shall sacrifice. The statutes and the ordinances and the law and the commandment which He wrote for you, you shall observe to do forever; and you shall not fear other gods. (2 Kings 17:34-37)

.

After those days, says the Lord:

I will put My laws into their minds,

And I will write them on their hearts.

And I will be their God,

And they shall be My people.

And they shall not teach everyone his fellow citizen,

And everyone his brother, saying, ‘Know the Lord,’

For all will know Me,

From the least to the greatest of them. (Hebrews 8:10b-11)

.

Now having been questioned by the Pharisees as to when the kingdom of God was coming, He answered them and said, “The kingdom of God is not coming with signs to be observed; nor will they say, ‘Look, here it is!’ or, ‘There it is!’ For behold, the kingdom of God is in your midst.” (Luke 17:20-21)

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit.

Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat