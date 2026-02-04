My previous post was on how we need to build our significant relationships with fellow believers, being lifted up by them and lifting them up. If we spend all of our time with unbelievers, we are almost guaranteed to drift away from faithfully following God.

On the other hand, many people have the opposite error. They are so afraid of being misled by the lost, they try to avoid them entirely. They try to withdraw from the world and therefore have no effect on the lost. They are so focused on the church that they have zero influence on unbelievers. This is just as bad.

for “Whoever will call on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

How then will they call on Him in whom they have not believed? How will they believe in Him whom they have not heard? And how will they hear without a preacher? How will they preach unless they are sent? Just as it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news of good things!” (Romans 10:13-15)

We have to remember that the majority of unbelievers, that become believers, do so because someone told them about Jesus and/or someone showed them what a life wholly devoted to Jesus looks like. God is capable of calling an individual to Himself, like He called Saul on the road to Damascus and like is happening in some of the Muslim nations today, but He chooses to use His followers to call people to Him.

So Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you; as the Father has sent Me, I also send you.” (John 20:21)

Jesus has called us to be “ambassadors for Christ.”

Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us; we beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. (2 Corinthians 5:20) {emphasis mine}

We are to tell people about Jesus. We are to imitate Jesus, so that the people around us see Jesus in us. We are to encourage others to know Jesus, to believe in Him, and to submit to Him.

What are you doing to share the gospel with others? Are you kind and helpful to others, or are you stand-offish? Does your life demonstrate a strong work ethic and excellence, or are you known as someone who only does the bare minimum? Do you make it easy for others to approach you and learn about Jesus, or do your mannerisms hold them at arm’s length? Do you demonstrate joy and peace in hardship, or are you known as a complainer? Are you willing to sacrifice your freedom in Christ in order to win unbelievers for Christ?

For if I preach the gospel, I have nothing to boast of, for I am under compulsion; for woe is me if I do not preach the gospel. For if I do this voluntarily, I have a reward; but if against my will, I have a stewardship entrusted to me. What then is my reward? That, when I preach the gospel, I may offer the gospel without charge, so as not to make full use of my right in the gospel.

For though I am free from all men, I have made myself a slave to all, so that I may win more. To the Jews I became as a Jew, so that I might win Jews; to those who are under the Law, as under the Law though not being myself under the Law, so that I might win those who are under the Law; to those who are without law, as without law, though not being without the law of God but under the law of Christ, so that I might win those who are without law. To the weak I became weak, that I might win the weak; I have become all things to all men, so that I may by all means save some. I do all things for the sake of the gospel, so that I may become a fellow partaker of it. (1 Corinthians 9:16-23) {emphasis mine}

Do you feel the compulsion to preach the good news? What are you sacrificing in the way of comfort in order to “by all means save some?” We are not to hide in the church. We are to be built up in the church, so we are prepared to go out into the world and do all that is in our power (understanding that salvation is by Christ alone) to “save some.”

FYI, I believe the Bible is clear about a pre-trib rapture, a seven year tribulation, the return of Jesus to earth, and a 1,000 year reign of Christ on earth, in Jerusalem. I also see technology, nations, and culture lining up with what was predicted almost 2,000 years ago (and even farther back). This has given me an urgency to share the gospel and to build up the church. I hope you will feel the urgency and not put off until tomorrow what you can do today because at some point, tomorrow will no longer come.

Part of sharing the gospel is explaining sin, forgiveness, and Jesus to the world. Part of sharing the gospel is living a life that honors Him with our thoughts, words, and actions.

“You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt has become tasteless, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled under foot by men.

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden; nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven. (Matthew 5:13-16)

We are called to live lives honoring to God and distinct from the culture around us. We should not act like everyone else. We should be more honest, more joyful, harder working, more kind, more moral, and more ready to help others. We should embrace these differences while not using them to put others down.

We may be looked down upon because of our differences, but we need to stand firm in truth. They will see a difference. They will test these differences to see if we crack. If we stand firm, a certain portion will seek the cause of our peace, joy, and light. We need to be ready to explain why we are different.

but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence; (1 Peter 3:15)

A life lived for Jesus will stand out. It will cause people to seek the joy and peace they see. We need to be ready to share why we are different. We need to be ready to explain the whole gospel and why Jesus is the only way.

For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. (Romans 1:16)

May God give you a desire for His Word, so you will have the knowledge and wisdom to share the gospel faithfully. May He give you the courage to stand firm against opposition to your faithfulness to God. May He give you opportunities to share the Gospel with others. May He give you guidance as you step out of the comfort of the church and shine a light to the whole world in His name.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

