I started writing a series on the signs of the End Times and how they align with what we are seeing in the world today. There are some major concerns with predicting the end times, so I decided I should insert a short post on “Can we know when the end times are coming?” Like many principles in the Bible, it takes looking at seemingly contradictory verses to reach the truth.

This Generation

Before I get into “Can we know?” I want to address one point that some will bring up against a future Rapture, Tribulation, and Millennium.

Truly I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place. (Matthew 24:34) {emphasis mine}

What generation is Jesus talking about. Most Christians that don’t believe in a future Rapture, Tribulation, and Millennium will point to this verse to support their point of view. The important question is, “What is Jesus referring to with the words ‘this generation’?”

Is it referring to the people He was talking to at that time? If so, since that generation died long ago, then Jesus’s predictions must have been fulfilled almost 2 millennia ago. The problem with this interpretation is that nothing resembling these predictions happened during that initial generation. You have to really twist His words to try to support that they were fulfilled. Also, John wrote in Revelation about future fulfillment. By that time, John was the last of the apostles still alive and that whole generation was pretty much gone.

If “this generation” doesn’t refer to the people Jesus was speaking to personally in that moment, then to whom does it refer? The verses immediately preceding talk about the signs that will occur right before the end times. If you take “this generation” to mean the people who saw the signs Jesus predicted, then everything suddenly makes sense. It also parallel’s Paul’s statement of consolation to those who thought they had been left behind,

But we do not want you to be uninformed, brethren, about those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve as do the rest who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus. For this we say to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18) {emphasis mine}

Some believers thought things were happening in their lifetime, but Paul gave them comfort that no believer would miss the end times rapture.

No One Knows

Truly I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place. Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will not pass away. But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone. For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be. Then there will be two men in the field; one will be taken and one will be left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken and one will be left. (Matthew 24:34-41) {emphasis mine}

This verse very explicitly says that no one, not even angels or Jesus, knows the exact day or hour of His coming.

So when they had come together, they were asking Him, saying, “Lord, is it at this time You are restoring the kingdom to Israel?” He said to them, “It is not for you to know times or epochs which the Father has fixed by His own authority; but you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” (Acts 1:6-8)

In this verse Jesus again says that they cannot know the time of His return, but based on context, He is explaining that this generation needs to focus on sharing the Gospel with world and not primarily on the kingdom. Is this Jesus’s way of telling them that they would not be alive to see His return, but they would be responsible for “sharing the Gospel even to the remotest part of the earth?”

Therefore we do know that predicting the exact date of His return is a fool’s errand and should not be attempted, but does this mean we can’t know when it is fast approaching?

We Should Know

There is an opposing passage, though.

The Pharisees and Sadducees came up, and testing Jesus, they asked Him to show them a sign from heaven. But He replied to them, “When it is evening, you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red.’ And in the morning, ‘There will be a storm today, for the sky is red and threatening.’ Do you know how to discern the appearance of the sky, but cannot discern the signs of the times? An evil and adulterous generation seeks after a sign; and a sign will not be given it, except the sign of Jonah.” And He left them and went away. (Matthew 16:1-4) {emphasis mine}

In this passage, Jesus reprimands the Pharisees and Sadducees because, although they can rightly read the signs of the weather, they were unable to know and understand the prophecies of His first coming. Especially as the religious leaders, they should’ve been able to determine that Jesus’s coming was imminent and that He was fulfilling the prophetic Scriptures.

In Luke, when Jesus is discussing His second coming with His disciples, He tells this parable:

Then He told them a parable: “Behold the fig tree and all the trees; as soon as they put forth leaves, you see it and know for yourselves that summer is now near. So you also, when you see these things happening, recognize that the kingdom of God is near. (Luke 21:29-31) {emphasis mine}

Jesus would not have given this parable if there were not signs of His coming that we can recognize.

We are expected to know the Scriptures and to study them looking for the signs of His second coming. We can’t know the hour or the day, but we can know that the time is fast approaching. We shouldn’t set dates, but we should search anxiously for the signs of His coming. We shouldn’t be like the scoffers that question His literal fulfillment of His promises:

Know this first of all, that in the last days mockers will come with their mocking, following after their own lusts, and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all continues just as it was from the beginning of creation.” For when they maintain this, it escapes their notice that by the word of God the heavens existed long ago and the earth was formed out of water and by water, through which the world at that time was destroyed, being flooded with water. But by His word the present heavens and earth are being reserved for fire, kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men. But do not let this one fact escape your notice, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day. The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance. (2 Peter 3:3-9) {emphasis mine}

One thing is certain, we are closer to Jesus’s second coming than we have ever been and must be ready as we see the day approaching.

May the God of heaven give you a desire and urgency to share the Gospel with all those around you and to grow your faith, knowledge, and relationship with Him, so you can finish the race well, with no regrets. May the knowledge that Jesus could be coming soon give you an eternal perspective on life, so you put more of your time into things of eternal consequence and don’t get overwhelmed with things of the world which are here today and then are gone.

Trust Jesus.

