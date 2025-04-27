I used to hate end times prophecy because it didn’t make sense. I didn’t understand how the predictions could be true, so I wondered if the fulfillment was more figurative than literal. As time has progressed, I’ve seen technologies and international relations change in ways that make the predictions seem not only possible, but probable. I’ve seen the world look more and more like what is predicted for the end times.

I thought it would be handy to look at the predictions and compare them to events, technologies, and nations today. This is a major undertaking, so this will turn into a series. I only hope I can do it justice. I will have some links to news articles on these current events and technologies. Because I can’t remember where I’ve read many of these things, it is likely I will put some links to some news sources that I don’t normally recommend, but which do a decent job of covering the point I’m making. I’m sorry if I don’t always give a perfect source. I have limited time, so in some cases, I’ll link to the easy (main stream journals that show up high on web searches) rather than what I consider more reliable sources because of time constraints.

I also want to give one caveat to everything I discuss below. Although I do believe the signs suggest the Rapture and Tribulation are near, I can’t say exactly what that means or how soon these prophecies will be fulfilled. Could it be tomorrow, a month from now, a year from now, or 20 years from now? Yes, any of them could be true. Could it be even farther in the future? It could be, even if my interpretation of the data concludes that to be less likely.

I will start with a long passage from Matthew that describes what Jesus told His disciples to expect before “the end of the age.” Then I’ll go to some of the end times points that seemed unexplainable to me in the past. We’ll see where things go from there. I’ve already had to split discussion of this one passage into multiple posts due to length.

Jesus’s Signs of the End

As He was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things happen, and what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?” And Jesus answered and said to them, “See to it that no one misleads you. For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will mislead many. You will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not frightened, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. But all these things are merely the beginning of birth pangs. “Then they will deliver you to tribulation, and will kill you, and you will be hated by all nations because of My name. At that time many will fall away and will betray one another and hate one another. Many false prophets will arise and will mislead many. Because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end, he will be saved. This gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all the nations, and then the end will come. (Matthew 24:3-14) {emphasis mine}

Before I go into the details I do want to clarify one thing. The verses that follow the above verses (Matthew 24:16-28) mention the “abomination of desolation” and therefore is clearly discussing the midpoint of the tribulation and the following 3.5 years or Great Tribulation. The first half of Matthew 24 discusses the birth pangs and the first half of the Tribulation. The signs that I discuss will be growing immediately preceding the Tribulation, but probably will not be completely fulfilled until the first 3.5 years of the Tribulation.

I do think we will see an increase of all of these signs before the 7 year Tribulation begins as part of the birth pangs even if they are not fulfilled completely until the Tribulation:

Wars and rumors of wars. (Matthew 24:6a) Famines (Matthew 24:7) Earthquakes (Matthew 24:7). Israel will be attacked and will be hated by all nations (Matthew 24:9) Falling away from Jesus (Matthew 24:10) Many Misled (Matthew 24:10) People’s love will grow cold (Matthew 24:12) Gospel will be preached to the whole world (Matthew 24:14)

Now let’s go through each of these predictions to see what we are seeing today.

1. Wars and Rumors of Wars

When you hear of wars and disturbances, do not be terrified; for these things must take place first, but the end does not follow immediately.” (Luke 21:9)

In 1947 the doomsday clock was invented. It theoretically tells how close society is to all out war and destruction of mankind. It was just recently set to 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been. It is true that this isn’t a scientific measure and politics can effect the setting, i.e. climate change & Trump Derangement Syndrome, but it is still one of many indicators of danger and doom.

There are three main events going on right now that could lead to World War III and the end times.

Obviously the war between Russia and Ukraine has gotten the world divided. It is true that Russia invaded Ukraine, but there were many actions by the US and the EU that provoked this attack. Within months of the initial attack, there was a near agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, but the US and the EU talked Ukraine out of peace, leading to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians dying for basically no change of ground. Estimates of deaths vary greatly. See here, here, here. Almost all English sources list Russia as having many more deaths than Ukraine, but since Ukraine is now drafting kids and old men, is considering drafting women, and has most of its defensive capabilities destroyed, while Russia still seems to have plenty of men and weapons, I find this hard to believe. I don’t think any of the parties that have data are motivated to tell the truth. We probably will never know.

The way the EU (and the US until recently) has sacrificed everything to defend Ukraine (until this war known as the most corrupt nation in Europe and known for its actual Nazis) and to do everything in its power to keep the war with Russia going, things could easily escalate. The US and the EU have repeatedly crossed Russia’s red-lines. One of these days, Russia is likely to say “enough is enough” and actually attack Europe. This could easily spiral out of control. I do think that Trump’s pull back and negotiations makes this less likely to lead to world war than it seemed for the past several years. This article does a decent job of explaining the background for the war that most westerners, especially Americans, don’t understand.

Another less well known hot spot is the tension between China and Taiwan. Taiwan is closer politically to the US, but closer economically and culturally to China. This causes tension. Taiwan also produces the majority of the high tech microchips used in advanced technology. Both the US and China want and need this technology. I honestly believe this is the overarching issue regarding Taiwan. If either the US or China got control of Taiwan’s microchip production, it would be military and economic game over for the other. This is stewing, but I don’t think this will be the cause of world war 3, although it could become part of the war that leads to the Antichrist ruling the world.

The war that is likely to lead to the Tribulation involves Israel and the Middle East. Obviously, the Muslim nations hate Israel and attack them almost daily. We also see Iran, Russia, Turkey, and other nations making alliances that sound a lot like the Gog/Magog coalition in Ezekiel 38. The hate of Israel has grown to a level that makes zero sense unless you take into account the spiritual world and Bible prophecy. Such a small insignificant nation, that didn’t even exist for ~1900 years, shouldn’t have the influence on world politics that it does. It is about the size of the state of New Jersey. Most nations of Israel’s size, population, and economy are not even recognized by most people. Is there a person on earth that doesn’t know about Israel? I doubt it. Every nation on earth seems to have a strong positive or, more commonly, negative view of Israel. We’ll get to this hate of Israel more below in point 4.

2. Famines

In the two parallel passages to Matthew 24, there is once again the prediction of famines coming before the end.

For nation will rise up against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; there will be earthquakes in various places; there will also be famines. These things are merely the beginning of birth pangs. (Mark 13:8) {emphasis mine}

and there will be great earthquakes, and in various places plagues and famines; and there will be terrors and great signs from heaven. (Luke 21:11) {emphasis mine}

In Revelation, the third seal releases famine upon the earth and a day’s wages will only buy one person’s daily wheat needs. A man with a family would only be able to buy lower quality barley to barely feed his family.

When He broke the third seal, I heard the third living creature saying, “Come.” I looked, and behold, a black horse; and he who sat on it had a pair of scales in his hand. And I heard something like a voice in the center of the four living creatures saying, “A quart of wheat for a denarius, and three quarts of barley for a denarius; and do not damage the oil and the wine.” (Revelation 6:5-6) {emphasis mine}

We shouldn’t fear a Tribulation level famine as a precursor to the Tribulation, but we should see famines scattered around the world, shortages of different food items, and rising food prices, all of which we are seeing. (Once again, I can’t support many of these sources or verify all of their data, but they give us a feel of what is going on today.)

Food Prices Go Up

Bird Flu scares and government responses cause egg and chicken prices to increase. The government response to the flu is actually causing more problems than the flu itself and it looks like this more dangerous version may have come out of a US lab.

Tariffs and trade war cause some items to become more expensive or less available. here

Ukraine war effecting the supply of grain and reducing availability of fertilizer. More info.

Inflation and other effects causing food prices to go up. This is a poll from Americans. Grocery prices overall have increased around 23% since 2021, with prices on individual items like coffee and chocolate rising much faster. General Food inflation is difficult, but not life destroying for most of the world, but some nations are experiencing inflation that is causing many to be unable to afford food. Single digit food inflation is difficult, even in well-to-do nations, but in poor nations, where a majority of the people’s income already goes to food, it can be catastrophic. When you look at nations like Zimbabwe (105%), Venezuela (22%), South Sudan (106%), Malawi (38%), Lebanon (20%), Haiti (37%), Ghana (26%), Burundi (39%), Bolivia (35%), and Argentina (46%), you can see that there are some seriously hurting people. More info. It does look like general food inflation has gone down for the moment (inflation has gone down, but not necessarily prices), but there are many situations around the world that could make it go back up again.

Wars causing famine Sudan: War has made an already poor and hurting country even worse off. Gaza: (When I did a web search, all of the sites that came up on the first couple of pages are Israel hating organizations that are trying to cause trouble and/or raise money, so there is major bias. I did link to one of these sites just to be thorough, but take into account the bias of the source.) Ukraine: Mostly covered above. The war in Ukraine has affected the people of Ukraine and the world negatively relative to food.



I’m sure there are plenty more evidences for famine or potential famine, but this gives a taste of what is going on.

Our global economy has good and bad effects on the food supply. Being able to transport food around the globe means that when one area has a bad crop, they can import food from another area that produced more than they need. On the other hand, sometimes an area stops producing food because they can import food more cheaply. If something disrupts that imported food (tariffs, trade wars, physical wars, transportation difficulties, intercountry disputes, etc.) then they suddenly have no food. We definitely have a fragile system, where there are many points that could fail and cause famine to abound.

The Bible also talks about another kind of famine in the end times.

“Behold, days are coming,” declares the Lord God,

“When I will send a famine on the land,

Not a famine for bread or a thirst for water,

But rather for hearing the words of the Lord.

People will stagger from sea to sea

And from the north even to the east;

They will go to and fro to seek the word of the Lord,

But they will not find it. (Amos 8:11-12) {emphasis mine}

We are definitely seeing a famine regarding the word of God. It isn’t that the word of God is not available, but even in churches, there is a lack of teaching the actual word of God from the Scriptures. Many churches teach more self-help or feel good messages than they do the word of God. Those looking to know God better are starving or thirsting for truth and God’s word. I know multiple people who have given up on assembling together in church because they can’t find a Bible believing, Scripture teaching church. How sad!

Although famine should be expected before the Tribulation, the good news is that no famine will separate us from our Savior.

Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Will tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? (Romans 8:35) {emphasis mine}

3. Earthquakes

We recently saw a major ~7.8 earthquake in Myanmar. Although it seems like we are having many major earthquakes, it is more difficult to determine whether there is actually a major increase or if the seeming increase is due to increasing population to harm, more/better instrumentation, and/or more media coverage. We are definitely seeing lots of earthquake damage and loss of life. I tend to think the number and severity of earthquakes will increase even more before the Tribulation, but only time will tell.

4. Israel will be attacked and will be hated by all nations

“Then they will deliver you [Israel] to tribulation, and will kill you, and you will be hated by all nations because of My name. (Matthew 24:9) {emphasis & clarification mine}

This verse doesn’t specifically mention Israel. It says “you,” but since Jesus was talking to Jews, the best interpretation is that this warning is to the Jews. At the same time, we are also seeing attacks on Christians, so it likely refers to both Jews and Christians. I’m going to focus on Jews/Israel because I don’t think I need to convince most Christians that persecution is increasing.

We have been seeing hatred of Jews and Israel growing exponentially since the biblical prediction of a re-establishment of Israel was accomplished.

All end times prophecy focuses on Israel and requires Israel to be recreated again since it was destroyed in A.D. 70.

Who has heard such a thing? Who has seen such things?

Can a land be born in one day?

Can a nation be brought forth all at once?

As soon as Zion travailed, she also brought forth her sons. (Isaiah 66:8)

“British Foreign Minister Lord Balfour issued on November 2, 1917, the so-called Balfour Declaration, which gave official support for the “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” with the commitment not to be prejudiced against the rights of the non-Jewish communities.” In one day Israel was declared a nation.

“On the day when the British Mandate in Palestine expired, the State of Israel was instituted on May 14, 1948, by the Jewish National Council under the presidency of David Ben Gurion.” Then on another day Israel actually came into being with a leader and citizens.

“Six-Day War: after Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran on May 22, 1967, Israel launched an attack on Egyptian, Jordanian, Syrian, and Iraqi airports on June 5, 1967. After six days, Israel conquered Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, Sinai, and the West Bank.” On June 11, 1967 Jerusalem was conquered and once again became the capital of Israel.

If you read any of these links you can see the history of Israel being repeatedly attacked in an attempt to destroy Israel and stop God’s prophecy that Israel would be recreated and be used in the end times as part of the judgement of the world. This is a very good article on how God plans to use Israel in end times, how God will fulfill all of his promises to Israel, and how the attacks on Israel are Satan’s attempt to stop God’s plan. It is well worth you time to read and well supported by Scripture.

Since Israel became a new nation again, the nations of the world have ramped up their attacks on Israel and the Jews. The hatred of the Jews is hard to fathom. The Jews living in Israel have been constantly at risk of suicide bombers, terrorist attacks, rocket/missile attacks, etc. Almost daily attacks are common recently. The most significant recent attack happened on October 7th. Around 3,000 Hamas terrorists stormed across the border and attacked men, women, and children. About 1200 were killed, mostly civilians and even kids. In addition to murdering these innocent individuals, others were tortured, raped, and kidnapped as well.

You would expect the world to rally around a nation attacked in such a horrendous manner (like most of the world rallied around the US after 9/11), but instead you immediately saw protests supporting Palestine and condemning Israel. I’ve never seen something so upside down in my life. It is impossible to comprehend until you consider the spiritual implications. Satan has been trying to destroy Israel and the Jews since God made His first promise to Abraham. I will never claim that everything Israeli politicians and generals do is good, but the hate towards this tiny, insignificant nation is unfathomable and the world supporting terrorist attacks, instead of the victims of these attacks, is beyond belief.

Israel allows people of Jewish ancestry and Palestinian ancestry to be citizens and vote. There are Jews, Muslims, and Christians in the Knesset (Jewish Congress). Yes, Israel has responded harshly against the Palestinians and innocents have been harmed, but Israel repeatedly gave up land for peace and then that land has been used to attack them. I can’t really condemn them for choosing to risk the death of Palestinian innocents over risking the death of their own innocents. Hamas and Hezbollah are known for attacking innocents, and then using their own innocents as human shields. They then accuse their victims of atrocities when their human shields are harmed. The UN Human Rights council condemns Israel more than all other nations combined when there are atrocities being committed in many, many other nations that are as bad or worse. Why is the world focused on Israel and the Jews? It is because God loves them (despite their rejection of Him) and because Satan hates them.

Throughout history the world has tried to destroy the Jews, but thanks to God and His eternal plan, they are still here and standing strong. the hate is growing to a fevered pitch, just as predicted by Jesus.

This post has gotten so long that it can’t be emailed, so I will post the final 4 points in a follow-up post. I hope these details are helpful to you and seeing that all of the crazy, hate, and destruction occurring in the world today was known by God and is being used by God to His glory and are good according to His perfect plan.

When we see that everything happening in the world is just part of God’s perfect plan, we can have peace, knowing that God is in control. We need to lean on Him and trust Him just as a young child feels safe in his Fathers arms. At the same time, seeing the signs should encourage us to share the Gospel with unbelievers because our time is short. Don’t put off sharing Jesus with those around you because you might not get another chance.

Trust Jesus.

FYI, I hope to write several more articles on the end times (signs of the times, the rapture, the millennium, and the judgement), but I might be a bit slow rolling them out because I want to make sure they are accurate and well supported by Scripture. You can see my previous posts on the end times on the end times tab at trustjesus.substack.com. I also frequently will list upcoming posts.

If you don’t want to miss a post, please consider subscribing, so you know when new posts are published. Unfortunately, my life will not allow for a perfect schedule of posts.

Thank you for reading Trust Jesus Substack. This post is public so feel free to share with everyone for whom you think it will benefit. Share

If you have any questions or comments, I’d love to hear from you. I will try to reply to your questions and comments as quickly as possible. I’m sure life will sometimes get in the way, but know that your input is valuable to me. Some responses may be direct to you. I may address some with a blog post.

Leave a comment

Message Christy

Join Christy’s subscriber chat

Available in the Substack app and on web

Join chat