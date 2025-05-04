As I’ve mentioned before, I used to hate end times prophecy because it seemed so confusing. It didn’t make sense. It didn’t seem possible that these things could be fulfilled literally and, if they weren’t literal, then I didn’t understand what they meant.

Some of the most used terms in Revelation are “like” and “as.” Some examples are:

“the first voice which I had heard, like the sound of a trumpet speaking with me,”

“He who was sitting was like a jasper stone.”

“there was a rainbow around the throne, like an emerald in appearance.”

“the sun became black as sackcloth made of hair”

“the whole moon became like blood”

“The sky was split apart like a scroll”

“locusts upon the earth, and power was given them, as the scorpions of the earth have power”

Why does John use so many analogies? Because the world in the end times will be so different that John didn’t have language to describe it. Both spiritual wonders and modern technologies needed to be described, but neither John, nor anyone else had ever seen anything like this and they didn’t have the words to describe them. We are now getting to see the technologies that make these predictions not only possible, but probable.

I do need to add the caveat that although the technologies I will bring up COULD be used in the fulfillment of these prophecies, I can’t say 100% that these WILL be the fulfillment. I can’t know what other technologies may be created that will fulfill the prophecies even better than the ones I bring up, but I do think the current technologies could fulfill the prophecies and many of them are leading to such a terrible future that it is unlikely that we can go on for a long time before the Tribulation without destroying mankind.

Watching The Two Witnesses

When they have finished their testimony, the beast that comes up out of the abyss will make war with them, and overcome them and kill them. And their dead bodies will lie in the street of the great city which mystically is called Sodom and Egypt, where also their Lord was crucified. Those from the peoples and tribes and tongues and nations will look at their dead bodies for three and a half days, and will not permit their dead bodies to be laid in a tomb. And those who dwell on the earth will rejoice over them and celebrate; and they will send gifts to one another, because these two prophets tormented those who dwell on the earth. But after the three and a half days, the breath of life from God came into them, and they stood on their feet; and great fear fell upon those who were watching them. And they heard a loud voice from heaven saying to them, “Come up here.” Then they went up into heaven in the cloud, and their enemies watched them. (Revelation 11:7-12) {emphasis mine}

God’s two witnesses during the Tribulation are prophesied to be seen and heard by the whole world, by “the peoples and tribes and tongues and nations.” When this was written, almost 2,000 years ago, it was inconceivable that all nations could even hear about such things, much less see it, celebrate it, and watch it in real time. Over the past 100 years, the technologies of radio, TV, the internet, and now a smart phone in almost every person’s pocket mean that all the people on earth can watch an event unfolding. When you add satellite phones and satellite internet, you can literally watch from anywhere on earth, with the possible exception at the poles, where nobody lives.

When the two witnesses are sent to share the Gospel, the whole world will truly be watching.

The Mark

I believe in the miracles of God, so when something truly supernatural is predicted, I don’t have problems believing it. The Mark, however, seems more human and technological. I never could see how all of the people of the world and every transaction could be controlled. Sadly, now it is becoming not only possible but even probable.

And he causes all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free men and the slaves, to be given a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, and he provides that no one will be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name. (Revelation 13:16-17)

When I was younger and read about the mark, I pictured something like a tattoo, but how could a tattoo be used to control who bought and sold. What could stop my neighbor and I from transacting with cash over the back fence? It didn’t make sense.

Then we started moving more and more to digital transactions. In 2024, less than 24% of transactions were made in cash and I’m sure those were the smaller transactions. Almost all large purchases are made electronically. Any move to electronic payments makes it easier to control transactions. Instead of having to control every person, those doing the controlling only need to control the banks and/or the transaction processors. Now we are moving to an age with digital currencies. Almost every major nation is working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A few, like the Bahama’s Sand Dollar, are already in existence. South Korea is doing a beta test for a digital currency. Others are scheduled to roll out soon. The digital Euro is scheduled to go active in October 2025.

These Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) track every single transaction made. They also can be programmed. Money can be added (handouts) or subtracted (taxes or penalties for unapproved actions) automatically from an account. Money can be controlled so it can only be spent in one location or on certain products. Most people I know don’t want to use a CBDC, but what if all government payouts (welfare, social security, etc.) are only paid in CBDCs? Will people turn down their “free” money? I don’t think so. What if there is an economic collapse and the government decides to pay out a Universal Basic Income (UBI), but only in CBDC? Will people turn down the “free” money? I don’t think so. What if people have to pay their taxes with the CBDC? Won’t people have some of their money in the CBDC? They would have to. People will be encouraged to use the CBDC with things like these and once people are used to using the CBDC, then cash and other methods of payment will be eliminated “in order to stop crime and to keep us safe.”

Once everyone is regularly using CBDCs, then the controls will be rolled out. With all the tracking in existence today, they will know where you go, what you buy, what you say, and who you associate with. They will know if you speak the wrong things, if you have eaten too much meat, or if you have generated “too much” carbon. A social credit score, like exists in China, is likely to be rolled out worldwide.

Right now everyone is tracked and controlled through their cell phones, but those in control will want more precise control. We can leave our phones behind now, but they want something on/in each person. We now have much more permanent technologies that can’t be accidentally or purposefully left behind. There are multiple forms of smart tattoos that are being created for monitoring of health, control of electronics, and other uses. We are also seeing the use of implantable microchips, sold as convenience technology, but what if you had to have an implant to prove you were allowed to buy/sell, travel, etc.? Right now most implantable chips are put in the hand (see Rev 13 above).

We are also starting to see microchips being implanted in people’s brains like the neurolink chip that actually interfaces with your brain. Besides the fact that this sounds too much like a precursor to the mark being implanted in the forehead, anything that links the brain with the outside can not only be used for that person to control other things, but also to control the person with the link. I’ve even read about researchers erasing memories in mice.

I am not saying that any of these technologies are the mark. The mark won’t appear until the midpoint of the Tribulation and the Tribulation won’t start until the antichrist makes a peace treaty with Israel. What I am saying is that we seem to have the technologies, that when put together, will make the beast system possible. When you add things like AI and quantum computing to the above technologies, you basically have everything necessary.

I’ve even wondered if the genetic shots could be precursors to the mark. The Bible says:

“If anyone worships the beast and his image, and receives a mark on his forehead or on his hand, he also will drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is mixed in full strength in the cup of His anger; and he will be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment goes up forever and ever; they have no rest day and night, those who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name.” (Revelation 14:9-11) {emphasis mine}

If someone receives the mark, they become unable to accept Jesus and be saved. Their fate in Hell is locked. Jesus is our kinsmen redeemer. Could the mark include something that changes our DNA and makes us no longer human, therefore no longer related to Jesus nor eligible for His salvation? I don’t know, but it is something I’ve considered as possible.

I don’t know exactly what the mark will be. The Bible passages do suggest that the mark will be visible to everyone. It also will be taken knowingly and willingly (so nobody needs to worry that they accidentally took the mark from something like the covid shots). I can’t say for certain that these technologies will be used to implement the mark and the beast system, but they definitely could. Until the past 2-5 years, most of this wasn’t even close to possible. Now it seems that those in positions of power want to use these technologies in exactly this way. Only time will tell exactly how this prophecy is fulfilled, but it definitely looks like it could come into effect soon. In fact it looks so likely to come into effect soon, that it is hard to believe that the Tribulation isn’t imminent.

Worldwide Control

The primary means of control by the antichrist seems to be the mark, but there is more needed to allow him to truly control the whole word.

Religion

First the Beast and the False Prophet will roll out a new religion and everyone on earth will be encouraged to obey this new religion. Based on current ideas, this is likely to be a form of syncretism that mixes together the various religions on earth into one world religion that will be led by the Beast and the False Prophet by the midpoint of the Tribulation.

He exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence. And he makes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose fatal wound was healed. (Revelation 13:12)

To have control, they will need the ability to track the actions (and possibly even the thoughts) of every person on earth. I will not comment on whether I think Elon would intentionally set up such a system or if his system could be copied or co-opted, but if you combine starlink with neurolink and add some AI, you have this tracking and influence system pretty much ready to go.

If you put people into a constant state of fear it becomes easy to manipulate people. Digital companies are currently working on digital versions of every person on earth. They know what you like, what you fear, and what is most likely to influence you in a particular way. If they use AI combined with these digital clones, they will be able to manipulate the people into worship.

Military Control

It used to be that military control of the world was dependent on having the biggest, most expensive weapons, but today, it seems to be going another way. Instead of winning by having the biggest, most powerful missile, things like AI controlled drone swarms seem to be the military path to victory. I’ve even read about work on nanomanufacturing of small drones. At some point it might be possible to build more drones for the swarm right on the battlefield to replace drones as they are destroyed. This technology is not ready for prime-time yet, but could be before long.

Surveilance

These same nano drones could also be used for spying on other militaries or on people in general. They are even working on smart dust and nano dust where the very dust in your house could be spying on you. Right now these technologies aren’t being promoted for notorious uses, but it is not hard to imagine them being converted for unavoidable surveillance by the surveillance state. Using this technology, they could spy on you even if you weren’t carrying your smart phone and even if you refused to be chipped.

Other Potential Technological Fulfilments

There are other things prophesied that I always assumed were supernatural in nature, but could be related to new technologies. I don’t know which is more likely, so this whole section is pure speculation.

Fire from Heaven

He performs great signs, so that he even makes fire come down out of heaven to the earth in the presence of men. (Revelation 13:13)

Satan is not omnipotent. Will God give him the ability to do what he normally cannot or will Satan and the antichrist use advanced technology. Could this be caused by directed energy weapons on satellites in space?

And he deceives those who dwell on the earth because of the signs which it was given him to perform in the presence of the beast, telling those who dwell on the earth to make an image to the beast who had the wound of the sword and has come to life. And it was given to him to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast would even speak and cause as many as do not worship the image of the beast to be killed. (Revelation 13:14-15)

It is easy to see the antichrist using AI and surveillance data to deceive the people, but how will he “give breath to the image of the beast” or cause the “image of the beast would even speak and cause as many as do not worship the image of the beast to be killed.” I’ve heard numerous people speculate about the use of robotics and AI for the image like this supposed priest of Buddha, but it seems like people today should be able to recognize this as manmade and not be fooled by it. Of course maybe not. I tend to think this image will be something new and unseen before. It’s “life” could be something truly supernatural, but could it be something like a clone of the antichrist possibly possessed by a demon or Satan himself? Could the Antichrist being healed from his head wound be something like a head transplant from a clone? I don’t know and I’m not saying this is what will happen, but we are nearing the point that something like this is possible.

Since I know that Satan is not omnipotent, I tend to believe there will be technology behind his “miracles.” Of course these miracles could be created by technologies I’ve never heard about, ones that haven’t been conceived by man yet, or God could give Satan powers that he doesn’t normally have.

Coming Soon

All of the above is speculation about how current technology could be used to fulfill Biblical prophecy. Although I cannot say conclusively that any of them will definitely be used, many are so far along that their use for a system similar to that predicted in Biblical prophecy is almost guaranteed, so I strongly lean towards the idea that many of these technologies (or advancements to them) will be used during the Tribulation. These technologies are also advancing so fast, that I can’t see their use for control being delayed for long. Total control and/or destruction of mankind seems to be imminent which says to me that the Tribulation is imminent.

Instead of being afraid of all of these technologies and the direction of mankind, we should be comforted by the fact that God predicted all of this almost 2,000 years ago. It isn’t a surprise to God. God is in control. All of this will work for good.

Although I don’t believe it is healthy to spend all of our time speculating on end times, the process of seeing how God fulfills His promises, knows all things, and is in control of history can grow our faith and encourage our witness. When this is the case, we can be blessed as Revelation says:

The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave Him to show to His bond-servants, the things which must soon take place; and He sent and communicated it by His angel to His bond-servant John, who testified to the word of God and to the testimony of Jesus Christ, even to all that he saw. Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of the prophecy, and heed the things which are written in it; for the time is near. (Revelation 1:1-3) {emphasis mine}

May the God of heaven bless you with His word and give you the strength and desire to finish the race faithfully. May God lead you and guide you to fulfill His plan in the days that we have left. May God give us all an eternal perspective, so we are not overwhelmed by the here and now, but act in light of eternity. God bless you all.

Trust Jesus.

