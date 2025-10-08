I was inspired to write this post by a “Days of Praise” Podcast I was listening to.

Most people who have lived long, especially as Christians, have experienced hardship of some kind or another. It may be health problems, a death in the family, persecution, financial issues, interpersonal problems, etc. The trials look a little different for everyone.

As the world turns darker and more evil as we approach the end times, these trials are likely to get worse. I’m sure some of you have wished you didn’t live in these evil times where good is called evil and evil is called good. I always loved this J. R. R. Tolkein quote:

“I wish it need not have happened in my time," said Frodo. "So do I," said Gandalf, "and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Tolkein’s books are not on par with the Bible, but he does a good job of speaking some biblical truths in a way that speaks to many, including myself. We may not like the times in which we live, but we have to decide what to do with the time that God has given us -- to make a positive difference in the lives of those around us.

One person in the Bible who could really understand this Tolkein quote would be Queen Esther. As a young, Hebrew woman, she became queen of Persia, but then the King’s top adviser convinced the King to allow him to annihilate the Jews (her people). She had not told the king her heritage at the advice of her cousin, Mordecai, who cared for her after she was orphaned. Mordecai notified her of the King’s decree and asked her to speak to the king, but the king had not called her to his presence for many days and appearing without being called was punishable by death. She was scared. I think all of us would be in her place.

Then Mordecai replied to Esther,

“Do not imagine that you in the king’s palace can escape any more than all the Jews. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place and you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows whether you have not attained royalty for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:13-14) {emphasis mine}

Were all of Esther’s blessings a gift so she could save her people? Would God protect her when she broke the Persian law about not approaching the King unless called upon? Could she make a difference? What if she refused to speak up?

We also can be put in difficult positions where a lie is pushed as truth. Do we correct the lie even if that makes us unpopular? We may be told to do or affirm something that God has said is evil and forbidden. Do we stand up strongly against it? Do we try to quietly avoid it without speaking up? Do we give in because it is easy?

Then Esther replied to Mordecai,

“Go, assemble all the Jews who are found in Susa, and fast for me; do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my maidens also will fast in the same way. And thus I will go in to the king, which is not according to the law; and if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:13-14)

Esther trusted God. She, and those around her, fasted for three days, neither eating, nor drinking. They spent the days in prayer asking for guidance and deliverance. Esther knew God had promised to be with Israel forever. This would be impossible if the Jews were wiped out entirely. She trusted God, but also acknowledged that God had not promised personal ease or deliverance. She chose to do what was right and what she was called to do even if she perished.

Do we trust in God’s promises? Do we obey His guidance? Do we choose to do right at great personal cost?

Esther’s obedience led to the deliverance of herself and of the Jewish people. Although obedience always leads to a long term good, sometimes it does not end the way we wish. It may even end in our death or the death of someone we love. We have to trust God’s promise:

And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)

The Apostle Paul started his life as Saul, who persecuted the church. He ended his life as a faithful servant who went where God led and never withheld the truth. He risked everything for his Savior.

But I do not consider my life of any account as dear to myself, so that I may finish my course and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify solemnly of the gospel of the grace of God. (Acts 20-24)

Paul did not live an easy life. He did not live during easy times. He was beaten, jailed, and shipwrecked. From the moment he was called to serve Jesus, he chose to live a faithful life despite the discomfort and the risk to his life. He spoke the truth even when that cost him his position and the respect of his friends and colleagues. He did what he felt God calling him to do, so he could bring as many people as possible with him whenever it was his time to die and go to heaven. Eventually he was put to death for his faith. What did he say at the end of his difficult life?

For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing. (2 Timothy 4:6-8)

Are you hearing the call? Are you obeying the command? Are you making the most of the time and talents that God has given you? If not, why not?

May God give you wisdom to follow Him and honor Him in the time He has given you. May He show you how to make the most of the time, talents, and opportunities He has given you. May you respond to the calling of your Creator and be known as a follower of Jesus who draws many to Him.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

