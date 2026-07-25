I frequently get asked about difficult theological questions or get in theological debates (sometimes friendly and sometimes accused of error). Instead of trying to defend a position each time, I decided to do deep study on some of these subjects and write up articles that are filled with biblical support for my understanding of the subject. I hope these will be helpful to you and that you will prayerfully consider the arguments made.

If you disagree, I am always happy to entertain respectful, biblical arguments to the contrary because all Christians should seek to ascertain the truth and to not just defend their personal beliefs. I have come to these beliefs over decades of deep study of the Bible and some of these beliefs are a change from what I originally believed or answer a problem that I couldn’t understand before.

That Doesn’t Sound Right! How Can There Be Only 1 God, but 3 Persons?: An Explanation of the Trinity, with a special focus on Jesus

That Doesn’t Sound Right: Why Would A Good God Kill So Many People?: An answer to why a loving God would destroy the world in a flood and command the Israelites to kill men, women, children, and animals in Canaan.

That Doesn’t Sound Right: What is a Woman?: An explanation of what the Bible says about sex and gender, focusing particularly on the Bible’s definition of what a woman is and what a godly woman is.

That Doesn’t Sound Right: God’s Choice: A biblical argument on why it is God’s choice, not our own, that makes the difference for salvation. Article shows the pattern of God’s choice and then goes to explicit verses on God’s choice and election.