I’ve been trying to keep my posts shorter, since most people don’t have time to study long articles, but this subject cannot be properly discussed in a short blurb. I hope you will consider reading the entire article, even if it takes you several days.

God’s Pattern

When interpreting the Bible, it can frequently be useful to look at God’s pattern of actions and responses throughout all of Scripture and history.

One of the big questions that divide many Christian believers is whether we choose God or He chooses us. Let us look at the pattern throughout the Bible.

Pattern 1: Man & Angels

Shortly after the creation of mankind, Adam and Eve were tempted by the serpent to eat from the forbidden fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Now the serpent was more crafty than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said to the woman, “Indeed, has God said, ‘You shall not eat from any tree of the garden’?” The woman said to the serpent, “From the fruit of the trees of the garden we may eat; but from the fruit of the tree which is in the middle of the garden, God has said, ‘You shall not eat from it or touch it, or you will die.’ ” The serpent said to the woman, “You surely will not die! For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes, and that the tree was desirable to make one wise, she took from its fruit and ate; and she gave also to her husband with her, and he ate. Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves loin coverings. (Genesis 3:1-7) {emphasis mine}

This choice to disobey God’s one and only law led to a separation between God and mankind. Adam and Eve had been in daily fellowship with God, but their choice to sin made them unfit to be in God’s presence.

Adam and Eve sinned, but God chose to set in motion a path to redemption.

And I will put enmity

Between you and the woman,

And between your seed and her seed;

He shall bruise you on the head,

And you shall bruise him on the heel.”

(Genesis 3:15)

This promise was a foreshadowing of God’s plan to send Jesus to earth as a man (seed of woman) to conquer sin and death through his death and resurrection.

This, however, was not the only fall that occurred. We also read about the fall of Satan:

How you have fallen from heaven,

O star of the morning, son of the dawn!

You have been cut down to the earth,

You who have weakened the nations!

But you said in your heart,

‘I will ascend to heaven;

I will raise my throne above the stars of God,

And I will sit on the mount of assembly

In the recesses of the north.

I will ascend above the heights of the clouds;

I will make myself like the Most High.’

Nevertheless you will be thrust down to Sheol,

To the recesses of the pit. (Isaiah 14:12-15)

{emphasis mine}

Eve chose to eat the forbidden fruit because the serpent said it would make her be “like God, knowing good and evil.” Satan fell when he tried to “make myself like the Most High.” Basically, both wanted to be like God instead of submitting to God, but God’s response to their sins was different.

We can also read about the fall of the angels that followed Satan.

And angels who did not keep their own domain, but abandoned their proper abode, He has kept in eternal bonds under darkness for the judgment of the great day, just as Sodom and Gomorrah and the cities around them, since they in the same way as these indulged in gross immorality and went after strange flesh, are exhibited as an example in undergoing the punishment of eternal fire. (Jude 1:6-7) {emphasis mine}

God chose to put in place a plan of redemption for the people who sinned, but He chose to put in place a plan for judgment for the angels who sinned.

For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to pits of darkness, reserved for judgment; (2 Peter 2:4) {emphasis mine}

Was there something the people did to make them worthy of redemption? Did Adam and Eve repent and beg for forgiveness? No.

Then the Lord God called to the man, and said to him, “Where are you?” He said, “I heard the sound of You in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid myself.” And He said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree of which I commanded you not to eat?” The man said, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me from the tree, and I ate.” Then the Lord God said to the woman, “What is this you have done?” And the woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.” (Genesis 3:9-13) {emphasis mine}

Eve blamed the serpent for her sin. Adam blamed Eve, and even worse, blamed God for giving him Eve. There was nothing in their response that made them deserve redemption, but God chose to redeem them anyway. He did not, however, choose to redeem the fallen angels.

Was this fair? It may not seem fair, but God has the right to choose to handle His creation in whatever way He sees fit. Both deserved judgment, but God graciously chose to send Jesus as a kinsman redeemer for humanity and chose to punish the sin of the angels who disobeyed.

Pattern 2: Israel vs the nations

After the confusing of the languages at the Tower of Babel, the population of earth spread around the globe forming many nations. The God of the Bible is the God of the universe, but He appeared to one man to form one nation through whom He would bless all the earth.

Now the Lord said to Abram,

“Go forth from your country,

And from your relatives

And from your father’s house,

To the land which I will show you;

And I will make you a great nation,

And I will bless you,

And make your name great;

And so you shall be a blessing;

And I will bless those who bless you,

And the one who curses you I will curse.

And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.”

(Genesis 12:1-3) {emphasis mine}

God chose Abram (Abraham) from among all the people on earth to bestow His blessing. He could have shown himself to many people and nations, but He chose to bless Abram.

You are the Lord God,

Who chose Abram

And brought him out from Ur of the Chaldees,

And gave him the name Abraham.

You found his heart faithful before You,

And made a covenant with him

To give him the land of the Canaanite,

Of the Hittite and the Amorite,

Of the Perizzite, the Jebusite and the Girgashite—

To give it to his descendants.

And You have fulfilled Your promise,

For You are righteous.

(Nehemiah 9:7-8) {emphasis mine}

After choosing Abraham, God chose Isaac over Ishmael and the sons of Keturah. He chose Jacob over Esau.

Just as it is written, “Jacob I loved, but Esau I hated.” (Romans 9:13)

He chose to make a nation out of the 12 sons of Jacob, whom He renamed Israel.

Yet on your fathers did the Lord set His affection to love them, and He chose their descendants after them, even you above all peoples, as it is this day. (Deuteronomy 10:15) {emphasis mine}

God commanded Abraham to pass down his knowledge of God to his descendants.

Since Abraham will surely become a great and mighty nation, and in him all the nations of the earth will be blessed? For I have chosen him, so that he may command his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing righteousness and justice, so that the Lord may bring upon Abraham what He has spoken about him.” (Genesis 18:18-19) {emphasis mine}

God chose Abraham and Israel out of all the people and all the nations on earth.

For you are a holy people to the Lord your God, and the Lord has chosen you to be a people for His own possession out of all the peoples who are on the face of the earth. (Deuteronomy 14:2) {emphasis mine}

Did God pick the biggest or the best nation? No. Why did God choose Israel?

“The Lord did not set His love on you nor choose you because you were more in number than any of the peoples, for you were the fewest of all peoples, but because the Lord loved you and kept the oath which He swore to your forefathers, the Lord brought you out by a mighty hand and redeemed you from the house of slavery, from the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt. Know therefore that the Lord your God, He is God, the faithful God, who keeps His covenant and His lovingkindness to a thousandth generation with those who love Him and keep His commandments; (Deuteronomy 7:7-9) {emphasis mine}

God chose to love Israel. He chose to give His promises, covenant, and commandments to Israel. He chose to keep His promises to Israel. Out of His great love, He chose Israel over all other nations.

Or has a god tried to go to take for himself a nation from within another nation by trials, by signs and wonders and by war and by a mighty hand and by an outstretched arm and by great terrors, as the Lord your God did for you in Egypt before your eyes? To you it was shown that you might know that the Lord, He is God; there is no other besides Him. Out of the heavens He let you hear His voice to discipline you; and on earth He let you see His great fire, and you heard His words from the midst of the fire. Because He loved your fathers, therefore He chose their descendants after them. And He personally brought you from Egypt by His great power, driving out from before you nations greater and mightier than you, to bring you in and to give you their land for an inheritance, as it is today. (Deuteronomy 4:34-38) {emphasis mine}

God’s choice of Israel as His covenant people is an everlasting choice and an everlasting covenant.

I say then, God has not rejected His people, has He? May it never be! For I too am an Israelite, a descendant of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. God has not rejected His people whom He foreknew. Or do you not know what the Scripture says in the passage about Elijah, how he pleads with God against Israel? “Lord, they have killed Your prophets, they have torn down Your altars, and I alone am left, and they are seeking my life.” But what is the divine response to him? “I have kept for Myself seven thousand men who have not bowed the knee to Baal.” In the same way then, there has also come to be at the present time a remnant according to God’s gracious choice. But if it is by grace, it is no longer on the basis of works, otherwise grace is no longer grace. (Romans 11:1-6) {emphasis mine}

There have been many times throughout history that God punished Israel for its unfaithfulness, but at all times, God has held a remnant for Himself to maintain His covenants and promises to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and David. This will be true until His final return at the end of the Tribulation when He reserves a third of Israel for His millennial kingdom.

“But you, Israel, My servant,

Jacob whom I have chosen,

Descendant of Abraham My friend,

You whom I have taken from the ends of the earth,

And called from its remotest parts

And said to you, ‘You are My servant,

I have chosen you and not rejected you.

Do not fear, for I am with you;

Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you, surely I will help you,

Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.’

(Isaiah 41:8-10) {emphasis mine}

When God chooses, He never changes His mind.

Pattern 3: Election of the Saints

As you can see, God has a habit of choosing to bless some while imparting righteous judgment on others. All deserve His judgment, but He chooses to be merciful to some.

For He says to Moses, “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion .” (Romans 9:15) {emphasis mine}

After looking at God’s pattern of choosing one person or group over another, we can now answer the question, “Do we choose God or does He chooses us?”

You did not choose Me but I chose you, and appointed you that you would go and bear fruit, and that your fruit would remain, so that whatever you ask of the Father in My name He may give to you. ... If you were of the world, the world would love its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, because of this the world hates you. (John 15:16,19) {emphasis mine}

God says that He chose every Christian before He created the world.

just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we would be holy and blameless before Him. In love He predestined us to adoption as sons through Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the kind intention of His will, (Ephesians 1:4-5) {emphasis mine}

Most of us don’t enjoy thinking we have no choice. We like to think that we were wise enough and good enough to choose Jesus as Savior, but that isn’t what the Bible tells us. Yes, we are told:

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9) {emphasis mine}

But what causes us to confess and believe?

No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him; and I will raise him up on the last day. (John 6:44) {emphasis mine}

God calls those He chooses. He draws those whom He predestines. A friend once asked me, “Don’t we have a choice?”

But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up with Him, and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the ages to come He might show the surpassing riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. (Ephesians 2:4-7) {emphasis mine}

We were originally dead in our sins. The dead can’t choose anything. We have to be alive to choose. God gives new life to those He chooses.

I ask on their behalf; I do not ask on behalf of the world, but of those whom You have given Me; for they are Yours; (John 17:9) {emphasis mine}

Those who have been called, hear God’s voice and believe and come to Him.

My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me; and I give eternal life to them, and they will never perish; and no one will snatch them out of My hand. (John 10:28)

Yes, Jesus’s sacrifice was sufficient for every person on earth throughout history, but it was not intended for all, but for those chosen to show God’s mercy.

As a result of the anguish of His soul,

He will see it and be satisfied;

By His knowledge the Righteous One,

My Servant, will justify the many,

As He will bear their iniquities.

Therefore, I will allot Him a portion with the great,

And He will divide the booty with the strong;

Because He poured out Himself to death,

And was numbered with the transgressors;

Yet He Himself bore the sin of many,

And interceded for the transgressors.

(Isaiah 53:11-12) {emphasis mind}

Doesn’t The Bible Say We Choose?

To be fair and accurate, I want to share some verses that by themselves seem to suggest otherwise. If these were the only verses describing Salvation, I would believe that we choose God, but because of other explicit verses, I believe otherwise.

and He Himself is the propitiation for our sins; and not for ours only, but also for those of the whole world. (1 John 2:2) {emphasis mind}

Since most of us don’t use “propitiation” often, I’ve included this definition for clarity.

“The word translated “propitiation” is ἱλασμός (hilasmos): a fully satisfied, wrath-absorbing sacrifice that settles the account completely. If Christ is the ἱλασμός for literally every individual without exception, then God’s wrath has been fully absorbed for every person who ever lived. None remains.” (Thad M. Brown)

Verses like this are why I say that Jesus’s sacrifice is sufficient for all while not being intended for all.

The verse most used to support the idea that we each get to choose to follow God or not is:

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. (John 3:16) {emphasis mind}

but when you read the greater passage, it doesn’t suggest nearly as strongly that Jesus’s death was for every single person.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him. He who believes in Him is not judged; he who does not believe has been judged already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. (John 3:16-18) {emphasis mine}

Those who are not called by God will not choose God and are judged by God before they ever existed.

It is true, that if this passage was the only passage, this could refer to God’s foreknowledge of their choice, but when you consider the other verses above that say, “No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him,” and “You did not choose Me but I chose you,” and “He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world,” it becomes very clear that it is God’s choice that initiates Salvation.

Election

The apostles regularly refer to Christians as “the elect” or “the chosen,” but never to “those who chose God or Jesus.”

Unless the Lord had shortened those days, no life would have been saved; but for the sake of the elect, whom He chose, He shortened the days. ... for false Christs and false prophets will arise, and will show signs and wonders, in order to lead astray, if possible, the elect. (Mark 13:20,22) {emphasis mind}

and

now, will not God bring about justice for His elect who cry to Him day and night, and will He delay long over them? (Luke 18:7) {emphasis mind}

and

And He will send forth His angels with a great trumpet and they will gather together His elect from the four winds, from one end of the sky to the other. (Matthew 24:31) {emphasis mind}

and

So, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience; (Colossians 3:12) {emphasis mind}

and

The children of your chosen sister greet you. (2 John 1:13) {emphasis mind}

and

For false Christs and false prophets will arise and will show great signs and wonders, so as to mislead, if possible, even the elect. (Matthew 24:24) {emphasis mind}

and

Paul, a bond-servant of God and an apostle of Jesus Christ, for the faith of those chosen of God and the knowledge of the truth which is according to godliness, in the hope of eternal life, which God, who cannot lie, promised long ages ago (Titus 1:1-2) {emphasis mind}

and

Listen, my beloved brethren: did not God choose the poor of this world to be rich in faith and heirs of the kingdom which He promised to those who love Him? (James 2:5) {emphasis mind}

and

What then? What Israel is seeking, it has not obtained, but those who were chosen obtained it, and the rest were hardened; (Romans 11:7) {emphasis mind}

In this last verse, it contrasts Israel, that was “seeking” a relationship with God, and the chosen who “obtained it.” This demonstrates that only by being chosen can one come to saving grace through Jesus Christ. This shouldn’t, however, make you doubt your salvation. It should make your salvation more secure because salvation doesn’t depend on your actions or choices, but on the never changing will of God. If you have repented of your sins and believed that Jesus Christ is Lord, God, and Savior, then you are saved and nothing can snatch you from His hands.

My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand. (John 10:9)

Once you have been saved, nothing, not even your own doubts or failures, can separate you from God.

Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, He was asking His disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” And they said, “Some say John the Baptist; and others, Elijah; but still others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” And Jesus said to him, “Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven. (Matthew 16:13-17) {emphasis mine}

Peter had spent multiple years with Jesus. He had seen Jesus’s miracles. He had heard Jesus’s wise teachings. He had heard the truth from the mouth of God, but it wasn’t any of his experiences or knowledge that brought him to saving faith.

Jesus told them the source of his belief and understanding, “Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.” God, the Father, revealed the truth to Peter. It wasn’t that he was informed enough or that he was wise enough to believe, but it was supernaturally revealed to Peter by God. The glory of salvation belongs to God alone, who chooses, who reveals, and who redeems the elect from sin and death into righteousness, life, and a close relationship to our God.

But That Doesn’t Sound Fair

Some people have a problem with the idea of election because they want to be in control and make the choice. Others don’t like election because they think it is unfair.

The Bible addresses this concern explicitly.

For He says to Moses, “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion.” So then it does not depend on the man who wills or the man who runs, but on God who has mercy. For the Scripture says to Pharaoh, “For this very purpose I raised you up, to demonstrate My power in you, and that My name might be proclaimed throughout the whole earth.” So then He has mercy on whom He desires, and He hardens whom He desires. You will say to me then, “Why does He still find fault? For who resists His will?” On the contrary, who are you, O man, who answers back to God? The thing molded will not say to the molder, “Why did you make me like this,” will it? Or does not the potter have a right over the clay, to make from the same lump one vessel for honorable use and another for common use? What if God, although willing to demonstrate His wrath and to make His power known, endured with much patience vessels of wrath prepared for destruction? And He did so to make known the riches of His glory upon vessels of mercy, which He prepared beforehand for glory, even us, whom He also called, not from among Jews only, but also from among Gentiles. (Romans 9:15-24) {emphasis mind}

Because God is the Creator, He has the right to make some people for mercy and others for judgment.

We also need to understand that nobody is forced to sin. Every person on Earth has chosen to sin against God. They have chosen to reject God (at least before their calling). If a person willingly chose to love God with all their heart and mind, to love others as themselves, and to obey God in all their thoughts and actions, they would be accepted by God. Unfortunately, Jesus is the only one to ever make that choice.

Instead of asking why God didn’t save everyone, it is more logical to ask why He saved anyone at all.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

The Bible tells us He has revealed enough of Himself that all are capable of knowing God, but they all reject Him (unless called).

For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse. For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. (Romans 1:18-21)

The selfish choice to do what we wish (be our own God) leads us each to reject God leading to death. Only the calling of God and Salvation through Jesus can change this.

But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and when sin is accomplished, it brings forth death. (James 1:14-15)

After repeatedly rejecting God, God’s punishment on those who are not called is to take away His protection and allow the full depravity of man to take over.

and with all the deception of wickedness for those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth so as to be saved. For this reason God will send upon them a deluding influence so that they will believe what is false, in order that they all may be judged who did not believe the truth, but took pleasure in wickedness. But we should always give thanks to God for you, brethren beloved by the Lord, because God has chosen you from the beginning for salvation through sanctification by the Spirit and faith in the truth. (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12) {emphasis mine}

But those whom God chose will be called out of their sin and brought to life with Him.

For the gospel has for this purpose been preached even to those who are dead, that though they are judged in the flesh as men, they may live in the spirit according to the will of God. (1 Peter 4:6) {emphasis mine}

One More Concern

One of the biggest concerns most Christians have against the idea of election is that it could encourage believers to not share the Gospel with unbelievers because they believe those who are not chosen will never trust Jesus, and those who are chosen will trust Jesus without us. I understand and share this concern. There are some, who believe in election who are lax in their obedience to the command to share the Gospel. This should never be the case.

We are told:

I planted, Apollos watered, but God was causing the growth. So then neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but God who causes the growth. Now he who plants and he who waters are one; but each will receive his own reward according to his own labor. For we are God’s fellow workers; you are God’s field, God’s building. (1 Corinthians 3:6-9) {emphasis mine}

God has chosen to use us in His very good process of bringing people to know God. Instead of being discouraged by election, it should take the burden off of us. If we try to obey God’s command to share the Gospel, but do a poor job explaining the Gospel, we don’t have to worry that we have condemned someone to Hell. Salvation comes only from God, not from how well we explain the Gospel. God does, however, reward our obedience.

Believing that God has foreordained salvation for some, but not others, should never decrease our desire to share the Gospel with everyone with whom we cross paths. We are blessed to be used by God in fulfilling His very good purpose.

I hope this post has been a blessing to you, even if it is uncomfortable. If this contradicts your understanding of God and the Bible, please don’t deny it without carefully considering the evidence presented.

I am always happy to entertain Bible supported disagreement because my desire is to understand the truth, not to just support my beliefs or win an argument.

Trust Jesus





All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

.

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

.

But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

.

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

·

October 3, 2024

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