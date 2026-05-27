Before we can address the purpose and role of women, we have to first say what a woman is. Ten years ago, the thought that I would need to define the word woman would have seemed incomprehensible. Mankind has known what a woman is for all of history, but suddenly, in the past decade or so, this has become a question rather than an easily understood reality. We even had a Supreme Court Justice who was asked by a Congressman, “What is a woman?” She answered that she didn’t know. It was above her pay grade. What? Most children over the age of one can point out which people are men and which are women. How can a person being nominated to judge the laws of America not know what a woman is?

Many people today will try to tell you that a woman is a social construct created by the patriarchy. That is a bunch of nonsense spoken in an attempt to sound wise. God told us:

So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. God blessed them; and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it; and rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” (Genesis 1:27-28) {emphasis mine}

God created mankind male and female. Men were designed to be men, and women were designed to be women. They were not something that culture came up with recently. There is a difference in the mind, body, and soul between men and women. It is true that there are some women (like myself) who are more logical and less emotional, similar to a man, and some who are more physical (also like myself), but neither makes me a man. I am biologically a woman, with all the traits that female biology entails. I may know how to shoot a gun, ride an ATV, climb trees, and wrestle, but that doesn’t make me a man. I wear dresses and lipstick, but that isn’t why I am a woman; it results from being a woman and accepting the reality that I am a woman.

When I try to wrestle with my 19- and 21-year-old sons, this truth is made crystal clear. I can’t compete with youth. I definitely can’t compete with testosterone. Also, my skill can no longer overcome their brute strength. God gave men strength so they could fulfill their role as protectors and providers. No matter how much I work at it, I will never have their strength. Men and women are different by design.

I find it fascinating that after each day of creation, God says that it was good. After He created mankind, He said it was very good. The first time He said something is not good was when Adam was alone.

Then the Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.” … The man gave names to all the livestock, and to the birds of the sky, and to every animal of the field, but for Adam there was not found a helper suitable for him. So the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and he slept; then He took one of his ribs and closed up the flesh at that place. And the Lord God fashioned into a woman the rib which He had taken from the man, and brought her to the man. Then the man said, “At last this is bone of my bones,

And flesh of my flesh;

She shall be called ‘woman,’

Because she was taken out of man.” For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh. And the man and his wife were both naked, but they were not ashamed. (Genesis 2:18,20-25) {emphasis mine}

God knew men would need someone to help them and be a partner with them. Our three-persons-in-one-God Creator knew that loneliness is not good. He created women to complement men. Neither is greater nor less in worth. Both are necessary. Together, a man and a woman are the bedrock of society. They are needed together to procreate and multiply humanity. They are needed together to raise godly and successful children. Whenever one or the other is missing, the child struggles. I recently read somewhere that >80% of people in prison come from single-parent households (usually fatherless).

Fathers (men) tend to push kids harder. They challenge boys and protect girls. Mothers (women) tend to be more nurturing, giving encouragement during difficulty and hurt (physical and emotional). If a boy is only challenged and pushed, he may feel unloved and become harsh. If a boy is only nurtured and pampered, he may become so fragile that he completely gives up his role as provider and protector. If a girl is challenged and pushed without nurture, she may become so competitive and career oriented that she never opens up to a future husband and can’t nurture her own children. If a girl is only nurtured and doesn’t have the stability of a father, she may become led by her emotions and seek father-figures in her romantic relationships that use her and abuse her. Both men and women are needed to raise godly children who live the lives God intended for them.

These days, we frequently hear mothers described as birthing people, implying that anyone, not just women, can give birth. Honestly, I don’t know how anyone says such things with a straight face. Nobody who was not born a woman with XX chromosomes has ever given birth to a child. Using amorphous terms like “birthing people” doesn’t change the facts. God created women to give birth to children and to propagate humanity. This ability is a blessing from God, although it is much harder since the curse, when Adam and Eve chose to sin.

To the woman He said,

“I will greatly multiply

Your pain in childbirth,

In pain you shall deliver children;

Yet your desire will be for your husband,

And he shall rule over you.” (Genesis 3:16)

Too often today, women devalue their roles as life-givers and moms. They think they have no value if they don’t have an impressive career. Many put off marriage and having children because they value their jobs more. This is a mistake. Not only does delaying sometimes lead to not being able to become a mother, but it also delays the greatest blessing a woman can have. There is nothing like giving life to another person—a person from your own flesh. There is nothing like raising a baby up to become a godly young man or woman.

OFF TOPIC: Society has taught us that kids revolt against parents, hate parents, lie to parents, and disrespect parents. This is not a normal part of their growth. It results from the unnatural way we raise kids today. Today, children are frequently put in day care as babies or toddlers, so moms can go back to work. They then are sent off to government schools where they are isolated with others their own age. Frequently, the schools even teach the kids to distrust and disrespect their parents. When the kids become adults, they have spent most of their time away from their families and have weak relationships with mom and dad. Throughout most of history, kids were raised by their families and especially their moms. They were taught academics and life-skills. They were encouraged and consoled by their moms. They weren’t just taught academics, but all the skills needed for life as an adult. They interacted with older and younger siblings and usually older and younger neighbors. They interacted with adults. By the time these kids became adults, they had built a strong bond with their parents. Yes, there is always an awkward time as kids move into adulthood and change from depending on parents to depending on themselves, a change from believing what their parents believe to making beliefs their own. The teen and adult ages don’t have to separate parents and children. When a mother has been there for her kids every day of their lives, they are much more likely to stay closer to their mother than to the mother who sent them off to daycare and school, so she could have a career. (I do not want to put down any single parents who have no choice. That is a separate matter. You do your best in a non-ideal situation.)

Being A Godly Woman

Any study of women and wives should consider Proverbs 31.

I think many women neglect their homes and their kids and focus on a career because they believe their work as a woman, wife, and mother is not valuable. The Bible says differently.

An excellent wife, who can find?

For her worth is far above jewels.

(Proverbs 31:10-11)

The Bible honors a godly woman who lives as a woman should. She is not a doormat. She is a critical part of the family.

The heart of her husband trusts in her,

And he will have no lack of gain.

She does him good and not evil

All the days of her life. (Proverbs 31:11-12)

She does many wonderful things herself, but she also enables her husband to be more productive and trains her kids to become godly men and women. Her husband trusts her, leans on her, and depends on her because she “does him good and not evil.”

Her job is not just cooking, cleaning, and changing diapers. She is a household manager who supports the whole family and household.

She looks for wool and flax

And works with her hands in delight.

She is like merchant ships;

She brings her food from afar.

She rises also while it is still night

And gives food to her household

And portions to her maidens.

She considers a field and buys it;

From her earnings she plants a vineyard.

She girds herself with strength

And makes her arms strong.

She senses that her gain is good;

Her lamp does not go out at night.

She stretches out her hands to the distaff,

And her hands grasp the spindle. (Proverbs 31:13-19)

She uses her mental strength and intelligence to manage all the needs of her family. Her management takes what her husband brings in and puts it to work for the family. A wise woman can even multiply it. This should not be a person stuck in nothing but drudgery all day long (admittedly there is some drudgery in taking care of a house, but there is some drudgery in almost every job). We can find joy in doing a job well and taking care of others. God made women to feel contentment, joy, and empowerment when they take good care of their families.

A woman managing the household does not mean she can’t do anything outside of the house, but her outside work (not necessarily a job) shouldn’t interfere with her ability to provide for her household.

She extends her hand to the poor,

And she stretches out her hands to the needy. (Proverbs 31:20)

Because God has given women a nurturing spirit, often our work outside the home is best aimed at taking care of and helping others. We may help the needy. We may minister to children, single mothers, or unbelievers. We may share the gospel, teach Sunday school, etc. It’s great when we can include our children in our ministry, but it isn’t always possible.

A godly woman is not a damsel in distress.

She is not afraid of the snow for her household,

For all her household are clothed with scarlet.

She makes coverings for herself;

Her clothing is fine linen and purple. (Proverbs 31:21-22)

When a woman takes good care of her family, she doesn’t need to fear the future. Yes, things can happen to make life harder, especially when you live in a region that suffers from persecution, but even in a region where Christians can live freely, health problems, economic problems, and natural disasters happen and can make the best prepared households suffer. Still, when a woman is frugal with her money, can cook with what she has on hand, grows food for her family, and/or plans for likely problems, she can be the difference between inconvenience and disaster when hard times come.

Her husband is known in the gates,

When he sits among the elders of the land. (Proverbs 31:23)

A godly woman is an honor to her husband. There is a reason for the common saying, “Behind every great man is an exceptional woman.”

She makes linen garments and sells them,

And supplies belts to the tradesmen.

Strength and dignity are her clothing,

And she smiles at the future. (Proverbs 31:24-25)

A godly woman works to make sure her family is properly (not extravagantly) clothed, but her character is more important than her clothing.

She opens her mouth in wisdom,

And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. (Proverbs 31:26)

A godly woman doesn’t just do manual chores around the house. She works to grow in her faith and understanding of God. She studies the Bible and prays continually. She teaches her children God’s word and what it looks like living it. She does all things with excellence as unto the Lord.

She looks well to the ways of her household,

And does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children rise up and bless her;

Her husband also, and he praises her, saying:

“Many daughters have done nobly,

But you excel them all.” (Proverbs 31:27-29)

It is easy to get into the habit of passive tasks. Especially today, with computers, tablets, and smartphones, it is easy to spend time scrolling instead of doing things for the family. There may be useful things done online (Bible study, sharing the Gospel, work), but we need to be careful that the good things don’t take the place of the best. When a mother and wife takes good care of the household, her children and husband praise her.

Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain,

But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.

Give her the product of her hands,

And let her works praise her in the gates. (Proverbs 31:30-31)

Even though culture has taught women they need an outside job in order to have value, many Christian women understand the value of having and raising children. Many stay home with their kids full time, or they work part time, if the family really needs financial help. They spend time teaching and training their kids and providing for the household.

Once the kids graduate, move out, and have households of their own, many women can feel an emptiness and not know what to do with themselves. Older women still have important work to do.

Older women likewise are to be reverent in their behavior, not malicious gossips nor enslaved to much wine, teaching what is good, so that they may encourage the young women to love their husbands, to love their children, to be sensible, pure, workers at home, kind, being subject to their own husbands, so that the word of God will not be dishonored. (Titus 2:3-5)

There are so many things that we learn throughout life about serving God, serving our husbands, and raising our children. These things rarely come easily to a new Christian woman, wife, or mother. It is exceedingly useful to have experienced, older Christian women to coach and give advice to the younger women, whether single or married or mothers. Part of the Christian life is passing on our hard earned wisdom to the next generation.

Most women will eventually become wives. God tells us how to be godly wives:

In the same way, you wives, be subject to your own husbands so that even if any of them are disobedient to the word, they may be won over without a word by the behavior of their wives, as they observe your pure and respectful behavior. Your adornment must not be merely the external—braiding the hair, wearing gold jewelry, or putting on apparel; but it should be the hidden person of the heart, with the imperishable quality of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is precious in the sight of God. For in this way the holy women of former times, who hoped in God, also used to adorn themselves, being subject to their own husbands, just as Sarah obeyed Abraham, calling him lord; and you have proved to be her children if you do what is right without being frightened by any fear. (1 Peter 3:1-6)

Women are told to submit to their husbands. This isn’t because she is worth less, but because there cannot be two leaders. God created man to be the leader of a family. Most decisions will be made in discussion together. A wise husband will consult his wife in most things, but especially in areas where she is more knowledgeable. Still, there will be times of disagreement when a decision has to be made. It is the husband’s job to make the final decision and the wife’s job to comply (unless the decision is in clear and direct contradiction to the word of God).

Therefore, I always advise young, single women to be careful when choosing a husband. Too often, women pick a guy that is exciting or a guy who “needs” them. They pick a guy who needs help and needs to be “mothered.” This rarely ends up well.

When picking a husband, a woman should consider, “Is this a godly man whom I could obey?” If the answer is a strong “No,” then I would not consider that man husband material. It is so much easier to submit to a man who usually makes wise decisions, considers his wife’s needs, and serves God faithfully. It is so much harder to submit to a man who makes foolish decisions, is selfish, and who wanders away from God. Be wise in your decisions and don’t decide based solely on emotions and/or attraction.

The culture today emphasizes a woman’s looks. God expects a godly woman to focus on her inner character. This doesn’t mean that she dresses like a slob or takes horrible care of her body, but it means that inner character and walk with God are more important than outward appearances. A godly woman also should focus her appearance on being pleasing to her husband, not to other men or even to impress other women.

I’m sure there is much more I could say on being a godly woman, wife, and mother, but I think I covered the most important points.

May you live a life that honors your Creator and honors the way He created you in particular. May He give you contentment and guide you to live a life that honors Him. May God help you be an example of what a godly man or woman should be.

Trust Jesus

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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