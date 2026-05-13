Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
4h

Excellent!

For supplementary reading, I've read "Judgment of the Nephilim", by Ryan Peterson, and "The Unseen Realm" by Michael Heiser.

Heiser speculates that the "Sons of God" are actually other gods, in God's council, with God - Yahweh being the 'most high God'. He backs it up quite well with many biblical harmonizations.

He then suggests two different rebellions opposed Yahweh - Satan, in the garden, and ongoing today; and some of the sons of God who were disobedient and led their own rebellion as described in Genesis chapter 6:4.

Your connecting the rebellion of the Nephilim to the giants, and then to Canaan, and on to Haman is right on.

I agree that one of the wives of Noah's sons must have carried the bad seed of the rebellious sons of God. Your narrowing it down to Canaan and why Canaan was cursed instead of Ham is insightful and most likely correct, IMO.

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