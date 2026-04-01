When most people mention Revelation, most of them talk of Revelation as a scary book (if they even mention it at all). They talk of it as divisive and even as something to be avoided. God gave Revelation to us for a reason. We will be blessed by it. We will have hope because of it. We will be urged on towards good and faithful works in light of eternity.

The Seven Blessings:

Revelation 1:3.

Revelation 14:13.

Revelation 16:15.

Revelation 19:9.

Revelation 20:6.

Revelation 22:7.

Revelation 22:14.

Revelation gives us seven blessings in its text.

The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave Him to show to His bond-servants, the things which must soon take place; and He sent and communicated it by His angel to His bond-servant John, who testified to the word of God and to the testimony of Jesus Christ, even to all that he saw. Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of the prophecy, and heed the things which are written in it; for the time is near. (Revelation 1:1-3) {emphasis mine}

There is no other book in the Bible that explicitly says we will be blessed if we read it. This suggests that the book of Revelation is very important. It strongly suggests that God is trying to communicate something to us and that it should affect our lives. One of these blessings is knowing that God will win in the end. Another is knowing that our suffering has a purpose. It helps us to understand how much God is in control. We shouldn’t fear reading Revelation. We should revel in the revelation.

And I heard a voice from heaven, saying, “Write, ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on!’ ” “Yes,” says the Spirit, “so that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow with them.” (Revelation 14:13)

Revelation promises that those who suffer for Jesus will be blessed, especially those who become Christians during the Tribulation and then stay faithful to Jesus during the worst circumstances ever experienced by mankind.

(“Behold, I am coming like a thief. Blessed is the one who stays awake and keeps his clothes, so that he will not walk about naked and men will not see his shame.”) (Revelation 16:15)

For most of the world, the coming tribulation and the return of Jesus will come as a thief. They won’t see it coming, but those who study the book of Revelation will know the signs and will not be surprised. In Matthew 24, Jesus specifically tells us to be ready.

“Therefore be on the alert, for you do not know which day your Lord is coming. But be sure of this, that if the head of the house had known at what time of the night the thief was coming, he would have been on the alert and would not have allowed his house to be broken into. For this reason you also must be ready; for the Son of Man is coming at an hour when you do not think He will. (Matthew 24:42-44) {emphasis mine}

Studying the whole Bible, but especially the book of Revelation, is a good way to know how to be ready. It lets us know when the end is near. We can not know the day or the hour, but that doesn’t mean we can’t know the season. Why would God tell us to be “on alert” and to “be ready” if we couldn’t see that He is coming? Why would God give us so many signs to look for if we could not understand when He will return? In fact, He rebuked the Pharisees for not being ready at His first coming.

Then he said to me, “Write, ‘Blessed are those who are invited to the marriage supper of the Lamb.’ ” And he said to me, “These are true words of God.” (Revelation 19:9)

One of the most glorious parts of Revelation is the description of the marriage supper of the Lamb. Every believer should be looking forward to that day. It is so encouraging to know what God has planned for us and the many blessings that He will give us. It is so joyful to look forward to the close, face-to-face relationship we will have with our Savior after we are caught up to be with Him.

Then I saw thrones, and they sat on them, and judgment was given to them. And I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded because of their testimony of Jesus and because of the word of God, and those who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received the mark on their forehead and on their hand; and they came to life and reigned with Christ for a thousand years. The rest of the dead did not come to life until the thousand years were completed. This is the first resurrection. Blessed and holy is the one who has a part in the first resurrection; over these the second death has no power, but they will be priests of God and of Christ and will reign with Him for a thousand years. (Revelation 20:4-6) {emphasis mine}

This blessing is focused on those who trust in Jesus during the seven-year tribulation. God has promised special blessings to those who stayed faithful during the tribulation. They will go through God’s wrath during the tribulation because they rejected Jesus before the rapture of the church, but after experiencing worse persecution than anyone alive today, they will be blessed and will not have to fear the great white throne judgment, nor eternal torment in hell. God is merciful even to many who rejected Him earlier.

“And behold, I am coming quickly. Blessed is he who heeds the words of the prophecy of this book.” (Revelation 22:7)

God promises blessings to those who “heeds the words of the prophecy of this book.” We have to read, study, and understand Revelation if we want to heed it. There is so much we can learn from this book.

Just as Revelation starts with a blessing, so it also ends with a blessing.

Blessed are those who wash their robes, so that they may have the right to the tree of life, and may enter by the gates into the city. (Revelation 22:14)

For believers, Revelation is full of blessings from beginning to end.

Not so Confusing:

So often people have heard that no one can understand Revelation, but Revelation is interpreted in the same way as every other book of the Bible. All of the Bible should be taken at its plain meaning. It means exactly what it says unless we are given clear evidence otherwise.

For example:

I looked, and behold, an ashen horse; and he who sat on it had the name Death; and Hades was following with him. Authority was given to them over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by the wild beasts of the earth. (Revelation 6:8)

The second half of this verse is clearly literal and means what it says: “Authority was given to them over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by the wild beasts of the earth.” The rider on the ashen horse is most likely a spiritual entity who fulfills God’s command. Even if this is figurative, it doesn’t change the literal, explicit meaning of the second half of the verse.

On the other hand, this passage is more figurative, but it still has a clear meaning as defined by Scripture:

A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars; and she was with child; and she cried out, being in labor and in pain to give birth. (Revelation 12:1-2) {emphasis mine}

The words “great sign” suggests a more figurative meaning. At first, these verses may seem confusing, but if you know your Bible, it quickly becomes clear what is being described because it parallels Joseph’s dream in Genesis 37.

Now he had still another dream, and related it to his brothers, and said, “Lo, I have had still another dream; and behold, the sun and the moon and eleven stars were bowing down to me.” He related it to his father and to his brothers; and his father rebuked him and said to him, “What is this dream that you have had? Shall I and your mother and your brothers actually come to bow ourselves down before you to the ground?” His brothers were jealous of him, but his father kept the saying in mind. (Genesis 37:9-11) {emphasis mine}

In Joseph’s dream, the sun and moon were his father and mother, and the eleven stars were his 11 brothers. In Revelation 12, it describes the sun, moon, and twelve stars. This refers to Israel, the descendants of Jacob (later named Israel) and the twelve tribes that descended from the twelve sons (including Joseph, hence the 12 stars instead of 11 stars).

A few verses later, we read:

And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron; and her child was caught up to God and to His throne. Then the woman fled into the wilderness where she had a place prepared by God, so that there she would be nourished for one thousand two hundred and sixty days. (Revelation 12:5-6)

“She” is Israel as we learned above. The “male child, who is to rule all the nations” is clearly Jesus. When it says the woman (Israel) fled into the wilderness for 1260 days, that means Israel, the Jews, will flee from the antichrist (dragon/Satan) for 1260 days. This is 3.5 years, which is the second half of the seven-year tribulation.

Although this passage is figurative, if we use the rest of Revelation and the rest of the Bible, it is not some unknowable, confusing gobbledygook. God meant for us to understand what He told us, especially as the end-times approach. As technology and national alignments set up the end times predicted throughout the Bible, what is described becomes clearer and clearer.

Some people find Revelation confusing, not because of the actual text, but because other people have come up with so many different interpretations of what the text might mean. Most of these interpretations contradict the plain meaning written by God. They are not accurate and do not need to be feared.

When Revelation says there will be 144,000 Jewish witnesses, God means there will be exactly 144,000 Jewish witnesses. Just in case we were unsure, God lists how many come from each tribe of Israel. He doesn’t allow for any other interpretation (although sadly, many try).

There are many who try to say there is no earthly millennial kingdom or that we are living in the kingdom now. If the whole church age is the kingdom, then that means the kingdom isn’t exactly 1,000 years long, but will just last a long time. God doesn’t leave us either of those options. When describing the millennial kingdom, He says it lasts 1,000 years six different times in Revelation 20. He repeats the number to make sure we know He really means 1,000 years. In Revelation 20:3, we are also told, “after these things he [Satan] must be released for a short time.” Why would God say “a thousand years” six times if He only meant a long time, but say “a short time.” in the same sentence when referring to how long Satan will be set free at the end? That makes no sense. When God speaks, He speaks to be heard and understood. Don’t doubt the clear and most obvious reading. We don’t need to make it complicated.

A Happy Ending:

Possibly the best reason that Revelation isn’t a scary book, at least for true believers in Jesus Christ, is that it tells us the happy ending.

Right now, there are horrible things going on in our lives and around the world. It feels like everything is out of control. That out-of-control feeling is quite scary.

When we read Revelation, we realize God is in control. We realize everything is happening for a reason and according to God’s very good plan. We realize God is allowing the evil in the world out of mercy; He doesn’t want any to perish, but gives time for us to repent and trust Him. Revelation shows us how God is and will be using the existing evil in the world, to bring people to Him and to punish the wicked.

When we read Revelation, we see the end of the story. We see evil conquered.

And I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse, and He who sat on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and wages war. His eyes are a flame of fire, and on His head are many diadems; and He has a name written on Him which no one knows except Himself. He is clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. 1 And the armies which are in heaven, clothed in fine linen, white and clean, were following Him on white horses. From His mouth comes a sharp sword, so that with it He may strike down the nations, and He will rule them with a rod of iron; and He treads the wine press of the fierce wrath of God, the Almighty. And on His robe and on His thigh He has a name written, “KING OF KINGS, AND Lord OF LORDS.”

... And the beast was seized, and with him the false prophet who performed the signs in his presence, by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped his image; these two were thrown alive into the lake of fire which burns with brimstone. And the rest were killed with the sword which came from the mouth of Him who sat on the horse, and all the birds were filled with their flesh. (Revelation 19:11-16,20-21)

We see the happy ending.

Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away, and there is no longer any sea. And I saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, made ready as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is among men, and He will dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them, and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:1-4) {emphasis mine}

Good wins! Bad is destroyed! God is worshiped by all! Jesus reigns in our hearts, on earth, and in heaven. The story of the world has the happiest ending ever written.

But Why Do People Avoid Revelation?

If God tells us we will be blessed if we read and hear Revelation, if Revelation isn’t as hard to understand as we thought, and if Revelation has a wonderful, happy ending, why do people avoid Revelation like the plague?

I like the answer I heard recently from Pastor Billy Krone (highly paraphrased). Satan is a liar. He is trying to mislead mankind away from God. He wants the praise due only to our God and Creator. He is working to get the world to praise him and him alone. Revelation tells how this story ends. Although Satan does get his praise for 3 ½ years (or seven depending on how you look at it), he loses. He is destroyed by a word from God. It isn’t an epic battle between two near-equals. With one word, Satan is bound and thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone. It is Jesus who gets the praise and worship from those who remain at the end of the tribulation. It is Jesus who rules the whole world as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. It is Jesus who rules the universe in the new heavens and new earth and new Jerusalem. Revelation is the book that describes in detail the destruction of Satan. He really doesn’t want you reading Revelation. He wants you to love, fear, and worship him, but Revelation shows how weak and insignificant he is compared to God.

If God says you will be blessed by reading Revelation and Satan doesn’t want you to read Revelation, don’t you think you should take the time to study this wonderful book? For unbelievers, it is truly scary. Hopefully, it will scare them into salvation. For believers, it is a book of hope. It is the ultimate happy ending where the bride marries the Prince and lives happily ever after. Read and see the hope and blessings that come from reading this very important book of the Bible.

FYI, reading and knowing the book of Daniel can help explain some things in Revelation, and Revelation can help explain some things in Daniel. They are the Old and New Testament versions of the same vision.

May you be blessed by reading and studying Revelation. May your understanding of Jesus and end-times change your life and give you the urgent desire to make the most of your life here on earth. May your heart be changed so you have a heart for the lost and a desire to do whatever you can to be used by God to lead them to Christ. May your hardship feel light in light of the promises of God and the hope that comes from knowing that our afflictions are momentary compared to eternity.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

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