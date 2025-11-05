FYI, Around 2-3 months ago, I had inspiration after inspiration for writing. I got way ahead and got so I had posts scheduled out almost 2 months ahead. I wondered why God was giving me so much inspiration. Was something going to take me away from my writing? It ends up it was because I was inspired to write a 3rd book, “Learning About God Through Laughter.”

Originally I wrote 20 chapters, but I had several people suggest that I should write 30 chapters, so it could be a one month devotional with one chapter for each day of the month. I’m working on chapter 28 now. Unfortunately, the book and several family things have pulled me away from writing my Substack posts. I am barely getting out the 2 posts a week and sometimes don’t have it ready till the day before. Because of my other focus, posts may be a little shorter and less thoroughly researched for a little while. I expect to be back to my usual, thoroughly researched (and arguably too long) posts soon.

When I was a young Christian, I tended to focus on the “Thou shalt not …” commands. I didn’t really spend much time or interest on the “Thou shalt …” commands. To be quite honest, other than doing a little Bible reading, I wasn’t doing much to serve or honor God. Because I was seemingly doing decent on the “Thou shalt not …” commands, I felt pretty good about my walk with Jesus, but the truth is, I was an utter failure.

Due to some posts I’ve recently read about people struggling with particular sins, it got me thinking. When we focus on the “Thou shalt not …” commands, we make zero progress on the “Thou shalt …” commands, and sometimes focusing on what we should not do can even make us more prone to failure. Let me give an example of how this works.

If I start talking about a hot, fresh, gooey chocolate chip cookie that just came out of the oven, I’m betting you can smell, feel, and taste that decadent cookie. You may suddenly get the urge to bake some chocolate chip cookies. You may get the urge to go to a bakery and buy a dozen chocolate chip cookies that you know you shouldn’t eat.

If I then start talking about a juicy ribeye steak, seared to a nice crust on a high heat, mesquite grill. I’m betting you can smell, feel, and taste that steak. I also bet you have forgotten all about the chocolate chip cookies.

When we focus on what God wants us to do, when we focus on the things of God and on what eternity means for us and for others, and when we are faithfully serving God and sharing the Gospel with others, we don’t have the time or mental energy to “fall” into sin. The more focused we are on “Thou shalt … ,” the less we need to fight to not do what we shouldn’t.

Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things. The things you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you. (Philippians 4:8-9)

May you follow God closely and may your mind and soul be wholly devoted to Him. May you be blessed as you serve God with your words, thoughts, actions, time, and money. May your view of the world be focused on eternity and what that means for yourself and others.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

