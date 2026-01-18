FYI, this is part 2 of a three-part series. I strongly recommend reading part 1 if you haven’t before reading parts 2 and 3.

So often we feel like we are unable to make a difference for the kingdom of God. We think we don’t have the skills, gifts, money, influence, etc. to make a difference. Just because people around your city, country, or the world don’t know your name does not mean that you are unimportant to God. It also doesn’t mean you can’t make a significant impact for the kingdom of God.

Let’s continue looking at some of the unnamed heroes of the Bible.

Feeding 5,000

Sometimes God uses someone who is willing to offer what little he has to God. Sometimes God uses someone just because they are present. The person who shows up, but seems to have so little (money, talent, influence, etc.), is more useful than the person who seems to have it all, but doesn’t show up or offer himself to God.

Therefore Jesus, lifting up His eyes and seeing that a large crowd was coming to Him, said to Philip, “Where are we to buy bread, so that these may eat?” This He was saying to test him, for He Himself knew what He was intending to do. Philip answered Him, “Two hundred denarii worth of bread is not sufficient for them, for everyone to receive a little.” One of His disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, said to Him, “There is a lad here who has five barley loaves and two fish, but what are these for so many people?” Jesus said, “Have the people sit down.” Now there was much grass in the place. So the men sat down, in number about five thousand. (John 6:5-10) {emphasis mine}

Jesus’s disciples saw a problem. More than 5,000 people had traveled long distances and sat for hours listening to Jesus. They were hungry. They hadn’t planned on being there so long. How could they be fed? They were far from markets for buying food, and they were poor and couldn’t afford to buy the food, even if it was available. Most thought the problem was impossible, but one young boy offered to share his small lunch with them. Compared to the problem, it seemed like so little, but in the hands of the Creator, it was more than enough. Jesus multiplied the food, fed the whole crowd until they were full, and had 12 baskets of food leftover—one for each of His 12 disciples.

I’m sure this young lad had no idea how his small contribution would be multiplied by Jesus, but he offered anyway. He gave up the lunch he had prepared for himself (or had been prepared by his mom). God can use even this smallest offering to do great things. You never know what God will do when you are willing to give time, money, stuff, etc., or when you are just willing to just show up.

Witness in Samaria

Sometimes the person used by God is the least expected.

There came a woman of Samaria to draw water. Jesus said to her, “Give Me a drink.” For His disciples had gone away into the city to buy food. Therefore the Samaritan woman said to Him, “How is it that You, being a Jew, ask me for a drink since I am a Samaritan woman?” (For Jews have no dealings with Samaritans.) Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.” She said to Him, “Sir, You have nothing to draw with and the well is deep; where then do You get that living water? You are not greater than our father Jacob, are You, who gave us the well, and drank of it himself and his sons and his cattle?” (John 4:7-12) {emphasis mine}

The Samaritan woman was not only a Samaritan (hated by the Jews) and a woman (least respected members of society), but she was also a woman of questionable morals. There is a strong implication that she was drawing water at midday so she wouldn’t be at the well at the same time as the respectable women. She is shocked that this Jewish man would talk to her and ask for water from her hand.

Jesus tells her that she should ask for living water from Him.

The woman said to Him, “Sir, give me this water, so I will not be thirsty nor come all the way here to draw.” He said to her, “Go, call your husband and come here.” The woman answered and said, “I have no husband.” Jesus said to her, “You have correctly said, ‘I have no husband’; for you have had five husbands, and the one whom you now have is not your husband; this you have said truly.” The woman said to Him, “Sir, I perceive that You are a prophet.” (John 4:15-19)

Jesus’s unexplainable knowledge of her situation excites her interest in Him, but she still doesn’t fully understand to whom she is talking. Despite this, she is excited to share Jesus with those around her.

So the woman left her waterpot, and went into the city and said to the men, “Come, see a man who told me all the things that I have done; this is not the Christ, is it?” They went out of the city, and were coming to Him. (John 4:28-30) {emphasis mine}

Her witness brings many of the men of Samaria to see and hear Jesus.

From that city many of the Samaritans believed in Him because of the word of the woman who testified, “He told me all the things that I have done.” So when the Samaritans came to Jesus, they were asking Him to stay with them; and He stayed there two days. Many more believed because of His word; and they were saying to the woman, “It is no longer because of what you said that we believe, for we have heard for ourselves and know that this One is indeed the Savior of the world.” (John 4:39-42) {emphasis mine}

This unnamed woman of questionable repute shared Jesus with her people, and many came to believe in Jesus. Her faithfulness, once she believed and despite not having a full understanding, led to the conversion of many people. This unnamed woman led more people to Jesus than many of us have done. Being unnamed and unknown by the crowd does not mean being unimportant for the kingdom of God.

An Example to the Disciples

So many of us are not only unknown but also feel we have so little to give. That doesn’t mean God can’t use us for great good, now and in the future.

And He looked up and saw the rich putting their gifts into the treasury. And He saw a poor widow putting in two small copper coins. And He said, “Truly I say to you, this poor widow put in more than all of them; for they all out of their surplus put into the offering; but she out of her poverty put in all that she had to live on.” (Luke 21:1-4) {emphasis mine}

Jesus used the faithfulness of this poor widow to teach His disciples what true generosity and selfless giving looks like. He taught His disciples what they needed to understand once He departed to heaven. This knowledge then affected the way the disciples acted and taught. Her example is known throughout the history of the church as an example of how we should give.

I’m sure she had no idea that she was being used as an example of faithful service by God Himself. I’m sure she had no idea how many people throughout history would be inspired by her example. She was focused on serving God and that was enough. God used her sacrifice to inspire us all.

Fearless Follower

There are some people who are natural leaders. They step out when others are afraid to speak up, act, or try something new. Most people instinctively desire to follow the crowd. Unfortunately, the crowd normally leads us astray. Even those who instinctively follow others can find godly leaders to encourage them in following God faithfully. Sometimes all it takes is one fearless and godly leader to enable us to step out with courage and trust God.

Now the day came that Jonathan, the son of Saul, said to the young man who was carrying his armor, “Come and let us cross over to the Philistines’ garrison that is on the other side.” But he did not tell his father.

... Then Jonathan said to the young man who was carrying his armor, “Come and let us cross over to the garrison of these uncircumcised; perhaps the Lord will work for us, for the Lord is not restrained to save by many or by few.” His armor bearer said to him, “Do all that is in your heart; turn yourself, and here I am with you according to your desire.” Then Jonathan said, “Behold, we will cross over to the men and reveal ourselves to them. If they say to us, ‘Wait until we come to you’; then we will stand in our place and not go up to them. But if they say, ‘Come up to us,’ then we will go up, for the Lord has given them into our hands; and this shall be the sign to us.” When both of them revealed themselves to the garrison of the Philistines, the Philistines said, “Behold, Hebrews are coming out of the holes where they have hidden themselves.” So the men of the garrison hailed Jonathan and his armor bearer and said, “Come up to us and we will tell you something.” And Jonathan said to his armor bearer, “Come up after me, for the Lord has given them into the hands of Israel.” Then Jonathan climbed up on his hands and feet, with his armor bearer behind him; and they fell before Jonathan, and his armor bearer put some to death after him. That first slaughter which Jonathan and his armor bearer made was about twenty men within about half a furrow in an acre of land. And there was a trembling in the camp, in the field, and among all the people. Even the garrison and the raiders trembled, and the earth quaked so that it became a great trembling. (1 Samuel 14:1,6-15) {emphasis mine}

Saul and his army were hiding from this large army. They were not trusting God to give them victory. Jonathan, however, trusted God to give them victory over the enemy, who was uncircumcised physically and in their hearts. When Jonathan trusted the victory to God, his armor bearer faithfully followed, trusting God for victory. Jonathan’s faith was great and he slaughtered many, but his armor bearer also “put some to death.”

We don’t know his name. Most of the Israelites probably didn’t know his name, but God used his faithfulness to win a victory against the Israelites’ enemies. God doesn’t need great numbers or great warriors, but just uses those who trust Him and are willing to follow.

FYI, if you are willing to step out in faith when it seems no one else will, you might be surprised at those who will also step out in faith if they see at least one faithful servant of God.

A Brave Rescue

Shortly after Saul/Paul’s conversion, he started preaching the gospel to people all over the Mediterranean region. He knew the Scripture and used it faithfully to support the claims that Jesus was God and Messiah who had died, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven. His conversion was not appreciated by many of the influential Jewish leaders. Paul was difficult to beat in a debate, and he was influential in winning many souls for Christ. The Jewish leaders were jealous of Paul, just as they had been jealous of Jesus, and desired to put Paul to death, just as they had done to Jesus.

Several disciples decided Paul was too important to be put to death and risked their own lives to rescue Paul.

When many days had elapsed, the Jews plotted together to do away with him, but their plot became known to Saul. They were also watching the gates day and night so that they might put him to death; but his disciples took him by night and let him down through an opening in the wall, lowering him in a large basket. (Acts 9:23-25) {emphasis mine}

These men may not have been as effective for the gospel as Paul, but they made a tremendous difference for the kingdom by risking their own lives to rescue Paul. Paul went on to preach throughout nearly the whole Mediterranean region and wrote around half of the New Testament. It may have looked like all they did was take a few minutes to lower Paul down the wall in a basket, but the effect of their actions was unfathomably large.

If you aren’t a great preacher or teacher or if you are awkward sharing the gospel, you can still make a difference by supporting those who are reaching many souls for Jesus. You might volunteer in the background for a church, ministry, or missionary organization. You might give money to churches, para-church organizations, or to missionaries. You might pray for and encourage spiritual leaders.

We are all called to share Jesus, and should make an attempt when we are given the opportunity, but we can also make a difference by supporting those people and organizations that are making the biggest difference for the kingdom of God.

I hope you are really starting to see how God uses those in the background to do great things. I hope you are being inspired to step out in faith in order to honor and obey God for His glory and for the growth of the kingdom of God.

May God bless you in the journey we call life. May you make the most of what God has given you. May He guide you in understanding that there are no unimportant tasks, but we are to do all for the glory of God.

Trust Jesus

