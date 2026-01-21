FYI, this is part 3 of a three-part series. I strongly recommend reading part 1 and part 2, if you haven’t, before reading part 3.

I hope you have been inspired by the many unnamed heroes of the Bible. I also hope you will use this inspiration to shine the light of Jesus for all to see. Whatever your circumstances, there is something you can do. There are many unnamed prayer warriors, many of whom have health issues that don’t allow them to do much else, but who are also important to the growth of the kingdom.

The Church Caring For Its Own

In addition to supporting those who are in the ministry to both the saved and unsaved, we can also make a difference by showing the love of Jesus to the world by the way we love and support the fellow members of the body of Christ.

And all those who had believed were together and had all things in common; and they began selling their property and possessions and were sharing them with all, as anyone might have need. Day by day continuing with one mind in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they were taking their meals together with gladness and sincerity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord was adding to their number day by day those who were being saved. (Acts 2:44-47) {emphasis mine}

We are supposed to be known for our love for one another. This means we don’t just live as an island, supporting ourselves and our immediate family and not worrying about anybody else. One sign of being a Christian is our love for fellow believers. The early church was known for supporting each other. This was very important because many of the believers were very poor, and becoming believers in Jesus hurt their ability to provide for themselves. Many unnamed believers not only gave out of their excess, but even sold their property (property was considered key to the long term well-being of a Jewish family). They sold what was most valuable to them personally to help provide for those who were in need. This generosity was seen by others and drew others to Jesus.

And the congregation of those who believed were of one heart and soul; and not one of them claimed that anything belonging to him was his own, but all things were common property to them. And with great power the apostles were giving testimony to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and abundant grace was upon them all. For there was not a needy person among them, for all who were owners of land or houses would sell them and bring the proceeds of the sales and lay them at the apostles’ feet, and they would be distributed to each as any had need. (Acts 4:32-35) {emphasis mine}

The generosity of these early believers was key in the growth of the early church. We don’t know their names, but we will see them in heaven wearing many crowns.

Christian Witnesses

In the early church, we saw well-to-do believers taking care of their poor brethren. We also see many believers who were “scattered because of the persecution.”

So then those who were scattered because of the persecution that occurred in connection with Stephen made their way to Phoenicia and Cyprus and Antioch, speaking the word to no one except to Jews alone. But there were some of them, men of Cyprus and Cyrene, who came to Antioch and began speaking to the Greeks also, preaching the Lord Jesus. And the hand of the Lord was with them, and a large number who believed turned to the Lord. The news about them reached the ears of the church at Jerusalem, and they sent Barnabas off to Antioch. Then when he arrived and witnessed the grace of God, he rejoiced and began to encourage them all with resolute heart to remain true to the Lord; for he was a good man, and full of the Holy Spirit and of faith. And considerable numbers were brought to the Lord. And he left for Tarsus to look for Saul; and when he had found him, he brought him to Antioch. And for an entire year they met with the church and taught considerable numbers; and the disciples were first called Christians in Antioch. (Acts 11:19-26) {emphasis mine}

These believers had to flee their land and possessions to escape persecution, leading to imprisonment or death. They spread throughout the Middle East trying to escape the deadly persecution they were experiencing. In the process, the gospel was spread beyond Israel and to many Gentile nations, including to the Greeks.

These many unnamed believers shared Jesus with everyone wherever they went. They shared with Jew and Gentile. Their faithful sharing of the gospel led to “a large number who believed turned to the Lord.”

They had lost their possessions, their homeland, friends, and family, but because they stayed faithful to Jesus and told others about the great things Jesus had done for them, they spread the gospel far and wide. As a group, they probably spread the gospel as much as the big-named teachers because more people sharing lets more people know about Jesus. God may use certain believers to reach big numbers, but God can use all faithful believers to lead people to Himself.

The cool thing is that these faithful servants, who were escaping horrific persecution, were so faithful that they were the first ones called Christians.

We Can All Be Used By God

We are all given different gifts, skills, talents, and opportunities. We are not judged on the result of our actions, but on the faithful use of what God has given us. God expects more from those who received more and less from those who received less, but we are all called to faithfulness. Some may get fame and accolades on earth. Some may seem unseen and unknown, but we are all part of the body of Christ and should all be doing what is in our power to do to further the kingdom.

Do all things without grumbling or disputing; so that you will prove yourselves to be blameless and innocent, children of God above reproach in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you appear as lights in the world, holding fast the word of life, so that in the day of Christ I will have reason to glory because I did not run in vain nor toil in vain. (Philippians 2:14-16) {emphasis mine}

May God use you for His glory. May you use all the blessings God has given you to reach others for Jesus. May you use all the hardships you experience to give you a kind and merciful heart, so your joy in hardship will be a light to those around you. May God give you the courage to step out in faith, even in persecution, hardship, weakness, and when you seem to be alone.

Trust Jesus

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

