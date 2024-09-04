I’ve mentioned multiple times that I feel our time left is short and that the rapture and the tribulation are coming soon. I feel it with every ounce of my being. I see it in the rush to evil around us. I see Biblical prophecy coming to fulfillment and technologies that could not be fathomed 2,000 years ago coming into being in a way that will make prophecy possible. The question is, what do we do with the time left to us?

Don’t Be a Foolish Virgin

Matthew gives an analogy of believers waiting for Christs return:

“Then the kingdom of heaven will be comparable to ten virgins, who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. Five of them were foolish, and five were prudent. For when the foolish took their lamps, they took no oil with them, but the prudent took oil in flasks along with their lamps. Now while the bridegroom was delaying, they all got drowsy and began to sleep. But at midnight there was a shout, ‘Behold, the bridegroom! Come out to meet him.’ Then all those virgins rose and trimmed their lamps. The foolish said to the prudent, ‘Give us some of your oil, for our lamps are going out.’ But the prudent answered, ‘No, there will not be enough for us and you too; go instead to the dealers and buy some for yourselves.’ And while they were going away to make the purchase, the bridegroom came, and those who were ready went in with him to the wedding feast; and the door was shut. 11Later the other virgins also came, saying, ‘Lord, lord, open up for us.’ But he answered, ‘Truly I say to you, I do not know you.’ Be on the alert then, for you do not know the day nor the hour. (Matthew 25:1-13) {emphasis mine}

Christians have been waiting for around 2,000 years for Christ’s return. It is easy to get drowsy and begin to sleep due to the delay to His return, but we are called to be ready. “You too, be ready; for the Son of Man is coming at an hour that you do not expect.” (Luke 12:40) Our wait may be long or short, but we are supposed to live our lives like he will arrive today. We don’t want to miss out on joining Him at His return, but we also don’t want to have to face Him knowing that we were not focused on what He had called us to do. We don’t want to admit that we didn’t share the gospel to that friend, that we didn’t stand up for the truth when the crowd was speaking contrary to the word of God, or that we acted in an unloving way to fellow believers or to the lost.

The Bible clearly tells us that we “do not know the day nor the hour,” but that doesn’t mean that He has not given us signs that the time is short.

What Should We Be Doing?

If Jesus is coming soon, how should we spend our time? What should we be doing? Should we just sit back and wait?

For even when we were with you, we used to give you this order: if anyone is not willing to work, then he is not to eat, either. For we hear that some among you are leading an undisciplined life, doing no work at all, but acting like busybodies. Now such persons we command and exhort in the Lord Jesus Christ to work in quiet fashion and eat their own bread. But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary of doing good. (2 Thessalonians 3:10-13)

The Bible is clear that we should work. This not only means that we should not quit our jobs, but should continue working as we have been doing, but it also means we should put time and effort into kingdom work. God has given each one of us a purpose and a job to do. We should study His word and pray and keep our eyes open so we don’t miss out on what He intends as our purpose. Another analogy is given in Matthew:

“For it is just like a man about to go on a journey, who called his own slaves and entrusted his possessions to them. To one he gave five talents, to another, two, and to another, one, each according to his own ability; and he went on his journey. Immediately the one who had received the five talents went and traded with them, and gained five more talents. In the same manner the one who had received the two talents gained two more. But he who received the one talent went away, and dug a hole in the ground and hid his master’s money. “Now after a long time the master of those slaves *came and *settled accounts with them. The one who had received the five talents came up and brought five more talents, saying, ‘Master, you entrusted five talents to me. See, I have gained five more talents.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful slave. You were faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things; enter into the joy of your master.’ “Also the one who had received the two talents came up and said, ‘Master, you entrusted two talents to me. See, I have gained two more talents.’ His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful slave. You were faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things; enter into the joy of your master.’ “And the one also who had received the one talent came up and said, ‘Master, I knew you to be a hard man, reaping where you did not sow and gathering where you scattered no seed. And I was afraid, and went away and hid your talent in the ground. See, you have what is yours.’ “But his master answered and said to him, ‘You wicked, lazy slave, you knew that I reap where I did not sow and gather where I scattered no seed. Then you ought to have put my money in the bank, and on my arrival I would have received my money back with interest. Therefore take away the talent from him, and give it to the one who has the ten talents.’ “For to everyone who has, more shall be given, and he will have an abundance; but from the one who does not have, even what he does have shall be taken away. Throw out the worthless slave into the outer darkness; in that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (Matthew 25:14-29)

God has given each of us different skills, gifts, and opportunities. He wants us to make the most of them. If God gave you skill in business, you can use your wealth to fund ministries, churches, and missionaries. If God has gifted you with the ability to teach, you can disciple many to grow in their faith and knowledge of God. If God has brought you into a relationship with someone influential, you can share the Gospel with them and be used to draw them into saving faith in Jesus. Whatever skills, gifts, and opportunities God has given to you, you need to make the most of them. You need to grow and make the most of what God has given you.

What is the Best Use of Our Time and Money?

God wants us to shine a light for Him. He wants us to make a difference. There are many ways to do this and we can’t do them all. We have to pick and chose what is God’s will and what will make the best use of what God has given us.

There are lots of good things we can do, but what is the best?

I used to focus on prepping to be able to provide for my family and others if times get bad. That was good, but was it best? I used to grow a garden and grow healthy food. That was good, but was it the best? I used to be highly involved in politics and worked hard to support and elect godly men and women into government positions where they could have a positive influence on our culture and our country. That was good, but was it the best?

According to the grace of God which was given to me, like a wise master builder I laid a foundation, and another is building on it. But each man must be careful how he builds on it. For no man can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ. Now if any man builds on the foundation with gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, straw, each man’s work will become evident; for the day will show it because it is to be revealed with fire, and the fire itself will test the quality of each man’s work. If any man’s work which he has built on it remains, he will receive a reward. If any man’s work is burned up, he will suffer loss; but he himself will be saved, yet so as through fire. (1 Corinthians 3:10-15) {emphasis mine}

The best way to judge which actions are best is to see which actions have an eternal influence and to look and see what God is doing and to join His work. The difference between gold & silver versus wood, hay, and straw is the gold & silver can survive fire. Whether something is good or best depends on whether the action makes a difference in eternity. Providing for my family and friend’s physical needs and health is good, but it doesn’t make an eternal difference. Electing Godly officials makes life here on Earth better, but does it actually make a difference eternally? Probably not.

What does make a difference? Sharing the Gospel with others makes an eternal difference. Standing up for the truth, especially the spiritual truths from the Bible, makes an eternal difference. Writing a book or a blog sharing the truths of the Bible and Jesus makes an eternal difference. I’ve tried to focus my time on this type of activity more than the former. I don’t want one soul to go to Hell because I was too busy to share the Gospel. I don’t want one Christian to regret their life on Earth because I was too busy to disciple them. I don’t want to be like the man who received the single talent and buried it in the ground, who, when facing his master, was told, “You wicked, lazy slave.”

What Is Most Important?

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21) {emphasis mine}

What are the most important things in our lives? The most important things are people.

Some people in our lives have never heard about Jesus. We need to share the gospel with them.

Some people in our lives are hurting and need to be helped and encouraged and taught to trust in Jesus.

Some people in our lives are new Christians or just immature Christians, who have trusted in Jesus, but haven’t grown much since salvation. We need to teach and disciple them to grow in their understanding of God and who He is. We need to build up their faith. We need to encourage them to study the Bible.

Some people in our lives know God and His word, but are unsure how to live out their faith and share it with others. We need to encourage them and train them, so they can multiply their faith among others in their lives.

What are you doing to make an eternal difference in service to our Lord Jesus Christ? Are you one of the lazy, unprepared virgins? Are you hiding the gifts God gave you in the ground or shining a light that can be seen by everyone around you? Are you so busy doing good, that you don’t see God’s best?

Are you excited about meeting Jesus in the air at the rapture of the Church? I am! I hope you are, too.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

Bible verses are NASB (New American Standard Bible) 1995 edition unless otherwise stated

