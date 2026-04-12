Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

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Mike Perceval's avatar
Mike Perceval
21h

You’ve done well Christy!

Am Israel Chai, to the glory of God…

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Nobody's avatar
Nobody
3hEdited

Couple books to share:

https://sacred-texts.com/eso/goal/goal05.htm

https://archive.org/details/wandererinspirit1896fran/page/n7/mode/2up

Let me ask you this.

Did you know about this world before being born into it?

What did you know as a baby freshly born into this world? Did you know who Jesus was? or any of the other "saints"? hows about any sinners? did you know about satan as a baby?

Do you think the Consciousness that saw fit to seed part of itself into iterations of form within manifest objective contexts for periods of experience did so so we could pretend one of us was better than all the rest? or that others are Worse than all the rest?

I'm not saying you're any more wrong than you seem to be saying I'm wrong.

I'm just saying theres alot more to it than just picking a belief and hoping it works out on the far side of death. If one DOES THE WORK, then choosing anything seems silly, let the All seed you where next your growth will be rapid instead of choosing another slog like the one just passed thru just cuz its the only thing ones familiar with given this lifetime of being.

Best of luck to ya!

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