Lately, I’ve been studying end times prophecy and watching the news and feeling that our time on earth is short. This had made me look more closely at how I am living my life, where I am spending my time, and whom I haven’t gotten around to telling about Jesus and what He has done in my life. My priorities have changed. I’ve become less focused on what my future here on earth will be like (although I haven’t ignored preparing for the future since we can’t know the day or hour Jesus will return).

Last night I was reading 2 Peter. Peter knew that he didn’t have much time left, so he was writing one last letter to encourage believers.

Therefore, I will always be ready to remind you of these things, even though you already know them, and have been established in the truth which is present with you. I consider it right, as long as I am in this earthly dwelling, to stir you up by way of reminder, knowing that the laying aside of my earthly dwelling is imminent, as also our Lord Jesus Christ has made clear to me. And I will also be diligent that at any time after my departure you will be able to call these things to mind. (2 Peter 1:12-15) {emphasis mine}

I primarily noticed two things in this passage. Peter did not view his life as being primarily about his earthly life. He said, “as long as I am in this earthly dwelling, to stir you up by way of reminder, knowing that the laying aside of my earthly dwelling is imminent.” The NASB calls his body “his earthly dwelling,” but I like how the NKJV calls it “his tent.” A tent is a temporary dwelling place. Nobody plans to stay in a tent. They plan to live in a house. Peter did not plan to spend most of his time in his tent (earthly body), but was focused on preparing for his house (his heavenly body).

We also should put most of our effort into preparing for our heavenly residence more than for what happens here on earth.

The other thing I noticed was how much Peter was focused on sharing all that he knew about Jesus with others. He wanted to help everyone while he was still living here on earth. “I will always be ready to remind you of these things,” but more importantly, he was preparing to leave behind a legacy of knowledge of Jesus Christ and salvation. “After my departure you will be able to call these things to mind.” The whole letter that we now call 2 Peter is part of this legacy left behind for future generations.

I also want to leave behind a legacy. I want to learn as much as possible, so I can share as much as possible with those around me. I want to write down my knowledge, so it can invite people to Jesus even when I’m gone, whether through natural death or through being raptured.

What are you doing to spread the Gospel, disciple followers of Jesus, and to leave a legacy to those who are left behind? I’d love to hear what others are doing. I’d also like to encourage all believers to seriously consider these questions. We all need to be more focused on “The Father’s business.”

May God use you and I to draw people to Him through our lives and the legacy we leave behind. May He guide us as we try to obey His will and live with a view of life in alignment with our Savior.

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

