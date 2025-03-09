The Bible tells believers repeatedly that we are to share the gospel, make disciples, speak the truth, etc. We are to be His witnesses. The reason we don’t go straight to heaven when we are saved is that God has a purpose for our lives and that is to be a light drawing people to Him.

“…but you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8)

In order to be His witness, we have to know Him and know His word. When we don’t know His word, we can be misled and/or mislead others. We will fail in our mission to be witnesses if we don’t regularly study the Bible and spend time in prayer with our God.

As a result, we are no longer to be children, tossed here and there by waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, by craftiness in deceitful scheming; but speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ, from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by what every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the growth of the body for the building up of itself in love. (Ephesians 4:4-16) {emphasis mine}

In addition to knowing Him and His word, we need to be bold and unashamed.

Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord or of me His prisoner, but join with me in suffering for the gospel according to the power of God, who has saved us and called us with a holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace which was granted us in Christ Jesus from all eternity, but now has been revealed by the appearing of our Savior Christ Jesus, who abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel, (2 Timothy 1:8-10) {emphasis mine}

We were called according to His purpose. His purpose was known before the creation of the world. We are not saved by works, but if we are saved, works should naturally proceed from the power of the Holy Spirit within us, as well as the thankfulness we should have because of what Jesus did for us.

The key point of our witness is obedience. We are a tool of God. We are to faithfully share the Gospel and the truth in God’s word, but we are not held accountable for the result of this witness. The results are due to God’s mercy and power and not due to anything we do.

But you shall speak My words to them whether they listen or not, for they are rebellious. “Now you, son of man, listen to what I am speaking to you; do not be rebellious like that rebellious house. Open your mouth and eat what I am giving you.” (Ezekiel 2:7-8) {emphasis mine}

When we witness, some will listen and some will not. Some will accept Jesus with joy and some will reject Him in anger. That is not our concern. God calls whom He will and without His calling, nobody comes to Him.

And they took offense at Him. But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his hometown and in his own household.” (Matthew 13:57)

One thing I’ve noticed is that the hardest people to witness to are family (not counting kids, but especially parents and siblings) and other people who have known us for a long time. They see what we were and not what we now are. There is baggage that can make for awkward dynamics. As someone once said to me, “It is hard to teach anyone or convince anyone who changed your diaper.”

I started with the Acts 1:8, “… be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” This is like saying “be My witnesses in my hometown, my state, my country, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” Our witness starts at home, then our community, and works it way out. Everyone can witness at home. We can all witness in our community as we go about our daily actions. It is important to have Christians that go to the “remotest part of the earth,” especially to unreached people groups, but that isn’t where most of us are sent. Most of us are called to witness to those around us daily.

For you are not being sent to a people of unintelligible speech or difficult language, but to the house of Israel, nor to many peoples of unintelligible speech or difficult language, whose words you cannot understand. But I have sent you to them who should listen to you; (Ezekiel 3:5-6) {emphasis mine}

God empowers some to be international missionaries, but He calls every Christian to be a life missionary. Sometimes this may just be living a life for Jesus that stands out in the culture. Sometimes this may be giving an in-depth treatise on the Gospel and the Bible. It will look differently in different seasons of life and on different days, but it should be a regular part of our life.

As we build relationships with people and show that we care about them, this usually gives us the opportunity to share with them why our lives look different. It demonstrates why we treat others well, why we are loving, and why we have joy, even when our circumstances don’t seem like they should lead to joy. Then when they ask why we are different, we can have the opportunity to tell why we have this joy and love and morality.

but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence; (1 Peter 3:5)

Although following a person and forcing them to listen to the Gospel is not the way to draw someone to Jesus, we need to not be silent about the truth. Not being pushy doesn’t mean being silent when someone is forcing their ungodly views on us or on others. Speaking up prevents evil voices from taking control. You also might be surprised to find that others didn’t like what was being said, but were too afraid to speak up because they thought everyone agreed with the speaker. When you speak up for the truth, it can give others courage to stand on their convictions and to draw closer to Jesus, whether this means they come to salvation or just draw closer to God.

Moreover, He said to me, “Son of man, take into your heart all My words which I will speak to you and listen closely. Go to the exiles, to the sons of your people, and speak to them and tell them, whether they listen or not, ‘Thus says the Lord God.’ ” (Ezekiel 3:10-11) {emphasis mine}

We are to speak the truth in love whether they listen or not. Some will listen, hear, and come to Jesus. Some will listen and reject what is said. We are only called to obey the call. God brings the increase. To God be the glory!

May God guide us and lead us in wisdom, love, and courage so that our light shines so brightly that many unsaved come to trust in Jesus Christ our Lord and that those who know Jesus, but have not matured, may grow in their faith, knowledge, and obedience to Jesus.

Trust Jesus

