Adam Lawley
Feb 3

Checking my perspective today!

Sourabhi
Feb 3

I really loved the verses mentioned in this article. Some of them I am meditating these days.

But one thing I don't agree is the fact that God allowing trials in our life. The story of Job need to be understood in the light of the Holy Spirit.

Job is from that Era when God did not have any covenant. It was from Abraham God started making covenants. And we are in New Covenant. So to think that whatever happened with Job can or will happen with us is the seed of false doctrine. This need to be plucked out. You can also pray about this.

I have written an article about this that God teach thru love and not thru trials. Ofcourse in trials we learn many things from God as we are humbled that time. We can overcome it only if we continue to submit to him. But God doesn't recommend that as the best way to learn from him. He is not even the creator of those issues.

If you get time then please read it.

https://open.substack.com/pub/avid4jesus/p/god-guides-us-through-love-not-through?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=2ll9nv

