So many of our problems are due to our point of view. The closer our point of view gets to God, the more peace and joy we will feel.

Too often we look at God as the big, bad killjoy. We resent when He tells us all the “fun” things we aren’t supposed to do and when He tells us to do difficult things like submit to God, submit to husbands, submit to authorities. Too many people focus on the “do nots,” and don’t like the idea of anyone telling them what to do. They then do their own thing, which they think will make them happy. Unfortunately, this leads to the opposite.

God is our Creator. He created us for a purpose within the rest of His creation.

For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them. (Ephesians 2:10)

When we are doing His will we will find peace and joy. When we fight Him on what we should and should not be doing, we feel frustration, depression, and even despair. Our constant seeking of things to make us happy is actually our innate desire for God and to fulfill His will. Unfortunately, we frequently don’t see the truth and avoid the one thing that will give us peace because it is hard, inconvenient, and doesn’t lead to what we think we want right now.

God wants what is best for us. He also thinks eternally. He doesn’t think in the here and now, like we do. Just as a parent makes decisions for his/her child based on knowledge of what will be better for them in the long term (saving vs spending, healthy food vs junk food, etc.), God makes decisions for us based on what will best prepare us for eternity with Him. Frequently that looks much different than what we think we want. Frequently that even includes hardship and pain because we are much more likely to grow in faith, strength, and holiness during hardship than we do during comfort. We need to understand that God knows best and that He never makes a mistake.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

And do not lean on your own understanding.

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He will make your paths straight.

Do not be wise in your own eyes;

Fear the Lord and turn away from evil.

It will be healing to your body

And refreshment to your bones. (Proverbs 3:5-8)

Nothing happens on earth without God allowing it. Just as Satan had to ask permission to persecute Job, in the same way nobody can cause believers harm without God allowing it for His purpose, which is usually related to helping them to put their full trust in Him.

Remember the former things long past,

For I am God, and there is no other;

I am God, and there is no one like Me,

Declaring the end from the beginning,

And from ancient times things which have not been done,

Saying, ‘My purpose will be established,

And I will accomplish all My good pleasure’; (Isaiah 46:9-10)

So often I focus on how awesome, powerful, and holy our God is. He is also the most tender, loving, caring, personal father God. Read Psalm 139. The God of the Bible is not a distant clock maker who set the world in motion and let it go about without His care. He is personally involved in everything that happens and in the life of every person on earth, but especially in the life of those who trust in Him.

O Lord, You have searched me and known me.

You know when I sit down and when I rise up;

You understand my thought from afar.

You scrutinize my path and my lying down,

And are intimately acquainted with all my ways.

Even before there is a word on my tongue,

Behold, O Lord, You know it all.

You have enclosed me behind and before,

And laid Your hand upon me.

Such knowledge is too wonderful for me;

It is too high, I cannot attain to it.

Where can I go from Your Spirit?

Or where can I flee from Your presence?

If I ascend to heaven, You are there;

If I make my bed in Sheol, behold, You are there.

If I take the wings of the dawn,

If I dwell in the remotest part of the sea,

Even there Your hand will lead me,

And Your right hand will lay hold of me.

If I say, “Surely the darkness will overwhelm me,

And the light around me will be night,”

Even the darkness is not dark to You,

And the night is as bright as the day.

Darkness and light are alike to You.

For You formed my inward parts;

You wove me in my mother’s womb.

I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

Wonderful are Your works,

And my soul knows it very well.

My frame was not hidden from You,

When I was made in secret,

And skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth;

Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were ordained for me,

When as yet there was not one of them.

How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God!

How vast is the sum of them!

If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand.

When I awake, I am still with You.

O that You would slay the wicked, O God;

Depart from me, therefore, men of bloodshed.

For they speak against You wickedly,

And Your enemies take Your name in vain.

Do I not hate those who hate You, O Lord?

And do I not loathe those who rise up against You?

I hate them with the utmost hatred;|

They have become my enemies.

Search me, O God, and know my heart;

Try me and know my anxious thoughts;

And see if there be any hurtful way in me,

And lead me in the everlasting way. (Psalm 139) {emphasis mine}

What is one of the greatest desires of our hearts? Isn’t it to be truly known and loved for who we are?

O Lord, You have searched me and known me.

You know when I sit down and when I rise up;

You understand my thought from afar. (Psalm 139:1-2)

How amazing is it that the Creator of the universe knows you personally and cares for you among all of creation?

Even before there is a word on my tongue,

Behold, O Lord, You know it all. (Psalm 139:4)

He knows our every action, our every thought, and our every feeling before we do.

Such knowledge is too wonderful for me;

It is too high, I cannot attain to it. (Psalm 139:6)

We cannot fully understand how much our Creator cares for us and how carefully God guides us in our every path. We usually can’t see what is for our best. We usually can’t see what great work God is working in us. We usually can’t comprehend how great is His love, knowledge, and plan.

Even there Your hand will lead me,

And Your right hand will lay hold of me. (Psalm 139:10)

It doesn’t matter how difficult a situation we have gotten into. It doesn’t matter how powerful our adversaries are. It doesn’t matter how weak we are. God is always there guiding us and protecting us. Just as God allowed Job to go through difficulty as part of God’s plan for Job and for us, He did not allow Job to be killed. He was guided through the worst of situations and led to ultimate blessing.

Your eyes have seen my unformed substance;

And in Your book were all written

The days that were ordained for me,

When as yet there was not one of them. (Psalm 139:16)

God knew us and had a plan for us before He even created the universe. He knew every day we would live before we were conceived. We can’t surprise Him and He will be guiding us every day of our lives, especially those who have trusted Him as savior.

How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God!

How vast is the sum of them! (Psalm 139:17)

We are precious to God and He should be precious to us because of all He has done for us.

Search me, O God, and know my heart;

Try me and know my anxious thoughts;

And see if there be any hurtful way in me,

And lead me in the everlasting way. (Psalm 139:23-24)

This should be our prayer. We should ask for Him to bring are faults to our minds so we can repent and we should ask for Him to lead us in His “everlasting way.” We should admit that our Father God knows best and submit to His will. Everything goes so much smoother when we aren’t fighting our God. Even when He leads us through hardship, being in His will makes all of the difference in the world.

I pray that you will put your trust in our loving Creator and that you will submit to His will. I pray that you will understand that His ways are better even when you don’t understand the why. I pray that you will humbly submit to His will and be used to further the Kingdom for His glory and your blessing.

Trust Jesus.

FYI, Psalm 139 is also one of the best passages on why all believers should oppose abortion. In God’s universe there are no accidents and there are no unwanted babies. Every person ever conceived had a purpose in God’s plan. Every person ever conceived is valuable and made in the image of God. God values all human life and so should we.

