FYI, before I start my post, I’d like to share the exciting news that my third book, Learning About God Through Laughter, is now available for purchase. Learning About God Through Laughter is a book with 30 chapters that are great for a month long devotional. Each chapter has a humorous story (mostly about kids, dogs, and mistakes) that is followed by a deep Bible lesson, which is illuminated by the story. Learning About God Through Laughter is available as a paperback and an ebook from most major retailers. Ebooks can be found here. Paperbacks are/will soon be available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.

I am looking for some people willing to read the book and give an honest review. I can provide the book as .pdf, .epub, and .mobi for free for anyone willing to review the book. Direct message me at trustjesus.substack.com if you are interested. I appreciate your help in getting my book discovered. I’m not trying to make money, but this book is meant as a ministry. I always give away so many books that I lose more money every time I come out with another book.

Everyone in the world experiences hardship. Some may experience more difficult hardship than others, but everyone will experience hardship of some description. Some hardship isn’t anyone’s fault. People get sick, have an accident, etc. Some hardship is due to interaction with sinful people (yes, that includes everyone). Some hardship is specifically because we are Christians. In some parts of the world, persecution is just someone making fun of you or making things difficult at work. In other parts of the world, persecution can be someone burning your house down, preventing you from getting a joy, or murdering you and your family.

The question isn’t, “Will you experience hardship?” The question is, “How will you respond to hardship?”

Why are you in despair, my soul?

And why are you restless within me?

Wait for God, for I will again praise Him

For the help of His presence, my God.

(Psalm 42:5 again v 11, again Psalm 43:5)

While reading through Psalms, I found this exact verse repeated at least three times. When the Bible repeats something, I believe we should pay attention.

“Why are you in despair, my soul? And why are you restless within me?” How do you react to hardship? Do you despair? Are you restless? Do you question God and ask, “Why me?”

What does this repeated passage recommend? “Wait for God, for I will again praise Him. For the help of His presence, my God.” This passage tells us three things.

Wait for God

Waiting is hard. It can be difficult when one bad thing happens, but most Christians deal with momentary hardship reasonably well. It is much more difficult when the hardship lasts for an extended period. Waiting for God is hard, but it is part of learning to depend on God.

Rest in the Lord and wait patiently for Him;

Do not fret because of him who prospers in his way,

Because of the man who carries out wicked schemes. (Psalm 37:7)

Sometimes we get frustrated because we are trying to follow Jesus faithfully, but are suffering repeated and long-lasting hardship. This is particularly difficult when we see the ungodly prospering. We need to understand that God uses hardship to grow and prepare us for the work He designed us to complete, and so we can be ready to be in His heavenly presence. Just as He used Joseph being thrown in a pit and sold to slaves by his brother, being falsely accused and sent to jail by Potiphar, and being forgotten for 2 years by the Pharaoh’s cupbearer to prepare Joseph to save Egypt and the surrounding nations from starvation, He may be using your hardship to prepare you for something important. Not all of us will be put into a position of power, but God can use each of us to accomplish His very good plan. Some actions may seem more important to us, but all of us are needed to accomplish God’s will in the way He wants it accomplished.

We also need to remember that God disciplines His children. This discipline could be for a sin that we consider grievous, but many times it is for a sin such as not loving God with all our hearts, minds, and soul, not loving others as ourselves, or not relying on God, but trying to accomplish everything by our own power. Those who are not children of God are disciplined as children, so it may seem that they are getting away with evil. Know that they will be judged eventually—in this life or in the end.

Instead of resenting God’s discipline, we need to remember:

“My son, do not regard lightly the discipline of the Lord,

Nor faint when you are reproved by Him;

For those whom the Lord loves He disciplines,

And He scourges every son whom He receives.” It is for discipline that you endure; God deals with you as with sons; for what son is there whom his father does not discipline? But if you are without discipline, of which all have become partakers, then you are illegitimate children and not sons. Furthermore, we had earthly fathers to discipline us, and we respected them; shall we not much rather be subject to the Father of spirits, and live? For they disciplined us for a short time as seemed best to them, but He disciplines us for our good, so that we may share His holiness. All discipline for the moment seems not to be joyful, but sorrowful; yet to those who have been trained by it, afterwards it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness. (Hebrews 12:5a-11) {emphasis mine}

We need to accept God’s discipline as a blessing and an opportunity to grow in faith and faithfulness. We need to be joyful that we have received discipline because we know it means we have been received and loved by God. We need to remember that although discipline is very unpleasant in the moment; it yields peaceful fruit. When we look back on our hardship and discipline, we will see the blessing that we received because of it. Sometimes we will see it in this life, but we will definitely see the blessing we received once we have graduated to heaven.

Praise God

In this repeated passage, we read, “for I will again praise Him.” Our praise of God should not be only when everything is going well. We should praise God just as much when we are experiencing great hardship. When we praise God, suddenly our hardship doesn’t seem nearly as bad. When we focus on who God is, what He has done, and what He has promised to do, our despair can melt away.

Last night I read a statement that seemed very strange until I really pondered it.

Make me to hear joy and gladness,

Let the bones which You have broken rejoice.

(Psalm 51:8) {emphasis mine}

“Let the bones which You have broken rejoice.” When we are broken we have trouble rejoicing, but sometimes God breaks us down, so He can rebuild us in His image and to His glory.

Before Joseph was put in charge of Egypt to save the nations from starvation and death, he was thrown in a pit by his brothers, sold as a slave, imprisoned for resisting the temptation of Potiphar’s wife, and forgotten in prison by the cupbearer. He spent decades in hardship, where it seemed like he was repeatedly punished for doing what was right. After going through all of this hardship, he was ready for the honor God gave him, and he was ready to manage the wealth of Egypt to save not only Egypt and Israel, but also the surrounding nations. He was ready to forgive his brothers for what they had done to him because he understood it was all part of God’s very good plan. If Joseph had lived comfortably at home with his family, he would not have been able to do the good that he did for God and the nations.

God’s Presence

The last phrase I want to look at is “the help of His presence.” Going through trials is hard, but it is always easier when we know we are not alone. It helps when our friends and family are with us, but even better is having the presence of our God and Creator.

The Bible commands us:

Do not fear, for I am with you;

Do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you, surely I will help you,

Surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.’

(Isaiah 41:10) {emphasis mine}

We do not need to fear if we have trusted Jesus as Lord and Savior. He is with us always and forever. We don’t need to be anxious because God will strengthen us and carry us through whatever hardship may come our way. Nothing bad can happen to us unless God allows it, and He will only allow it if it furthers His very good purpose. We may not see the good that comes from it, but God knows.

I like Corrie Ten Booms analogy of a tapestry. If you look at the backside of a tapestry, it looks like a mess. You can’t see a clear picture, and there are knots and stuff making it look unpleasant. When you turn the tapestry over, you see a beautiful picture laid out according to the artist’s plan. In the same way, when God is working out things for good, it often looks like a mess and we can’t see where He is going with what He has allowed to happen, but someday, maybe not until we reach heaven, we will see the beautiful tapestry that He created from our lives and the lives of others. Knowing God is with us and that He has a purpose for everything that happens can make our hardships easier to bear.

This next verse is so familiar that sometimes we miss the beauty communicated by it.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I fear no evil, for You are with me;

Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;

You have anointed my head with oil;

My cup overflows.

Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life,

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

(Psalm 23:4-6) {emphasis mine}

Why do I fear no evil? Because God is with me. The rod and staff that God uses for correction and discipline are a comfort to me because I know He hasn’t left me and that He wants the best for me. He is not afraid to cause me discomfort when it leads to good. God doesn’t promise that we will not go through hard times or that people will not try, and even succeed, in hurting us, but God will provide all we need even in the midst of the attacks on us. God will heal us and provide for our needs. His presence, the most important need, will be so abundant that it will overflow and be seen by those around us. G od’s goodness will follow us all our days--in this life and in eternity. We know we will be with God, in His presence, forever and ever.

God promises us His presence.

Therefore repent and return, so that your sins may be wiped away, in order that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord; and that He may send Jesus, the Christ appointed for you, whom heaven must receive until the period of restoration of all things about which God spoke by the mouth of His holy prophets from ancient time. (Acts 3:19-21) {emphasis mine}

He will be present with us in hardship and bring us the refreshment we need in hard circumstances, and we will be restored to His physical presence in heaven at the end of time. He is present in the now and in the future.

I know that the Lord will maintain the cause of the afflicted

And justice for the poor.

Surely the righteous will give thanks to Your name;

The upright will dwell in Your presence.

(Psalm 140:12-13) {emphasis mine}

We need to understand that God’s presence is only promised to those who have repented of their sins and trusted in Jesus as Lord and Savior. He will be with us forever.

May God help us wait for Him when things aren’t going as we hoped, desired, or thought things should be. May God help us praise Him for who He is, what He has done, and what He has promised, even when our world feels like it is falling down around us. May God help us feel His presence with us, so we know we are not alone and our hardship is not purposeless. Help us to long for eternity with Him.

Trust Jesus

Following are some additional verses on the subject that I decided not to use, but may be useful to you if you are despairing. I am trying to keep my articles from getting too long.

Yet those who wait for the Lord

Will gain new strength;

They will mount up with wings like eagles,

They will run and not get tired,

They will walk and not become weary.

(Isaiah 40:31)

.

The Lord will send His goodness in the daytime;

And His song will be with me in the night,

A prayer to the God of my life.

(Psalm 42:8)

.

God, we have heard with our ears,

Our fathers have told us

The work that You did in their days,

In the days of old.

(Psalm 44:1)

.

I waited patiently for the Lord;

And He reached down to me and heard my cry.

He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the mud;

And He set my feet on a rock, making my footsteps firm.

(Psalm 40:1-2)

.

How blessed is the man who has made the Lord his trust,

And has not turned to the proud, nor to those who become involved in falsehood.

Many, Lord my God, are the wonders which You have done,

And Your thoughts toward us;

There is no one to compare with You.

If I would declare and speak of them,

They would be too numerous to count.

(Psalm 40:4-5)

‘

The wicked plots against the righteous

And gnashes at him with his teeth.

The Lord laughs at him,

For He sees his day is coming.

(Psalm 37:12-14)

All Bible verses are NASB 1995 by the Lockhart Foundation unless otherwise noted.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

.

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

.

But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

.

that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

.

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

.

But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

Christy

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October 3, 2024

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