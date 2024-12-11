Trust Jesus Substack

Al Christie
Dec 11, 2024

Thanks for sharing your story, Christy. Keep on writing. I'll be watching for your books.

Sourabhi
Dec 19, 2024

Quiet adventurous journey and I loved your passion for Lord. But God is good all the time so I don't think God led u thru those difficulties to teach u something. Just parents will never give snakes to their children, similarly, God is above parents, he can never ever take us thru difficult times. Difficult times come due to our mistake or wrong decision. But God so love us that he give us strength and guidance to overcome it only if we allow him. 😊

