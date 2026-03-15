I’ve been exceedingly busy and am going to be spending some time with my son, who has been away at college, for his spring break, so I am bringing back some articles from 2024 for those who haven’t read them. I had a much smaller following back then.

This series is my attempt to explain why not taking the first 11 chapters of Genesis literally could be a problem for a true Bible believing Christian because it breaks the foundation upon which the rest of the Bible is built. I am including quotes from several technical articles and links to the articles to provide more details. I strongly recommend checking out the linked articles.

My plan is to do Part 4 on more historical, anthropological, and scientific evidences supporting the Genesis narrative. Part 5 will explain internal evidences that Genesis is literal history. Part 6 will explain how our understanding of Genesis supports or undermines the rest of the Bible.



The biggest evidence the old age proponents have is the deep sediment layers covering the Earth. Of course there are two main ways these layers could come into being: through long, slow deposition of dust or through catastrophic, sudden deposition. Believing in an old Earth means that all of this sediment must have accumulated over long ages. Believing in a young Earth means this sediment must have been deposited by a catastrophic global flood as described in the Bible. Which matches the evidence more?

Anthropological Evidence:

Before getting into the science, I want to get into a few anthropological evidences. If there was truly a global flood, we would expect different cultures around the world to mention a global flood. This is exactly what we see. There are multiple flood stories from multiple cultures on every inhabited continent.

95% say the flood was global

66% say it was caused by wickedness of man

88% say there was a favored family or individual

66% say the remnant were forewarned

70% say survival was due to a boat

67% say animals were saved

73% say animals played a part

57% say survivors ended up on a mountain

35% say birds were sent out1

Right now I am reading Echoes of Ararat by Nick Ligouri, which include over 300 flood stories from North, Central, and South America. One tribe’s story even describes how it took 104 years from the dispersion due to languages (Tower of Babel) until they arrived at their current location in Mexico. It is true that none are identical to the story in Genesis, but there is enough commonality that it is clear that there is a common experience from which each story comes. The Biblical account is the only one that includes details that align with reality and mention places that are not close to where the people who wrote the story live, suggesting it is the most accurate telling of what happened.

Many times the biblical flood story is compared to the “Epic of Gilgamesh” and attributed to being borrowed from the “Epic of Gilgamesh”, but what makes more sense: Was the biblical story taken from the “Epic of Gilgamesh” or was the “Epic of Gilgamesh” taken from the Bible and/or actual history? The dimensions of the Ark in Genesis 6:15 “This is how you shall make it: the length of the ark three hundred cubits, its breadth fifty cubits, and its height thirty cubits” just happens to be the proportions that modern ship builders have determined to be most stable in rough seas. In the “Epic of Gilgamesh” the ship is a cube. The only less stable shape would be a sphere. If there really was a flood, which description is most likely to be true? The Biblical description, of course! It gives the only truly realistic, believable description. If the global flood story was only a parable or moral story, why would they get the physical dimensions of the ark so perfectly described? For that matter, why would they have dimensions at all?

Another example comes from the Miao people in China. They have passed down a song that parallels the first 11 chapters of Genesis very closely. I am including the section on the flood, but it is worth reading the whole thing because it is amazing how well the two texts match in details. These people were separated from the West, the Jews, and the Christians for thousands of years and yet they tell of the same beginnings (which makes sense if Genesis 1-11 tells the true story of the beginning of mankind).

If you compare this text to Genesis 7, they match very well. Because the Miao tribe’s oral traditions were recited as couplets (two lines that mean basically the same thing), it is self correcting and is less prone to error than a straight narrative. It is truly worth reading the whole linked article. You will see the oral tradition matches (with only very minor disagreement) Genesis in creation, man, a wicked world, the flood, and the Tower of Babel. Even the names are similar. Look at the names from the Bible vs Miao names.

Seth ~ Se-teh

Lamech ~ Lama

Noah ~ Nuah

Ham ~ Lo Han

Shem ~ Lo Shen

Japheth ~ Jah-hu

This close of a description from two groups that are so geographically and culturally diverse does not happen unless they are describing real events that the descendants of both experienced. Genesis isn’t analogy, mythology, or parable. It is history.

Flood Layers:

If you believe in deep ages, you almost have to believe there is no global flood because it only makes sense that the deep sediment layers come from one or the other.

The Continents are covered with deep layers of sediments that mostly fall into six (or possibly more) megasequences composed of multiple layers with the lowest layers having the coarsest particles up to the highest layers with the finest particles and then an unconformity that can only be caused by sheet erosion from receding water. Conventional, old-age geologists say millions of years are missing at the unconformities, but this makes no sense because there is no erosion, no valleys nor gullies, no burrows, just a knife edge line. This strongly suggests that this surface was only exposed for hours or days, not years, and definitely not millions of years. A catastrophic, progressive, global flood would almost certainly have large tsunamis that would encroach on the land, and recede, followed by another tsunami, causing these megasequences.

This description of the Sauk Megasequence explains both the Biblical interpretation and the conventional interpretation. Consider which better explains the evidence.

Many of these sediments have been proven to have been transported vast distances over wide areas across continents. The conventional explanations of how this happened, ie. blown dust, meandering rivers, transgressing shorelines, etc. do not match the evidence well.

In addition to these continental and intercontinental sandstones, the Whopper Sand out in the Gulf of Mexico also strongly supports the global flood, because there is otherwise no good explanation for how this deep, pure sand got so far out into the Gulf.

No slow gradual process could transport this much sand over this large of an area out in deep water. It would take a global flood draining off the entire North American continent to have enough energy to transport this much sand 200 miles out to sea.2

Another example of sediments that cover great areas are the vast, pure chalk beds that make up the famous White Cliffs of Dover and reach great distances.

How could such pure chalk beds be deposited across such wide areas without a global flood to deposit them? See this article for details of how these beds could be formed in the global flood and why the conventional idea of many millions of years doesn’t make sense.

Erosion

In addition to looking at sedimentary deposits around the globe, we can look at erosion. We can measure how quickly the continents are being eroded. We can measure how quickly the continents are being raised. The continents are being eroded much more quickly than they are rising and should be planed down below sea level in much less time than the billions of years that the old age proponents say we have been around.

If the Earth was as old as we are told, the continents should not exist. Of course some people might say, that the amount of accumulated sediment is much greater than would be expected if the Earth was only ~6,000 years old. That is true if erosion had remained constant over the entire 6,000 years, but what does the Bible say happened in the past that could have caused faster erosion in the past? The global flood would have caused massive erosion as the water drained off of the continents into the seas. This could easily account for the extra sediment. The old-age geologists don’t have a good answer for why there is not enough sediment.3

In reality, the long ages pushed by scientists are pushed so hard because long ages are necessary for Evolution to be plausible. They need Darwinian Evolution so they can say that God didn’t create humanity, because God’s creation of humanity and the universe is what gives God the right to say what is right and wrong. Those who want to do as they please and who want to be their own “gods” will do anything to “disprove” god.

This post has gotten too long, so I will have to address evolution in another post at a later date.

Trust Jesus.

If you do not yet know Jesus, I beg you to trust in Him. Below are some verses that will tell you what you need to know to be saved. If you have any questions, I’d love to answer them. Just message me on Substack.

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, (Romans 3:23)

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For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 6:23)

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But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:8)

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that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; (Romans 10:9)

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If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us. (1 John 1:9-10)

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For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:38-39)

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He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21)

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But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12-13)

All verses are NASB unless otherwise noted.

October 3, 2024

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