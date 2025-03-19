Trust Jesus Substack

Sourabhi
Mar 23

Very gently and lovingly,I want to share a few things I’ve come to understand about God through the Holy Spirit, as well as insights on this passage you referred:

1) God’s Omniscience and Our Limited Understanding

God is the Alpha and Omega — He knows everything. But as humans, our understanding is so small compared to His infinite wisdom. If we don’t yield to the Holy Spirit, our limited thinking can restrict what God wants to do in our lives.

While God knows all things, He doesn’t always exercise that knowledge. He is love — He trusts, hopes, and endures (1 Corinthians 13:7). Unlike us, who might use such power to test others constantly, God is not always testing or judging hearts unnecessarily. When people lie to Him, He can judge their hearts, but His nature is not one of constant scrutiny—it's one of love.

2) The Storm in Mark 4 and the Nature of a Fallen World

In Mark 4, the same incident narrated by Luke is recorded. On that same day, before stepping onto the boat, Jesus taught His disciples how to protect the Word (the seed) in their hearts and not be moved by circumstances.

The storm was not necessarily brought by Jesus—it was simply the result of living in a fallen world, where storms, tribulations, and destruction are part of nature. It was a test of their faith, not one institutionalized by Jesus, but rather a challenge that arose naturally. Similarly, believers today face situations where the enemy tries to steal the Word from their hearts, just as it happened with the disciples.

3) Why the Disciples Didn’t Call Him ‘Lord’ or ‘God’

The disciples walked with Jesus in the flesh, so while they had reverential awe for Him, they didn’t have a complete revelation of who He was. Unlike us, they didn’t have the Holy Spirit dwelling within them.

I once read in Scripture (though I don’t recall the exact verse) that those who have the Holy Spirit today have greater revelation than the disciples who physically walked with Jesus. That means we are even more blessed than they were—Hallelujah!

4) Understanding Different Types of Unbelief

One important revelation I received last year is that there are different types of unbelief. The disciples believed in Jesus, but they struggled with natural unbelief—even after witnessing so many miracles, they still found it hard to believe when faced with challenges.

This kind of unbelief is still prevalent among many born-again Christians today. And it can only be broken through fasting and praying in tongues —which strengthens our spirit and helps us overcome doubt.

