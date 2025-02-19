Trust Jesus Substack

Al Christie
Feb 19

Thanks for the parable - it helps in understanding Daniel's situation, and I was just getting ready to start preparing a class on Daniel - so good timing.

And thanks for sharing your own story. God is good, all the time.

Sourabhi
Feb 23

Yes I agree that God did work thru your hardships coz you submitted to him. But I also know that this wasn't his will for you to go through those hardships. As a parent, would you want your child to go thru hardships and then you will help him? Definitely no. Then how much our heavenly Father love us who gave his only begotten son Jesus for us knowing that we don't deserve him. That's his unconditional love for us.

