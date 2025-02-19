Last night I was reading Jeremiah 24 and I read the parable of the figs. I’ve read this passage many times, but suddenly I saw the irony of the situation.

The Story of the Good and Bad Figs

After Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon had carried away captive Jeconiah the son of Jehoiakim, king of Judah, and the officials of Judah with the craftsmen and smiths from Jerusalem and had brought them to Babylon, the Lord showed me: behold, two baskets of figs set before the temple of the Lord! One basket had very good figs, like first-ripe figs, and the other basket had very bad figs which could not be eaten due to rottenness. Then the Lord said to me, “What do you see, Jeremiah?” And I said, “Figs, the good figs, very good; and the bad figs, very bad, which cannot be eaten due to rottenness.” Then the word of the Lord came to me, saying, “Thus says the Lord God of Israel, ‘Like these good figs, so I will regard as good the captives of Judah, whom I have sent out of this place into the land of the Chaldeans. For I will set My eyes on them for good, and I will bring them again to this land; and I will build them up and not overthrow them, and I will plant them and not pluck them up. I will give them a heart to know Me, for I am the Lord; and they will be My people, and I will be their God, for they will return to Me with their whole heart. ‘But like the bad figs which cannot be eaten due to rottenness—indeed, thus says the Lord—so I will abandon Zedekiah king of Judah and his officials, and the remnant of Jerusalem who remain in this land and the ones who dwell in the land of Egypt. I will make them a terror and an evil for all the kingdoms of the earth, as a reproach and a proverb, a taunt and a curse in all places where I will scatter them. I will send the sword, the famine and the pestilence upon them until they are destroyed from the land which I gave to them and their forefathers.’ ” (Jeremiah 24:1-10) {Emphasis mine}

God tells Jeremiah about two baskets of figs, one very good and one very bad. He then goes on to describe those Israelites who were kidnapped by Nebuchadnezzar and hauled off to Babylon and those that got to remain in Israel in their homes. Who would you think God was blessing and who would you think God was punishing? I would think the person hauled off into captivity was being punished and the one that got to stay in their comfortable home was being blessed, but it was the opposite.

God said, “‘Like these good figs, so I will regard as good the captives of Judah, whom I have sent out of this place into the land of the Chaldeans. For I will set My eyes on them for good, and I will bring them again to this land; and I will build them up and not overthrow them, and I will plant them and not pluck them up.” (Jeremiah 24:5b-6) Those that got hauled away were being blessed. They were being protected from the judgment that God was about to bestow on Israel for their sin. It would have been very easy for the captives to moan, “Woe is us. Why would God do such horrible things to us?” even though God was protecting them. It would have been very easy for those who remained to think, “Those captives must have sinned very badly. Luckily, God doesn’t have any problems with me.”

Instead God was punishing those who remained in Israel. He said,

But like the bad figs which cannot be eaten due to rottenness—indeed, thus says the Lord—so I will abandon Zedekiah king of Judah and his officials, and the remnant of Jerusalem who remain in this land and the ones who dwell in the land of Egypt. I will make them a terror and an evil for all the kingdoms of the earth, as a reproach and a proverb, a taunt and a curse in all places where I will scatter them. I will send the sword, the famine and the pestilence upon them until they are destroyed from the land which I gave to them and their forefathers.’ (Jeremiah 24:8-10) {Emphasis mine}

While those who weren’t dragged away into captivity were congratulating themselves, the judgment of God fell upon them because they had rejected their God and were depending on the blessings promised to their ancestors.

Those who were hauled into captivity were blessed and multiplied and then brought back to the promised land 70 years later. Even when they were not feeling blessed, God told them how to live in order to be blessed.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel, to all the exiles whom I have sent into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon, ‘Build houses and live in them; and plant gardens and eat their produce. Take wives and become the fathers of sons and daughters, and take wives for your sons and give your daughters to husbands, that they may bear sons and daughters; and multiply there and do not decrease. Seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf; for in its welfare you will have welfare. (Jeremiah 29:4-7)

They were told to be fruitful and multiply in both a financial and a familial way. They were told to work hard while waiting for the fulfillment of God’s promises and in 70 years they and/or their families would return to the promised land.

In a like manner, we are to be fruitful and multiply in whatever situation or in whatever country God has placed us. We are to stay faithful to Him and to honor Him in all we do wherever He has placed us. Whether we are literal exiles in a foreign country or not, we are all exiles from heaven waiting for Jesus to return and call us home. We are called to be productive while we wait.

A Real Life Example of the Good Figs

I got to see a similar example in my own life. I went through what most people would call a hellish year in 2015, but every thing that happened was for a blessing and not for a curse. I got to see how trusting in the Lord with all my heart led to blessings I couldn’t imagine.

Technically our rough year started in November of 2014 with a flood and that is kind of how the next year felt. We had a house with hot water heat. Our family room had a large volume because the ceiling was two stories high. The room only had two heat registers. When we would get sub zero (F) temperatures, the room would drop in temperature, so we put in a wood and coal stove. It did a such a great job of heating the house that the heat wasn’t turning on and the pipes in the back office froze and burst the pipes. While we were at work, the temperatures warmed up, the pipes defrosted, and the water started streaming out flooding our entire downstairs. We then had get everything off the floor, flood cut the whole downstairs, and put in giant fans for 6 weeks to dry the wet floors and walls. It sounded like a 747 jet was sitting in the living room. I couldn’t hear myself think. It was very stressful, but that was just the beginning.

We had a fight with the insurance company for ~8 months. They agreed about everything needing to be fixed, but wanted to pay only about half the cost to fix it. We finally had to break down and hire a lawyer. We settled with the insurance company writing us a check for 90% of the price of repairs. This settlement was a blessing in disguise.

Because of the problems with our insurance company, we decided to switch to a new insurer. We set up to switch when our current policy expired. Ten days into our new policy, our house burnt down in a grass fire fueled by 60+ mph winds. In the main part of the house the only things recognizable were the coal stove and a 3 hour rated gun safe (that now looked like a cheap metal cabinet onto which someone dropped a nuclear bomb). We lost all of our physical possessions, but God had a plan.

The new insurance company sent their insurance adjuster out right away. In one month they had paid for the house, the trees, the barn, and a year’s rent in a nice rental house. We had more than half of the settlement left from the flood (we had bought a few supplies for fixing the house). Exactly one year and one month later, we moved into our paid off dream home (with a very fire resistant exterior). Of course God didn’t finish His blessings and lessons with the fire, there was more to come.

We moved into the rental house. (Ironically I was excited about all of the closet space even though I could fit all of my worldly possessions in a small suitcase. We humans are not always logical and we don’t let go of our physical possessions easily.) A month later, my husband’s car engine blew up. A month after that, my husband ruptured his Achilles tendon, had to go through surgery, and we were unable to travel to see family for Christmas as planned. It seemed like hardship, but the previous hardships had prepared us for this one.

The house that burnt down had all of the bedrooms upstairs, all of the living spaces downstairs, and very steep stairs. When my husband ruptured his other Achilles tendon eight years previously, he had to stay on the couch downstairs and couldn’t sleep in his bed. In our new rental house, the master bedroom was on the same level as the living areas and not more than 10 feet away. He could sleep in bed and then use crutches to move to the electric recliner that had been donated to us after the fire. It gently raised and lowered his injured leg. He could sit with us to eat (we set up a table on one side of the recliner) and be with us when we hung out on the couch (on the other side of him). We could talk while I worked in the kitchen. It was so much nicer to take care of him in the rental house than it would’ve been if the same thing had happened, but our house hadn’t burnt down.

Through this string of “tragedies,” we learned to trust God through every situation. We learned what was important (people not stuff). We got a nice, optimized, paid-off house. We received a story that we could share with others to bless them and help them trust in God. We grew closer together as a family. All four members of my family agree that if given the chance to make all of these “bad” things not happen, we would not choose to remove them. The blessings we received through them outweigh them more than you can imagine.

What About You?

What about you? Are you gong through hard times? We all do at some point in our lives. Are you looking for the good God is doing or are you blaming God for your hardship? Are you working to make the most of whatever situation you are in or are you seeking your own “better”?

My prayer is that God will give you what you need and not what you want and that He will answer your prayers in His best timing. I pray that you will see the wondrous works of God in you and through you and that you will grow in your faith in our very good God. Trust Him! Turn to Him! Rely on Him! God is good, all of the time.

Trust Jesus

