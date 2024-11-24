Trust Jesus Substack

nancyaruegg.com
Nov 26, 2024

I so appreciate your passion for others to know Christ, Christy, to accept his gift of salvation, and to be supported by God's Word. The Bible IS an incredible blessing, filled as it is with His encouragement, comfort, blessing, and guidance. If a person committed to reading just 10 minutes per day for one month (in the New Testament, Psalms, and Proverbs to begin), I'd be very surprised if they did not continue. In my experience, the more we read and study, the more we WANT to read and study, because God's Word is transformational.

Christy
Nov 26, 2024

I've definitely found the more I read and study, the more I want to read and study the Bible.

I've also grown in my faith a ton by spending more time in the Old Testament than I used to. Genesis is the foundation on which the rest of the Bible is built and uoy can't fully understand the Gospel without it. The Old Testament also helps us have a higher view of God's awesomeness and fairhfulness.

