Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Nov 14, 2024

Thanks for your exposition, Christy. It's good to watch world events closely to see how God's word is unfolding. When God says something is going to happen, we can be sure it will. Continual study of prophecy is worthwhile so we will recognize God's hand when we see it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christy's avatar
Christy
Nov 14, 2024

Thanks for feedback.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture