In the Old Testament, God’s actions were primarily aimed at proving His existence, His power, and His holiness to Israel. He did many miracles before the Gentiles, but He definitely focused on His chosen people.

In the New Testament, God expands knowledge of Him starting with His chosen people. He also includes others in His promises and knowledge of Him. His miracles go beyond showing who He is. They go to the ultimate miracle — salvation from our sins.

Incarnation

Jesus was God from the beginning. He is “the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” (Revelation 22:13) In the Gospels, the Bible tells us how the God and creator of the universe came down to earth and was born physically as a man — becoming the same flesh as His creation.

How an eternal, all-powerful being becomes a zygote in a woman’s womb and is born of a virgin is beyond what any of us can fully understand, but is one of God’s greatest miracles. This allowed our Creator to become our kinsmen redeemer and pay the price for our sins. This allowed our Creator to live a perfect, sinless human life, like we are unable to do, so He could become the ultimate once-for-all sacrifice for our sins.

Jesus’s incarnation, perfect life, and horrible death show us how much our Creator loves us and is willing to do to fix the relationship that we broke with Him.

Miracles

While Jesus lived a perfect life to show us how we should live, he also performed many miracles to show everyone that He was not just a man, but was also God. His miracles included:

Physical Healings

Healing Peter's mother-in-law of a fever

Cleansing a man with leprosy

Healing a centurion's paralyzed servant

Healing a paralytic lowered through the roof

Healing a man's withered hand

Restoring sight to two blind men

Healing a deaf mute

Healing blind Bartimaeus

Healing the bleeding woman

Restoring a servant's severed ear

Exorcisms

Driving out an evil spirit in Capernaum

Healing a demon-possessed mute man

Casting demons into a herd of pigs

Healing the Syrophoenician woman's demon-possessed daughter

Healing a boy possessed by a spirit

Nature Miracles

Turning water into wine at the wedding in Cana

Calming the storm on the sea

Feeding the 5,000

Walking on water

Feeding the 4,000

Causing the fig tree to wither

Miraculous catch of fish

Raising the Dead

Raising the widow's son at Nain

Raising Jairus' daughter

Raising Lazarus from the dead

Other Miracles

Finding the coin in the fish's mouth

Jesus' resurrection

Jesus did so many amazing miracles that nobody should doubt that He is the incarnate God.

Of course the most miraculous of His miracles was taking our sins upon Himself, dying on the cross, and then rising from the dead on the third day to prove He had conquered death and sin. This miracle was not primarily for the Jews in Israel. The good news, of what God had done, was witnessed to everyone “in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8b)

This miracle wasn’t just for Israel. It wasn’t just for Israel’s enemies. It wasn’t just for the Middle East. This miracle was for the whole world. His faithful followers have been copying His word (Bibles) to keep the details of what He has done for us alive. His word has been translated, so those around the globe can read it in their own language. His followers have left their homes to share the good news with those from foreign lands.

God did a miraculous work to change the hearts of those who trust in Him and those people having been sharing what God did for them for almost 2,000 years.

Some have heard the gospel and rejoiced. Some have heard the gospel and rejected it. Even worse, some have tried to stop the spread of the gospel, but God does not allow His word to be stopped.

So far in history, some have seen God’s power, trusted Him, and followed Him in obedience. Others have rejected Him and continued in their error to the point of even trying to destroy His followers. A time is coming when all will see who God really is and they will all fall down in awe, wonder, fear, and worship. Anyone who waits till the end will be rejected and miss the blessings that God worked so hard to orchestrate through history. I’ll share more about God’s final show of power in my next post.

