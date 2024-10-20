Jesus is God
God Makes Himself Known, Part 4 (Jews & Gentiles)
In the Old Testament, God’s actions were primarily aimed at proving His existence, His power, and His holiness to Israel. He did many miracles before the Gentiles, but He definitely focused on His chosen people.
In the New Testament, God expands knowledge of Him starting with His chosen people. He also includes others in His promises and knowledge of Him. His miracles go beyond showing who He is. They go to the ultimate miracle — salvation from our sins.
Incarnation
Jesus was God from the beginning. He is “the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.” (Revelation 22:13) In the Gospels, the Bible tells us how the God and creator of the universe came down to earth and was born physically as a man — becoming the same flesh as His creation.
How an eternal, all-powerful being becomes a zygote in a woman’s womb and is born of a virgin is beyond what any of us can fully understand, but is one of God’s greatest miracles. This allowed our Creator to become our kinsmen redeemer and pay the price for our sins. This allowed our Creator to live a perfect, sinless human life, like we are unable to do, so He could become the ultimate once-for-all sacrifice for our sins.
Jesus’s incarnation, perfect life, and horrible death show us how much our Creator loves us and is willing to do to fix the relationship that we broke with Him.
Miracles
While Jesus lived a perfect life to show us how we should live, he also performed many miracles to show everyone that He was not just a man, but was also God. His miracles included1:
Physical Healings
Healing Peter's mother-in-law of a fever
Cleansing a man with leprosy
Healing a centurion's paralyzed servant
Healing a paralytic lowered through the roof
Healing a man's withered hand
Restoring sight to two blind men
Healing a deaf mute
Healing blind Bartimaeus
Healing the bleeding woman
Restoring a servant's severed ear
Exorcisms
Driving out an evil spirit in Capernaum
Healing a demon-possessed mute man
Casting demons into a herd of pigs
Healing the Syrophoenician woman's demon-possessed daughter
Healing a boy possessed by a spirit
Nature Miracles
Turning water into wine at the wedding in Cana
Calming the storm on the sea
Feeding the 5,000
Walking on water
Feeding the 4,000
Causing the fig tree to wither
Miraculous catch of fish
Raising the Dead
Raising the widow's son at Nain
Raising Jairus' daughter
Raising Lazarus from the dead
Other Miracles
Finding the coin in the fish's mouth
Jesus' resurrection
Jesus did so many amazing miracles that nobody should doubt that He is the incarnate God.
Of course the most miraculous of His miracles was taking our sins upon Himself, dying on the cross, and then rising from the dead on the third day to prove He had conquered death and sin. This miracle was not primarily for the Jews in Israel. The good news, of what God had done, was witnessed to everyone “in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8b)
This miracle wasn’t just for Israel. It wasn’t just for Israel’s enemies. It wasn’t just for the Middle East. This miracle was for the whole world. His faithful followers have been copying His word (Bibles) to keep the details of what He has done for us alive. His word has been translated, so those around the globe can read it in their own language. His followers have left their homes to share the good news with those from foreign lands.
God did a miraculous work to change the hearts of those who trust in Him and those people having been sharing what God did for them for almost 2,000 years.
Some have heard the gospel and rejoiced. Some have heard the gospel and rejected it. Even worse, some have tried to stop the spread of the gospel, but God does not allow His word to be stopped.
So far in history, some have seen God’s power, trusted Him, and followed Him in obedience. Others have rejected Him and continued in their error to the point of even trying to destroy His followers. A time is coming when all will see who God really is and they will all fall down in awe, wonder, fear, and worship. Anyone who waits till the end will be rejected and miss the blessings that God worked so hard to orchestrate through history. I’ll share more about God’s final show of power in my next post.
Trust Jesus.
your sister in Christ,
Christy
Bible verses are NASB (New American Standard Bible) 1995 edition unless otherwise stated
I’ll admit I used perplexity.ai to list the miracles of Jesus to save time. I double checked the miracles listed from what I know of the Bible and it is accurate. I believe this link will give you all of the details and the links to the Bible references to the miracles. https://www.perplexity.ai/search/give-me-the-miracles-of-jesus-UGKDbkICTHKt96dn5.bkyQ