On Sunday 2/1/25, I made an oopsie. I tend to write articles ahead of time so I can schedule them and not worry about being inspired on a schedule. I had written two posts: Don't Be Like Martha and Whose Point of View. One was supposed to post on Sunday 2/1/25 and one on Wednesday 2/5/25. I accidentally posted both on Sunday. I was fretting about what to do for a post on Wednesday, because I usually have my husband review posts but he was out of town. I don’t like to do the deep posts without Him checking for grammatical errors, theological errors, or lack of clarity. I also had a brief idea I wanted to discuss and was debating whether to make it a short long form post or a longish note and this decided it for me.

Excited Puppy

I recently got into a long discussion/debate with a couple of people on Nostr about God. I tend to get pretty excited about God, the Bible, and biblical inerrancy. It made me think about my dog.

I have a Leonberger. He is about 115 pounds, is very tall, is very long, and has thick hair which makes him look even bigger. He is 8 years old, but still acts like a puppy. When his tail gets going it causes mayhem and destruction. It knocks all of the Christmas cards and missionary prayer cards off the refrigerator. It knocks ornaments off the Christmas tree. On occasion, his excitement can even cause a person to stumble or fall (he never actually jumps on anyone). He is a sweet, loving dog that likes everyone and wants to give and receive attention to and from everyone, but he doesn’t realize how big and strong he is. Sometimes I think I can be like my dog.

I am passionate about God and the Bible. I have seen what He has done in my life. I have seen what reading and studying the Bible has done for my faith and understanding of God and His word. I intellectually know that it has taken 40ish years to get me this far, but I want everyone to come to this level of faith and understanding right now! There is a reason that God uses years of time and a lifetime of experiences to teach us and sanctify us. This growth can’t be forced. It can’t be rushed. We all have our own paths in growth in Christ and certain things can’t be changed until it is time.

Sometimes I am like my sweet puppy. I get so excited about God’s word that I may cause more harm than good. I want to help, but people feel judged. I want to bless, but they feel attacked. I want to raise them up, but end up knocking them down. Although I wonder why my dog has to push the one person in the room that doesn’t want his attention, I then end up doing the same thing with faith.

I am working on improvement, paying closer attention to their response (harder to do online than in person where you can see body language and hear voice tone), and listen to the Spirit on when to press forward and when to pull back.

My prayer is that God will guide us all in our service to Him, that He we would never be afraid to witness and stand for the truth, but that with His help we will not trample those we seek to guide to the Savior and in faith in Him.

Trust Jesus.

