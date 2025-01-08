Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sourabhi's avatar
Sourabhi
Jan 10

This is so true. Everytime I read any verse in the Bible, it always give me a new Outlook. This clearly proves that the words are indeed alive and active.😀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christy
Geoffrey Stroud's avatar
Geoffrey Stroud
Jan 10

Do you really think Genesis 1:26 is talking about the Trinity? What about Psalm 82? What about Job 1 and 2 Divine Councils as well? Is it possible that the Sons of God were created before man? Is it possible that YAH was talking to the Sons of God and not the Trinity? We are indoctrinated with Trinitarian thinking and we automatically see Trinity in everything. Scripture indicates the presence of created heavenly bodies, and Genesis 1:26 indicates their pre-existence to man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christy
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture