Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sourabhi's avatar
Sourabhi
Jan 17

I had heard Greg Mohr's teaching on finance but I need to revisit it again.

Currently I am listening to Andrew’s teaching on financial stewardship.

2 things need to be kept in mind

1) Don't think it's ur money. It's been provided by God to u. So u have been placed as a steward to handle God's finance using his wisdom. Then giving in Kingdom does become a sensible thing.

2) Everyone has been given enuf and extra. That extra is for someone else who is needy. 🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture