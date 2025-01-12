Our old pastor, Jack Olsen (2 pastors ago), still attends our church and preaches occasionally. Today, he gave his annual New Year’s sermon where he encouraged us to pray about a word and a verse to guide us through the year. To be honest, I generally don’t like this kind of thing. It feels too gimmicky for my logical, engineer’s mind, but as I was thinking about how I don’t like this thing, the word share came to mind.

As Christians, we are called to share many things. Of course to be able to share, we have to have built up something to share. Let’s review some of the things God might call us to share.

Share Property

He who is generous will be blessed,

For he gives some of his food to the poor. (Proverbs 22:9)

With some of the misinterpretations in our culture, I need to make some clarifications. This is not referring to voting to have the government take care of the poor. This is not referring to everyone having the same thing despite how hard they work or how much talent they have. This is calling for personal charity as each one is called upon by God. You will also note that it says “he gives some of his food to the poor.” It is appropriate to keep some of what you earn to take care of you and your family.

The Bible also says:

The hard-working farmer ought to be the first to receive his share of the crops. (2 Timothy 2:6)

The primary benefactor of hard work, should be the worker. No one has the right to take from the one who worked to give to the one who did not.

For even when we were with you, we used to give you this order: if anyone is not willing to work, then he is not to eat, either. (2 Thessalonians 3:10)

On the other hand, everything belongs to our Creator and God. We are solely stewards of what He has enabled us to earn. God promises blessings to those who are generous with what God has given them and counts this generosity as if we had done it to Him.

“Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me.’ Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? And when did we see You a stranger, and invite You in, or naked, and clothe You? When did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’ (Matthew 25:34-40) {emphasis mine}

God also calls those who have been blessed more to bless others as God has blessed us.

Instruct those who are rich in this present world not to be conceited or to fix their hope on the uncertainty of riches, but on God, who richly supplies us with all things to enjoy. Instruct them to do good, to be rich in good works, to be generous and ready to share, storing up for themselves the treasure of a good foundation for the future, so that they may take hold of that which is life indeed. (1 Timothy 6:17-19) {emphasis mine}

There is a benefit to living meager, saving well, and getting to the point where you can be generous towards both those in need and those in ministry. If you allow yourself to get in debt, you are a slave to that debt and can’t have the blessing of blessing others. If you are in debt, you can’t easily pick up and go into missions if you feel God calling you. Managing your money well determines whether money controls you or you are free to spend your money for God’s glory.

Also, don’t lie to yourself and say that you are saving and making money for God, when you are solely spending it on your own comfort or stashing it away to protect yourself instead of relying on God. You definitely aren’t fooling God. You likely aren’t fooling others. You are depriving yourself of the blessing of helping others and seeing their joy and thankfulness.

Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor; not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord; rejoicing in hope, persevering in tribulation, devoted to prayer, contributing to the needs of the saints, practicing hospitality. (Romans 12:10-13) {emphasis mine}

We can use our wealth (and our time & talents) to help those in need (believers and unbelievers) as well as to support missionaries, churches, and ministries in their work sharing the gospel with unbelievers and discipling immature Christians. Everything we “spend” to support the body of Christ and His work will be blessed.

The one who is taught the word is to share all good things with the one who teaches him. Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary. So then, while we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, and especially to those who are of the household of the faith. (Galatians 6:6-10) {emphasis mine}

Although we are all expected to share the Gospel with others, some people have a calling and a talent while others may be called to support those who are called to “go make disciples.” We need to use our wealth, our talents, our time, and every other thing God has given us in service to His glory and drawing others to Him.

Share Hope

We live in a very dark world where people are desperately searching for hope (usually in all of the wrong places). We are called to be a light in this darkness. I’d argue that two things stand out in the darkness more than anything else and both of them come from Jesus — love and hope.

But even if you should suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed. And do not fear their intimidation, and do not be troubled, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence; and keep a good conscience so that in the thing in which you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ will be put to shame. For it is better, if God should will it so, that you suffer for doing what is right rather than for doing what is wrong. (1 Peter 3:14-17) {emphasis mine}

God wants us to “always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you.” How can we be ready? We can study God’s word and especially His promises, so we know them backwards and forwards and can share them with others. We can be constantly searching for God working in our lives, our churches, fellow believers, and even in our country and the world and can join Him in His work. When we are looking for His works, we will see them and can share them with others.

In 2015 We had our hot water heat pipes break and had a long fight with insurance. We then had our house burn down in a fire. The next month my husband’s car’s engine blew up. The next month he ruptured his achilles tendon and we missed Christmas with family. Then the beginning of the following year, he got blood clots in his leg and had to be on blood thinners for months. Most people going through something like that would be crying “Why me?” and likely be in despair.

We were looking for God’s hand in our troubles and what He was teaching us and what good He was doing. The flooding caused us to change insurance 10 days before our house burnt down. The new insurance company had us paid for the whole house, barn, trees, and a year’s rent in barely over a month. The rental house we stayed in had a layout that was so much easier to take care of my husband, when he couldn’t even touch his toe to the ground while healing, than the house that burnt down. Because the first insurance only wanted to pay barely over half of the repair costs of the flood, we had to sue them and got a settlement. The fire happened so soon afterwards that most of that money was left over to apply to our new home. We were able to rebuild the home as our dream home and when we were done we had a paid off house. God provided for our every need and we ended up much better off after the hardship than we had been before. Every member of our family grew in their faith in God and our story has blessed many others in their hardships.

(for the Law made nothing perfect), and on the other hand there is a bringing in of a better hope, through which we draw near to God. (Hebrews 7:19) {emphasis mine}

As things grow more and more evil around the world, people are looking for hope. Jesus is the hope of the world. He is the perfect, holy God who came to earth as a man and lived the perfect life that we cannot, and paid the price for our sins. He is our savior and our example.

For this reason, therefore, I requested to see you and to speak with you, for I am wearing this chain for the sake of the hope of Israel.” (Acts 28:20) {emphasis mine}

When we go through hard times and lean on God, we learn that there is nothing He cannot handle and we can have hope. When people see the hope in us, even when they know we are going through the hardest of times, then they want what we have. This is the moment that the Gospel changes lives.

Share the Gospel

Probably the most important thing we can share is the Gospel — the good news about Jesus Christ our Savior.

For though I am free from all men, I have made myself a slave to all, so that I may win more. To the Jews I became as a Jew, so that I might win Jews; to those who are under the Law, as under the Law though not being myself under the Law, so that I might win those who are under the Law; to those who are without law, as without law, though not being without the law of God but under the law of Christ, so that I might win those who are without law. To the weak I became weak, that I might win the weak; I have become all things to all men, so that I may by all means save some. I do all things for the sake of the gospel, so that I may become a fellow partaker of it. (1 Corinthians 9:19-23) {emphasis mine}

When sharing the Gospel, people need to understand who Jesus is (God, Creator, and perfect man) and have to understand that they have disobeyed their Creator’s commands and are worthy of death. Telling a person they need a Savior without telling them what they need saving from is a futile task. On the other hand, brow beating people with their sin isn’t likely to make them want to trust Jesus.

The above verse talks about becoming relatable to people. We want people to see Christ in us and the difference He makes in our lives. At the same time, we don’t want to be perceived as that strange person they can’t relate to. We also don’t want to be perceived as a super holy person on a pedestal, that was able to “work” their way into God’s good graces in a way they never could. We need to be a good friend. We need to speak the truth while being gentle and loving.

As we share the Gospel and do everything in our power to win them to Jesus, we have to realize that only God can truly call a person to repentance and salvation. If we do all we can, we at best “save some.” Also, it isn’t us doing the saving, but we are blessed when we act as a tool of God for His glory.

But we proved to be gentle among you, as a nursing mother tenderly cares for her own children. Having so fond an affection for you, we were well-pleased to impart to you not only the gospel of God but also our own lives, because you had become very dear to us. (1 Thessalonians 2:7-8) {emphasis mine}

Most Christians have a tendency to err to one extreme or another. They are so worried about being loving, that they don’t speak the truth and point out sin. Without understanding their sin, they won’t ever repent from a sin they don’t know they have committed. These Christians can love people straight into Hell. On the other hand, there are people so focused on the truth, holiness, and obeying God, that they are very harsh to those who have not trusted in Jesus or even new Christians who are not far on their path to sanctification. They forget that they were once the same. We need to reach a proper balance where we tell the truth gently and in a loving manner. We need to be honest about our own failings. We need to sacrifice our comfort for other’s well being, whether physical or spiritual.

So, for my part, I am eager to preach the gospel to you also who are in Rome.

For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, “But the righteous man shall live by faith.” (Romans 1:15-17) {emphasis mine}

So often we hold back speaking up against sin or speaking up about Jesus and the Bible. We think others will think us weird. We think we will harm friendships. We think we will be ostracized. We need to understand how important faith in Jesus is. These people’s eternity depends on repenting and trusting Jesus. We also need to consider who is more important to please: family, friends, coworkers, or God? My prayer for you (and for myself) is that we will always be “eager to preach the gospel” and “not ashamed of the gospel.”

Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord or of me His prisoner, but join with me in suffering for the gospel according to the power of God, who has saved us and called us with a holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace which was granted us in Christ Jesus from all eternity, (2 Timothy 1:8-9) {emphasis mine}

Although ultimately sharing the Gospel leads only to blessings, in the short run there will be people who resent us. There will be people who make fun of us and belittle us. We may even lose relationships or even a job. Despite this, we are called to “not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord” and to “join with me in suffering for the gospel according to the power of God” because it is “according to His own purpose and grace.”

For if I preach the gospel, I have nothing to boast of, for I am under compulsion; for woe is me if I do not preach the gospel. For if I do this voluntarily, I have a reward; but if against my will, I have a stewardship entrusted to me. What then is my reward? That, when I preach the gospel, I may offer the gospel without charge, so as not to make full use of my right in the gospel. (1 Corinthians 9:16-18) {emphasis mine}

I have noticed as time goes by that I feel the calling to share the gospel more and more. I’m not sure if this is because as I get closer to God, I hear Him more clearly, or if it is because as I learn His word more completely, I have more that is worth sharing, but I can relate to Paul’s feelings “woe is me if I do not preach the gospel.” (I am most definitely not saying that my words, or my interpretation of scripture is anywhere near Paul’s authority or clarity.)

Share Joy

Part of the world’s darkness is caused by the sin that is rampant today and even being glorified. I don’t know if it is just a result of this sin or if it is a whole other form of darkness, but I also see despair everywhere. People are unhappy. They feel hopeless. Many are so hopeless that they even resort to suicide. One thing that helps draw people to Jesus is the joy of the believers.

O clap your hands, all peoples;

Shout to God with the voice of joy.

For the Lord Most High is to be feared,

A great King over all the earth.

He subdues peoples under us

And nations under our feet.

He chooses our inheritance for us,

The glory of Jacob whom He loves. Selah.

God has ascended with a shout,

The Lord, with the sound of a trumpet.

Sing praises to God, sing praises;

Sing praises to our King, sing praises. (Psalm 47:1-6) {emphasis mine}

We are called to praise God in joy, not just in good times, but especially in the hard times. God has chosen “our inheritance for us.” He has gifted us each with different skills, talents, spiritual gifts, and opportunities. He expects us to make the most of what He has given us. When we use these gifts according to His purpose for us, we can find peace and joy even in the most difficult circumstances. We grow most in difficult circumstances and we shine the light of Jesus most brightly in difficult circumstances. Instead of saying, “Why me?” we need to say, “Use me.”

What was from the beginning, what we have heard, what we have seen with our eyes, what we have looked at and touched with our hands, concerning the Word of Life— and the life was manifested, and we have seen and testify and proclaim to you the eternal life, which was with the Father and was manifested to us— what we have seen and heard we proclaim to you also, so that you too may have fellowship with us; and indeed our fellowship is with the Father, and with His Son Jesus Christ. These things we write, so that our joy may be made complete. (1 John 1:1-4) {emphasis mine}

We receive the most joy when we are obeying God and working according to His purpose. (FYI, works don’t get you into heaven, but works after salvation do lead to blessings.) When we have joy, we can share joy with others.

It isn’t a major spiritual thing, but I noticed during the masking in 2020, I could get away with not wearing a mask. I smiled at everyone. I smiled at the person I passed on the sidewalk. I smiled at the person I passed in the shopping aisle. I smiled at the checkout clerk. I rarely got questioned about not wearing a mask (although I did get quite a few quizzical looks). I think this was because everyone was so starved for personal interaction and a smile. It made people realize what they were missing. They would smile back, even if all I could see was the wrinkles around the eyes from the smile. I like to think that I made these people’s days a little brighter and helped others to escape from the fear and loneliness they were feeling.

Joy is contagious. Joy makes everything better. When we have joy, others want what we have, which is Jesus.

Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

and

For I have come to have much joy and comfort in your love, because the hearts of the saints have been refreshed through you, brother. (Philemon 1:7)

We need to share our hope, joy, and love. It draws the unbeliever to Christ and refreshes the fellow believer who is suffering.

Last of all, we need to remember that God doesn’t promise us an easy life, but He does promise us that it will be worth it.

Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. (James 1:2-4) {emphasis mine}

Share Persecution

One of the strangest things in Scripture is the call to rejoice in suffering. If someone was making up a religion, they wouldn’t say “Let’s tell everyone that if they join our religion they will be constantly persecuted and will suffer all of their days.” The Bible has an inordinate number of passages that warn us that we will will experience hardship and that we should rejoice in this hardship.

Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal among you, which comes upon you for your testing, as though some strange thing were happening to you; but to the degree that you share the sufferings of Christ, keep on rejoicing, so that also at the revelation of His glory you may rejoice with exultation. (1 Peter 4:12-13) {emphasis mine}

We are called to rejoice in hardship and to share that joy with others who are experiencing hard times. We are literally called to “share the sufferings of Christ” with rejoicing. Most of us would consider this expert level Christianity, but each and every one of us are called to rejoice when we “share the sufferings of Christ.”

But even if I am being poured out as a drink offering upon the sacrifice and service of your faith, I rejoice and share my joy with you all. You too, I urge you, rejoice in the same way and share your joy with me. (Philippians 2:17-18) {emphasis mine}

Until we truly learn to lean completely on God, it is hard to rejoice in suffering, but even harder is seeing someone we love suffer. I can rejoice in suffering, especially if I can see how God is using it for good, but it becomes much harder when my kids are suffering. I always think of Mary watching her son, Jesus, dying on the cross. I can’t imagine a much worse heartache than that, but even she was called to rejoice because this torturous event was for her good and her salvation, as well as the salvation of every believer throughout history. Learn the power of joy, choose joy, and then share that joy with everyone around you and your witness will be great.

But I rejoiced in the Lord greatly, that now at last you have revived your concern for me; indeed, you were concerned before, but you lacked opportunity. Not that I speak from want, for I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with humble means, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me. Nevertheless, you have done well to share with me in my affliction. (Philippians 4:10-14) {emphasis mine}

The beginning portion of this passage is a familiar description of trusting God in all situations, but I never truly saw the last sentence. Paul is not just calling fellow believers to “rejoice in the Lord greatly” and to be “ content in whatever circumstances,” but he is also calling them to “share with me in my affliction.” Instead of warning away others so they won’t experience the affliction he is experiencing, he is calling them to share his affliction. He is sharing his affliction with them. Why? Because he knows the blessings that come from faithful service and the afflictions that usually come from that faithful service. He knows that “For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison.” (2 Corinthians 4:17)

I hope that this year each of you will search for how you can share the blessings that God has given you, and that you will look and see how much God has blessed you even in the hardships that all of us experience.

For the ministry of this service is not only fully supplying the needs of the saints, but is also overflowing through many thanksgivings to God. Because of the proof given by this ministry, they will glorify God for your obedience to your confession of the gospel of Christ and for the liberality of your contribution to them and to all, while they also, by prayer on your behalf, yearn for you because of the surpassing grace of God in you. Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift! (2 Corinthians 9:12-15) {emphasis mine}

When we share our possessions, our hope, the Gospel, our joy, and Jesus’s persecution, we will be blessed and we will be a blessing to others. Getting started is so very hard, but when we obey God’s command, the blessings are indescribable.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

