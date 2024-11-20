I’ve been studying a lot about end times prophecy because so much seems to be coming together and I believe our time left is short. I’m listening to a sermon series on Daniel and another on Revelation. I’m doing a Bible study on Revelation with the ladies at my church. In general I think our women’s Bible study curriculum is too focused on symbology and isn’t focused enough on what Revelation means for us and our future, but it has been good at pointing me at verses that have clarified my understanding of Revelation.

When trying to understand end times, I keep going back to “Who is Babylon the Great?” As I’ve been reading, I’ve been seeing things that may be clues. I’ll admit that I am not 100% certain in my interpretations, so I’m open to other interpretations and I don’t want anyone to take what I have to say as set in stone. That being said, when I consider what is happening in the world today and what Scripture predicts, the ideas I am about to present really seems to make sense. Hopefully this study will be useful to you even if you don’t agree with my conclusions. I do try to back all of my speculation with Scripture.

Revelation 17-18

I’ve always read Scripture and wondered, “Why is the US not mentioned?” I’ve usually assumed the US has to either be made unimportant on the world stage or be broken up into smaller countries (which is believable with how divided the nation has become). I’m now starting to wonder if the US is mentioned in end times prophecy, but I didn’t see it because it isn’t how I want to think of my country.

And he carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness; and I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast, full of blasphemous names, having seven heads and ten horns. The woman was clothed in purple and scarlet, and adorned with gold and precious stones and pearls, having in her hand a gold cup full of abominations and of the unclean things of her immorality, and on her forehead a name was written, a mystery, “BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.” (Revelation 17: 3-5)

When reading this passage, the first thought is who or what is “Babylon the Great?” Is it a reincarnation of historical Babylon? Historical Babylon was situated in the center of what is modern Iraq. Does that make sense? It doesn’t to me. Is “Babylon the Great” just a figurative representation of evil? I don’t think so, because there are too many references to literal things for that to make sense. Is “Babylon the Great” a different city or nation? I believe this is the most probably interpretation.

And he said to me, “The waters which you saw where the harlot sits, are peoples and multitudes and nations and tongues. And the ten horns which you saw, and the beast, these will hate the harlot and will make her desolate and naked, and will eat her flesh and will burn her up with fire. For God has put it in their hearts to execute His purpose by having a common purpose, and by giving their kingdom to the beast, until the words of God will be fulfilled. The woman whom you saw is the great city, which reigns over the kings of the earth.” (Revelation 17:15-18) {emphasis mine}

Revelation talks of ten horns, being ten kings/kingdoms, that will then hand their authority over to the beast to rule the whole world. Do the ten kings, who give their kingdoms to the beast turn on Babylon because Babylon doesn’t want to submit to the Beast’s worldwide kingdom, but retain her own power? This passage sounds like the 10 horns and the beast will turn on “Babylon the Great” because Babylon will not join the beast’s system. Will it not join because it hates evil? Definitely not! Babylon is referred to as a harlot. The previous passage says, Babylon has “in her hand a gold cup full of abominations and of the unclean things of her immorality,” and that Babylon is “THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.” Why would Babylon the Great not join the rest of this evil cohort? Would it be that Babylon the Great was the world’s only super power and it doesn’t want to give up that power? Now that sounds very believable.

Now I put forth this premise that I don’t want to be true. What world super power currently exists that is resisting joining in a one world government? That sounds a lot like the US, but let us continue to see if this similarity becomes more obvious.

And he cried out with a mighty voice, saying, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place of demons and a prison of every unclean spirit, and a prison of every unclean and hateful bird. For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the passion of her immorality, and the kings of the earth have committed acts of immorality with her, and the merchants of the earth have become rich by the wealth of her sensuality.” I heard another voice from heaven, saying, “Come out of her, my people, so that you will not participate in her sins and receive of her plagues; for her sins have piled up as high as heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. Pay her back even as she has paid, and give back to her double according to her deeds; in the cup which she has mixed, mix twice as much for her. To the degree that she glorified herself and lived sensuously, to the same degree give her torment and mourning; for she says in her heart, ‘I sit as a queen and I am not a widow, and will never see mourning.’ For this reason in one day her plagues will come, pestilence and mourning and famine, and she will be burned up with fire; for the Lord God who judges her is strong. (Revelation 18:2-8) {emphasis mine}

Every time I read Revelation 18, I become more convinced that Babylon the Great is likely to be the US.

Let’s start with “For all the nations have drunk of the wine of the passion of her immorality, and the kings of the earth have committed acts of immorality with her.” The US has used its wealth and power to influence nearly every nation in the world. The US gives “aid,” but always with strings attached. They’ll give aid if the nation will support gay marriage. They’ll give aid if the nation will encourage gender transitions. They’ll give aid if the nation will join in a war against a nation that doesn’t do what the US tells it to do. This money for immorality is rampant, but not obvious to everyone because the media doesn’t advertise these actions.

“and the merchants of the earth have become rich by the wealth of her sensuality.” The US is known for her excesses. The government overspends. Her businesses overspend. Her citizens overspend and they believe they are in absolute poverty if they don’t have a car for every adult, a cell phone for everyone over 6, high speed internet, big screen TVs, etc. Even most of the poor in the US have no idea what real poverty looks like. The US buys tons of stuff from nations around the world and the “merchants of the earth have become rich by the wealth of her sensuality.” Has there ever been a nation throughout all of history that lived so extravagantly?

In the previous passage in Revelation 17, it states, “in her hand a gold cup full of abominations and of the unclean things of her immorality.” Could the golden cup be a reference to all of the blessings given to the US since her founding and how the US was founded on Biblical principles, but instead of using the spiritual, geographic, and economic blessings, the US turned to “abominations and of the unclean things,” all of the evils now pushed by the US government, US schools, and US media?

Sadly, “God has remembered her iniquities,” and “To the degree that she glorified herself and lived sensuously, to the same degree give her torment and mourning.” How much does this following verse sound like the US government and US citizens? “I sit as a queen and I am not a widow, and will never see mourning.” They can’t comprehend that the US will ever be anything other than the most powerful nation in the world — militarily, economically, and even morally.

When Babylon the Great is destroyed, Revelation 18 states:

“And the merchants of the earth weep and mourn over her, because no one buys their cargoes any more— cargoes of gold and silver and precious stones and pearls and fine linen and purple and silk and scarlet, and every kind of citron wood and every article of ivory and every article made from very costly wood and bronze and iron and marble, and cinnamon and spice and incense and perfume and frankincense and wine and olive oil and fine flour and wheat and cattle and sheep, and cargoes of horses and chariots and slaves and human lives. The fruit you long for has gone from you, and all things that were luxurious and splendid have passed away from you and men will no longer find them. The merchants of these things, who became rich from her, will stand at a distance because of the fear of her torment, weeping and mourning, saying, ‘Woe, woe, the great city, she who was clothed in fine linen and purple and scarlet, and adorned with gold and precious stones and pearls; for in one hour such great wealth has been laid waste!’ And every shipmaster and every passenger and sailor, and as many as make their living by the sea, stood at a distance, and were crying out as they saw the smoke of her burning, saying, ‘What city is like the great city?’ And they threw dust on their heads and were crying out, weeping and mourning, saying, ‘Woe, woe, the great city, in which all who had ships at sea became rich by her wealth, for in one hour she has been laid waste!’ (Revelation 18:11-19) {emphasis mine}

The saddest point is how Babylon the Great will be destroyed. What hints do we get? From Revelation 17, we read, “she will be burned up with fire.” From Revelation we read, “in one hour such great wealth has been laid waste!”, “they saw the smoke of her burning,” and again “in one hour she has been laid waste!” What could “lay waste” a great nation “in one hour” “with fire?” If all of the nuclear nations in the world (the ten horns and the beast) turned their nuclear weapons on the US and fired simultaneously, this is exactly what you would see.

We’re going to look at another passage and see what else we can find. This next passage I had not previously associated with Babylon the Great, but now think it does refer to both historical Babylon and Babylon the Great.

Jeremiah 50-51

The prophecies in Jeremiah chapters 50 & 51 seem to be predicting two events. One has already happened (Babylon being conquered by the Persians and Israel returning home after a 70 year exile) and one that has not happened (seems to parallel Revelation and what it says about Babylon the Great). Some of the prophecies against Babylon have clearly happened when Persia conquered Babylon. Some of the prophecies here do not seem to have been fulfilled. There are numerous examples of similar situations in predictions of the coming of the Messiah that predict both the first incarnation of Jesus and the 2nd coming at the end of the age. I believe these passages fit that pattern.

Jeremiah 50 & 51 talks about the mother of Babylon and the daughter of Babylon. My theory is that the mother of Babylon is the historical Babylon on the Euphrates River that conquered Israel and took away its people. My more speculative theory is that the daughter of Babylon is the same as Babylon the Great in Revelation. I also am speculating that the evil spirits that influenced historic Babylon will be influencing Babylon the Great in the end times.

Your mother will be greatly ashamed,

She who gave you birth will be humiliated.

Behold, she will be the least of the nations,

A wilderness, a parched land and a desert.

Because of the indignation of the Lord she will not be inhabited,

But she will be completely desolate;

Everyone who passes by Babylon will be horrified

And will hiss because of all her wounds.

Draw up your battle lines against Babylon on every side,

All you who bend the bow;

Shoot at her, do not be sparing with your arrows,

For she has sinned against the Lord.

Raise your battle cry against her on every side!

She has given herself up, her pillars have fallen,

Her walls have been torn down.

For this is the vengeance of the Lord:

Take vengeance on her;

As she has done to others, so do to her. (Jeremiah 50:12-15) {emphasis mine}

In Revelation 17-18 we read about Babylon the Great being destroyed in an hour with fire. This passage states, “All you who bend the bow; Shoot at her, do not be sparing with your arrows.” If you were writing a prophecy about a nuclear attack, to people back in the 600s B.C., how would you write it? Would you maybe mention arrows and bows because they are shot from a distance? Does “All you who bend the bow; Shoot” suggest all nations with nuclear weapons? Maybe.

“Summon many against Babylon,

All those who bend the bow:

Encamp against her on every side,

Let there be no escape.

Repay her according to her work;

According to all that she has done, so do to her;

For she has become arrogant against the Lord,

Against the Holy One of Israel.

Therefore her young men will fall in her streets,

And all her men of war will be silenced in that day,” declares the Lord.

“Behold, I am against you, O arrogant one,”

Declares the Lord God of hosts,

“For your day has come,

The time when I will punish you.

The arrogant one will stumble and fall

With no one to raise him up;

And I will set fire to his cities

And it will devour all his environs.” (Jeremiah 50:29-32) {emphasis mine}

I’ve heard many Americans complain that the French are arrogant. They say this, because the French get upset at loud, self absorbed Americans traveling to France and expecting all of the French to speak English. Shouldn’t the people visiting a country at least make an attempt to speak the language of the nation they are visiting?

Americans are known for their arrogance. It is assumed that everyone will know what is happening in America. It is assumed that everyone will speak English to Americans. It is assumed that everyone will be best off if they have a government and culture exactly like ours. It is assumed that the US will always be the most powerful economically and militarily and that nothing we do will change that. Honestly, I don’t think it is possible for a nation to be more arrogant. As an American, I say all of this with sadness

A sword against their horses and against their chariots

And against all the foreigners who are in the midst of her,

And they will become women!

A sword against her treasures, and they will be plundered!

A drought on her waters, and they will be dried up!

For it is a land of idols,

And they are mad over fearsome idols. (Jeremiah 50:37-38) {emphasis mine}

Historical Babylon brought foreigners, who they conquered, back to Babylon and integrated them into their culture. The US has historically let in foreigners and integrated them into her culture. In the past, the US was referred to as a melting pot. Now the foreigners are coming in, but they frequently are not coming in legally and they are frequently not integrating into American society. Many are coming in for freebies or even to do harm to the US. Whatever the case, the division over what to do with all of the illegal aliens entering is dividing the US.

For most of my life, when I read “they will become women,” I assumed that meant the men would become weak and/or fearful, but could this refer to men actually trying to become women by chemical and surgical means? Maybe. God knew this craziness would occur. It may have surprised me, but it didn’t surprise God.

We don’t normally think of Americans as worshipping idols. They don’t normally worship a manmade statue, but they do worship idols, i.e. politicians, athletes, singers, influencers, media, and worldwide power & influence. Sadly, most Americans worship anything and everything except their creator God.

They seize their bow and javelin;

They are cruel and have no mercy.

Their voice roars like the sea;

And they ride on horses,

Marshalled like a man for the battle

Against you, O daughter of Babylon. (Jeremiah 50:42) {emphasis mine}

This passage seems very similar to the Revelation 17:15-18. Many nations will attack from a distance, with “bow and javelin.” They will be “cruel and have no mercy … Against you, O daughter of Babylon.” By referring to “daughter of Babylon,” I believe this passage is not referring to historical Babylon, but a nation yet to come, that I am suggesting may be the US.

I will dispatch foreigners to Babylon that they may winnow her

And may devastate her land;

For on every side they will be opposed to her

In the day of her calamity. (Jeremiah 51:2) {emphasis mine}

Could this passage mean the US will be attacked from within by the mass of foreigners in her land while her enemies from beyond her borders attack militarily and economically? Maybe. We do have illegal aliens, illegally entering the nation and being provided for with the hard earned money of American taxpayers to the point of bringing the economy to the breaking point.

Flee from the midst of Babylon,

And each of you save his life!

Do not be destroyed in her punishment,

For this is the Lord’s time of vengeance;

He is going to render recompense to her.

Babylon has been a golden cup in the hand of the Lord,

Intoxicating all the earth.

The nations have drunk of her wine;

Therefore the nations are going mad. (Jeremiah 51:6-7) {emphasis mine}

When I read “The nations have drunk of her wine; Therefore the nations are going mad,” I think of how the nations submit to the insane requests made by the US if the nations want her money, loans, weapons, and friendship. So many of the ungodly evils in our nation are pushed on the nations of the globe through American aid and sanctions. Many nations have turned to promoting anti-God actions in order to receive US aid and protection.

I hate thinking this about my nation. I hate seeing what was started as a God fearing nation based on good principles become the largest purveyor of evil in the world. I don’t want the US to be Babylon the Great, but it at least has a lot in common with Babylon the Great.

One thing I’ve noticed in many of the passages in Revelation and in Jeremiah is the command, “Flee from the midst of Babylon, and each of you save his life!” If America is Babylon the Great, at what point would we be called to flee her? Is the call a call to Christians, or is it a call to Jewish people to return to Israel? There have been many Jews leaving the US (and other nations) to move to Israel because of severe antisemitism, but could this call be a call to all who believe in the one true God?

We applied healing to Babylon, but she was not healed;

Forsake her and let us each go to his own country,

For her judgment has reached to heaven

And towers up to the very skies. (Jeremiah 51:9) {emphasis mine}

Now I will give my most speculative and least certain assumption. If the tribulation is near, if the US is Babylon the Great, and if this passage in Jeremiah is referring to the same Babylon discussed in Revelation, what is this “applied healing?” The US has been turning completely away from God. It has been promoting evil as good and calling good “evil.” We just had an election where the American people rejected this radical evil and claim to want to go back to healthier, more sane America. Could the “applied healing to Babylon” be the election of Donald Trump (I am not saying he is anything close to a savior)?

I was just listening to a sermon by R.C. Sproul entitled “Jesus Heals Many.” In it he commented that Jesus was healing many, then went off alone to pray, was reprimanded by His disciples for leaving when so many people were seeking healing, and then Jesus told them He was leaving for another town to preach His message. Jesus was there to share the Gospel, not to just play doctor. Most of the people following Jesus weren’t doing it because they believed He was God, nor were they doing it because they thought He taught the truth; they were following Him to get personal healing. Jesus was their magic genie. They only wanted Him as much as He gave them what they wanted. They didn’t care about what they actually needed or what Jesus demanded.

In the same way, Richard Dawkins, one of the most famous atheists in the world, recently lamented the loss of Christian culture. He enjoyed the loving attitudes, the Christmas spirit, the honesty, etc., but didn’t actually want anything to do with Jesus. Is God offering a moment of reprieve for us to turn back to Him? Do the people only want the Christian culture and Christian blessing without the repentance and without making Jesus Lord? Is this why we will not be healed?

No matter how much people want him to be, Trump is not a real savior and won’t be able to fix most of what ails America. Sadly most people want a return to God’s blessing, but they aren’t willing to repent and submit to the true Savior.

I don’t know if this was what God was trying to communicate to us from more than two millennia ago, but I do think it is something we need to consider. Are we longing for the Christian culture and the blessings that come with it, while being unwilling to accept and submit to the Jesus through whom all of these blessings come?

Sharpen the arrows, fill the quivers!

The Lord has aroused the spirit of the kings of the Medes,

Because His purpose is against Babylon to destroy it;

For it is the vengeance of the Lord, vengeance for His temple. (Jeremiah 51:11) {emphasis mine}

Now this passage may only refer to historical Babylon and it being conquered by the Medes and Persians. I do find it interesting that the nation of the Medes were located in what is now Iran, East Turkey, and Afghanistan. There are many experts saying Iran has everything needed to make several nuclear weapons and they already have the missiles needed to launch them. Iran hates and wants to destroy Israel and the US and is now afraid due to the election of Trump and the people he is nominating for Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, and Ambassador to Israel. Could this passage refer to Iran completing the creation of nuclear weapons in order to attack the US? Maybe.

Lift up a signal against the walls of Babylon;

Post a strong guard,

Station sentries,

Place men in ambush!

For the Lord has both purposed and performed

What He spoke concerning the inhabitants of Babylon.

O you who dwell by many waters,

Abundant in treasures,

Your end has come,

The measure of your end. (Jeremiah 51:12-13) {emphasis mine}

Although historical Babylon was rich and was located between the Euphrates and Tigris Rivers and had many canals for watering the land, this also sounds like the US. The US is between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans with the Gulf of Mexico to the South. It is full of large, navigable rivers. There has never been a nation as rich and with as many treasures as the US. Once again, I’m not positive, but it would be a great description for the US.

The portion of Jacob is not like these;

For the Maker of all is He,

And of the tribe of His inheritance;

The Lord of hosts is His name.

He says, “You are My war-club, My weapon of war;

And with you I shatter nations,

And with you I destroy kingdoms. (Jeremiah 51:19-20) {emphasis mine}

This passage is less explicit, but still, I can very much see God saying of the US, “You are My war-club, My weapon of war; and with you I shatter nations.”

“But I will repay Babylon and all the inhabitants of Chaldea for all their evil that they have done in Zion before your eyes,” declares the Lord.

“Behold, I am against you, O destroying mountain,

Who destroys the whole earth,” declares the Lord,

“And I will stretch out My hand against you,

And roll you down from the crags,

And I will make you a burnt out mountain.

They will not take from you even a stone for a corner

Nor a stone for foundations,

But you will be desolate forever,” declares the Lord. (Jeremiah 51:24-26) {emphasis mine}

I am currently reading a book, “Eye to Eye,” that goes through the actions of Bush Sr, Clinton, and Bush Jr to divide Israel into a two state solution and the natural disasters in America that happened within days of each of the US’s major actions. Will the US help divide Israel leading to her destruction? Has there ever been a nation throughout history that you could really say, “O destroying mountain, who destroys the whole earth?” Before modern times, the empires didn’t affect the whole earth. Great Britain did have influence on the majority of it, but I don’t think you could call it a “destroying mountain” or say it “destroys the whole earth.” The US truly influences every nation on earth, through aid/sanctions and through threat of force.

Once again we see a reference to fire, “I will make you a burnt out mountain.” Will US hegemony be destroyed by a nuclear attack? What else could make it, or any other nation, into “a burnt out mountain.”

The mighty men of Babylon have ceased fighting,

They stay in the strongholds;

Their strength is exhausted,

They are becoming like women;

Their dwelling places are set on fire,

The bars of her gates are broken. (Jeremiah 51:30) {emphasis mine}

Is the reason we don’t see the US in end times prophecy because it has “ceased fighting,” stays “in the strongholds,” “is exhausted,” (especially financially) is “becoming like women,” (literally?) and finally “Their dwelling places are set on fire?”(nuclear?)

It makes sense, but it is also possible I am reading too much into it. Even if the US isn’t THE Babylon the Great, just as there are antichrists and THE AntiChrist, I think the US is at least a form of Babylon.

Indeed Babylon is to fall for the slain of Israel,

As also for Babylon the slain of all the earth have fallen.

You who have escaped the sword,

Depart! Do not stay!

Remember the Lord from afar,

And let Jerusalem come to your mind. (Jeremiah 49-50) {emphasis mine}

Once again, I wonder, if this refers to all who trust God or if this call is specifically for the Jews. I don’t feel confident in the answer, but will continue to study Scripture and listen to the Holy Spirit.

Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions and speculations, I hope this article has made you think and blessed you. I’d love feedback, especially if you have Scripture that either supports or denies my conclusions.

Because end times prophecy is not as clear as the historical parts of the Bible, I know my interpretations have changed as the world has changed and I see how God’s word may be fulfilled. I do believe my understanding is getting closer and closer to what God is trying to tell us as I see things that made zero sense suddenly seem immediately possible as new technologies are created, as national alliances change. and as culture changes. I am looking forward to going home to heaven to be with my God and creator soon. I hope to see you there.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

NOTE: Because of some uncertainty in this interpretation, after writing this article, I did a little research before posting. This websites has some interesting information on Babylon the Great.

https://truthonlybible.com/2021/07/29/the-case-for-identifying-babylon-the-great-with-the-united-states-of-america/

This site furthers my argument that US is Babylon the Great and brings up some additional arguments that are very good and goes into when Babylon the Great is likely destroyed. I’d recommend reading it.

The only description of Babylon the Great that doesn’t fully seem to correspond to the US is “And in her was found the blood of prophets and of saints and of all who have been slain on the earth.” (Revelation 18:24) The rest of the arguments for why the US isn’t Babylon the Great were either arguments regarding America’s past godliness, not America’s current situation, or Americans that just seemed to not want the US to be Babylon the Great. Sometimes we all fail to see uncomfortable truths.

It is true that Christians are not “slain” in the US. It is also true that when the US has gone to war with many nations, such as Iraq, their actions have led to the end of the church in that nation. There had been a Christian church in Iraq for ~2,000 years, but after the US “liberated” Iraq, the Christian church was basically wiped out in a way that it had not been even under a tyrannical Muslim leader. Similar things have happened elsewhere. It is also true that persecution of Jews and Christians has been getting worse and worse in the US. Will this progression continue to the point of putting believers to death? I hope not, but it is possible.

I’m guessing most of us will eventually see who or what Babylon the Great is before too long, so we will see. Hopefully you will use this to get you thinking about end times and it will spur you on to live a life fully devoted to Jesus.

