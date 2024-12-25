When we think of Jesus sacrificing all to save us from our sins and to make us have a right relationship with God, we usually think of Him being arrested, mocked, beaten, and hung on the cross. All of this was the perfect sacrifice and the greatest horror. None of us would chose this willingly, but Jesus sacrificed so much more. We just have trouble seeing it because we have trouble comprehending our infinite, awesome God.

Stop and think about who Jesus was before He came to earth to live as a man.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him nothing came into being that has come into being. In Him was life, and the life was the Light of men. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it. (John 1:1-5)

Jesus spoke into existence time & space, matter & energy, and all life. He was not limited by space or time or any other limitation other than His own nature — His holiness. Our all powerful God came down to earth to live as a man, which was limiting Himself in a way we can’t comprehend. If I came down to earth as an amoeba, I would not be limiting myself anywhere near how He limited Himself, but He did so much more. He didn’t start as a man, “for the Child who has been conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 1:20b) He became incarnate as a one-celled human. The creator of the universe grew in a teen girl’s womb and was born a helpless baby.

Can you imagine what it must have been like to go from speaking the universe into existence, to not being able to sit up, feed yourself, or control your own excrement? Our creator limited Himself so much that everything He needed had to be provided by His young mother. I sometimes think that this was actually the greater sacrifice. Although Jesus suffered humiliation, separation from God, and death on the cross on what we now call Easter, He knew that He would soon conquer the grave and death, rescue humanity, and join the Father in heaven. We can usually survive terrible suffering when we know it will only be brief. When Jesus was conceived and then born on Christmas day, He limited Himself for 30 something years even to the point of making Himself completely dependent on His creation for His every need.

This gives a whole new perspective on the Christmas story.

While they were there, the days were completed for her to give birth. And she gave birth to her firstborn son; and she wrapped Him in cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. (Luke 2:6-7)

The next time you look at a baby, read the Christmas story, see a manger scene, or celebrate Christmas, remember how much Jesus, the Son of God, gave up because He loved you and wanted to reconcile you to Himself and the Father.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

If you have any questions or comments, I'd love to hear from you.

