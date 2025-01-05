Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linzy Bruno's avatar
Linzy Bruno
Jan 7

Good article Christy! Thanks for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sourabhi's avatar
Sourabhi
Jan 6

I really enjoyed the story. I haven't been to a cave but I know how darkness looks like. Jesus is the light thru which I m able to discern the good and bad in this dark world. Hallelujah!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture