Everyone was amazed and gave praise to God. They were filled with awe and said, “We have seen remarkable things today.” (Luke 5:26)

There are lots of verses in the Bible, both Old and New Testaments, where people were amazed at the works of God, but my question is, “Is there anything that amazes God?”

When the Sabbath came, he began to teach in the synagogue, and many who heard him were amazed. “Where did this man get these things?” they asked. “What’s this wisdom that has been given him? What are these remarkable miracles he is performing? Isn’t this the carpenter? Isn’t this Mary’s son and the brother of James, Joseph, Judas and Simon? Aren’t his sisters here with us?” And they took offense at him. Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his own town, among his relatives and in his own home.” He could not do any miracles there, except lay his hands on a few sick people and heal them. He was amazed at their lack of faith. (Mark 6:2-6) {emphasis mine}

This passage mentions the people being amazed at Jesus’s teaching, but it also talks about Jesus being amazed at their lack of faith. It is amazing that people could see the son of God, face to face, and listen to Him teach God’s word and still not believe. They heard about and even saw Him work miracles and yet they did not repent, nor believe.

This is an example of a negative amazement. Are there any examples of positive amazement? There are two passages, that I know of, that describe one particular event that amazed Jesus:

The centurion replied, “Lord, I do not deserve to have you come under my roof. But just say the word, and my servant will be healed. For I myself am a man under authority, with soldiers under me. I tell this one, ‘Go,’ and he goes; and that one, ‘Come,’ and he comes. I say to my servant, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.” When Jesus heard this, he was amazed and said to those following him, “Truly I tell you, I have not found anyone in Israel with such great faith. I say to you that many will come from the east and the west, and will take their places at the feast with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven. But the subjects of the kingdom will be thrown outside, into the darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Then Jesus said to the centurion, “Go! Let it be done just as you believed it would.” And his servant was healed at that moment. (Matthew 8:8-13) {emphasis mine}

The other mention of this event is in Luke:

He was not far from the house when the centurion sent friends to say to him: “Lord, don’t trouble yourself, for I do not deserve to have you come under my roof. That is why I did not even consider myself worthy to come to you. But say the word, and my servant will be healed. For I myself am a man under authority, with soldiers under me. I tell this one, ‘Go,’ and he goes; and that one, ‘Come,’ and he comes. I say to my servant, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.” When Jesus heard this, he was amazed at him, and turning to the crowd following him, he said, “I tell you, I have not found such great faith even in Israel.” (Luke 7:6-9) {emphasis mine}

This Roman centurion had greater faith than any one of God’s chosen people in Israel. This gentile man trusted that Jesus had the power to heal his servant and that all it would take was Jesus’s command. If Jesus spoke the word, his servant would be healed, and it was so. Just as Jesus spoke the universe into existence, He also spoke the centurion’s servant into health. The creator healed His creation with His word and the centurion believed that it would be so.

What can amaze God? It looks like both our lack of faith and great faith can amaze God.

This coming year, let’s try to amaze God with our undying faith in His goodness and ability to do anything and everything for our good.

Trust Jesus.



your sister in Christ,

Christy

