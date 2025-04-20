I started working on this post a couple weeks ago, and out of pure accident, it became my Resurrection Sunday (Easter) post. Maybe it was by God’s design. On Resurrection Sunday, Jesus was raised from the grave. Forty days later he rose to heaven before many witnesses. Someday in the future, the dead in Christ will be raised from the dead, and all believers will be snatched up to heaven. Maybe this is this right post for Resurrection Sunday.

For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus. … For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we shall always be with the Lord. (1 Thessalonians 4:14, 16-17) {emphasis mine}

It always amazes me that some Christians don’t believe in the rapture of the church. I understand how there can be a disagreement about exactly when the rapture is to occur, but I can’t comprehend how some Christians don’t believe the rapture is coming or that they believe that the rapture happened in the first century.

Let’s start with the three key verses on the subject and then we’ll get into more details.

Key Rapture Verses

I didn’t notice that this first passage referred to the rapture until it was pointed out to me. I was so focused on Jesus preparing a place, that I missed the key sentence.

“Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, there you may be also. (John 14:1-3) {emphasis mine}

Jesus, after His resurrection and as promised in these verses, rose up to heaven to go prepare a place for believers. He will then return to bring believers to Himself. This whole idea would have been particularly clear for the Jews when it was written. When a bride and groom were engaged (a legal contract where they were considered married), the groom would go and prepare a place for them to live. It could be an extra room in his parent’s home or it could be a whole new home. The bride didn’t know when the groom would return to take her to himself to become man and wife. In the same way, Jesus has gone away to prepare a place for us and will return at a time we do not know. Just as the Jewish bride had to be ready to leave with her groom when he suddenly arrived, we also must be ready for Jesus’s return when He will snatch us from earth and take us home with Him to heaven.

But we do not want you to be uninformed, brethren, about those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve as do the rest who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus. For this we say to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18) {emphasis mine}

The Bible has a wonderful euphemism for the death of believers. It speaks of them falling asleep because death is not the end for believers. It is just a pause, a separation of body and spirit, before we are raptured to Jesus, to meet Him in the sky, where we will receive a new resurrection body, just as Jesus received when He was raised from the dead 3 days after His crucifixion. Both the dead in Christ and the alive in Christ will “be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air.” God gives us this promise in the Bible to comfort us. It gives us comfort that death is not the end and we will see our fellow believers again in heaven one day. It also gives us comfort that we will not have to experience God’s wrath. “For God has not destined us for wrath, but for obtaining salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Thessalonians 5:9)

What else can we learn about the rapture?

Now I say this, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. Behold, I tell you a mystery; we will not all sleep, but we will all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet; for the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For this perishable must put on the imperishable, and this mortal must put on immortality. But when this perishable will have put on the imperishable, and this mortal will have put on immortality, then will come about the saying that is written, “Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law; but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. (1 Corinthians 15:50-57) {emphasis mine}

The rapture will be an instantaneous change from our perishable bodies to imperishable, whether we are alive in Christ or dead in Christ. At the rapture we “will be raised imperishable.” I am very excited to be snatched up into the air, receive a new, eternal body, and meet Jesus face-to-face.

There is one more passage that I believe talks of the rapture that is a bit more subtle from Isaiah.

The righteous man perishes, and no man takes it to heart;

And devout men are taken away, while no one understands.

For the righteous man is taken away from evil,

He enters into peace;

They rest in their beds,

Each one who walked in his upright way. (Isaiah 57:1-2) {emphasis mine}

The seven year Tribulation is the wrath of God poured out on those who rejected Him and the merciful, last chance warning before eternal judgement. Those who have trusted in Jesus (the devout men, the righteous man) will be “taken away from evil” and will “enter into peace.” Instead of experiencing God’s wrath, they will experience His peace. Instead of experience horror, they will “rest in their beds.”

The Seven Raptures Before the Rapture of the Church

How can we know that we will be raptured to heaven to be with Jesus forever? One way is because people have been raptured before (in different ways)

I am borrowing the organization of this section from Chapter 9 of “The End: Everything You’ll Want to Know about the Apocalypse” by Mark Hitchcock, which I happen to be reading at the moment.

Rapture of Enoch

”So all the days of Enoch were three hundred and sixty-five years. Enoch walked with God; and he was not, for God took him.” (Genesis 5:23-24)

Enoch was raptured to heaven to be with God. He did not die, but went straight to God. Rapture of Elijah

”And it came about when the Lord was about to take up Elijah by a whirlwind to heaven, that Elijah went with Elisha from Gilgal. … As they were going along and talking, behold, there appeared a chariot of fire and horses of fire which separated the two of them. And Elijah went up by a whirlwind to heaven.” (2 Kings 2:1,11)

Elijah also was raptured to heaven without having to die. This passage gives more details. He went up in a whirlwind to heaven. Rapture of Isaiah

”In the year of King Uzziah’s death I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, lofty and exalted, with the train of His robe filling the temple. Seraphim stood above Him, each having six wings: with two he covered his face, and with two he covered his feet, and with two he flew. And one called out to another and said, “Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord of hosts, The whole earth is full of His glory.”” (Isaiah 6:1-3)

Isaiah’s situation was different. He was raptured to heaven only temporarily to be given God’s word and His prophecy and to call Isaiah for His good plan. Rapture of Jesus

”And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron; and her child was caught up to God and to His throne.” (Revelation 12:5)

and

”And after He had said these things, He was lifted up while they were looking on, and a cloud received Him out of their sight. And as they were gazing intently into the sky while He was going, behold, two men in white clothing stood beside them. They also said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into the sky? This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will come in just the same way as you have watched Him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:9-11)

I’ve listed two verses about Jesus’s rapture. The one from Revelation uses the Greek word harpazo, caught up - when translated to Latin, the word is rapturo, which is where we get our English word rapture. The verses in Acts give a more detailed description of His rapture to heaven, which is an example of our rapture. We are also promised His return. Rapture of Philip

”And he ordered the chariot to stop; and they both went down into the water, Philip as well as the eunuch, and he baptized him. When they came up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord snatched Philip away; and the eunuch no longer saw him, but went on his way rejoicing. But Philip found himself at Azotus, and as he passed through he kept preaching the gospel to all the cities until he came to Caesarea.” (Acts 8:38-40) The rapture of Philip is different than the rest, because Philip was snatched away, not to heaven, but to Azotus. This is still an instance worth pointing out because it also uses the Greek word Harpazo. Rapture of Paul

”I know a man in Christ who fourteen years ago—whether in the body I do not know, or out of the body I do not know, God knows—such a man was caught up to the third heaven. And I know how such a man—whether in the body or apart from the body I do not know, God knows— was caught up into Paradise and heard inexpressible words, which a man is not permitted to speak.” (2 Corinthians 12:2-4)

Like Isaiah, Paul was temporarily caught up (Harpazo) to heaven to receive revelation from God and then returned to his work and life on earth

These examples show God snatching people from one location to another, physically or spiritually for His good purpose. I expect it to happen again, shortly before the beginning of the seven year tribulation.

The 3 Views of the Rapture

There are three main views of the rapture: pre-trib, mid-trib, and post-trib. The basic beliefs are pretty much self explanatory by their name. Does the rapture occur before the tribulation, around the mid-point of the tribulation (which is right before the Great Tribulation or final 3.5 years), or after the tribulation? Which one fits what the Bible says better?

Although the Bible doesn’t directly say when the rapture happens, there are some very strong hints.

No wrath For saints

“For God has not destined us for wrath, but for obtaining salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Thessalonians 5:9)

God promises believers that we are not destined for wrath. The tribulation is also known as “The wrath” (1 Thessalonians 5:9 & Revelation 11:18), “The wrath to come” (1 Thessalonians 1:10), “The great day of their wrath” (Revelation 6:17), “The wrath of God” (Revelation15:1,7, 14:10,19, 16:1), “The wrath of the lamb” (Revelation 6:16). There are numerous other equally unpleasant names, but I am sticking with those that use the word wrath. God promised believers that we are not destined for wrath. God never breaks His promises.

Similarly Revelation 3 promises believers will be kept from the hour of testing.

Because you have kept the word of My perseverance, I also will keep you from the hour of testing, that hour which is about to come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. I am coming quickly; hold fast what you have, so that no one will take your crown. (Revelation 3:10-11) {emphasis mine}

The word quickly can also be translated suddenly. Although Jesus has not returned quickly by our way of figuring time, He will come suddenly.

No one knows when

“But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone.” (Matthew 24:36)

Scripture says the Tribulation starts when the Antichrist signs a peace treaty with Israel. If the rapture happens before the tribulation, then we won’t know when it will happen. If the rapture occurs at the mid-trib position, then it will happen 3.5 years after the peace treaty. If the rapture occurs post-trip, then it will happen 7 years after the peace treaty is signed and 3.5 years after the abomination of desolation, when the Antichrist declares himself god in the Jewish temple and requires the whole world to worship him. Only one makes sense if we can’t know when it happens.

Just as in the days of …

“For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be. Then there will be two men in the field; one will be taken and one will be left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken and one will be left.” (Matthew 24:37-41)

If we look at the words of Jesus, He compares the rapture to the days of Noah. Life happening as normal, then God put Noah and his family on the ark and personally shut the door (Genesis 7:16). Then the flood came, pouring God’s wrath out on those who had rejected Him. In the same way, God will take believers out of the world before pouring out His wrath on those who remain. He clearly states, “one will be taken and one will be left.”

A parallel passage in Luke, not only talks of God removing Noah before the flood, but also tells of God removing Lot before destroying Sodom & Gomorrah.

For just like the lightning, when it flashes out of one part of the sky, shines to the other part of the sky, so will the Son of Man be in His day. But first He must suffer many things and be rejected by this generation. And just as it happened in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: they were eating, they were drinking, they were marrying, they were being given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. It was the same as happened in the days of Lot: they were eating, they were drinking, they were buying, they were selling, they were planting, they were building; but on the day that Lot went out from Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all. It will be just the same on the day that the Son of Man is revealed. (Luke:17:24-30) {emphasis mine}

Just as Noah was removed before judgement, so also was Lot removed before judgement. In both cases the majority of people were going about business, living normal lives, not expecting anything to change.

In Genesis 19, the angels must remove Lot and his family before the city is destroyed.

Then the two men said to Lot, “Whom else have you here? A son-in-law, and your sons, and your daughters, and whomever you have in the city, bring them out of the place; for we are about to destroy this place, because their outcry has become so great before the Lord that the Lord has sent us to destroy it.”

…

When morning dawned, the angels urged Lot, saying, “Up, take your wife and your two daughters who are here, or you will be swept away in the punishment of the city.” But he hesitated. So the men seized his hand and the hand of his wife and the hands of his two daughters, for the compassion of the Lord was upon him; and they brought him out, and put him outside the city. (Genesis 19:12-13,15-16) {emphasis mine}

In the last days, God has promised to remove us before His judgment is poured out on those who willfully rejected Him. Jesus spoke these words to comfort us and so we would not fear the end.

Removal of the Restrainer

Now we request you, brethren, with regard to the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our gathering together to Him, that you not be quickly shaken from your composure or be disturbed either by a spirit or a message or a letter as if from us, to the effect that the day of the Lord has come. Let no one in any way deceive you, for it will not come unless the apostasy comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of destruction, who opposes and exalts himself above every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, displaying himself as being God. Do you not remember that while I was still with you, I was telling you these things? And you know what restrains him now, so that in his time he will be revealed. For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only he who now restrains will do so until he is taken out of the way. Then that lawless one will be revealed whom the Lord will slay with the breath of His mouth and bring to an end by the appearance of His coming; (2 Thessalonians 2:1-8) {emphasis mine}

The restrainer is the Holy Spirit and the lawless one is the antichrist. This passage is saying that the antichrist will not be revealed until the restrainer is removed. The Holy Spirit indwells every believer. The believers also have to be removed before the antichrist is revealed, otherwise the Holy Spirit would have to leave the believers, leaving them alone during God’s wrath. That, of course, is contrary to God’s character, history, and promise.

Why is There No Mention of the Church During the Tribulation?

In the first three chapters of Revelation, the word church is used again and again. The church is not mentioned again until Revelation 19, regarding the Bride of Christ.

Let us rejoice and be glad and give the glory to Him, for the marriage of the Lamb has come and His bride has made herself ready.” It was given to her to clothe herself in fine linen, bright and clean; for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints. (Revelation 19:7-8) {emphasis mine}

All of this makes sense if the church was raptured before the tribulation. Therefore the bride (the church) has had seven years to make herself ready. They then get to descend with Jesus in the second coming of Jesus.

And I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse, and He who sat on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and wages war. His eyes are a flame of fire, and on His head are many diadems; and He has a name written on Him which no one knows except Himself. He is clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. And the armies which are in heaven, clothed in fine linen, white and clean, were following Him on white horses. From His mouth comes a sharp sword, so that with it He may strike down the nations, and He will rule them with a rod of iron; and He treads the wine press of the fierce wrath of God, the Almighty. And on His robe and on His thigh He has a name written, “KING OF KINGS, AND Lord OF LORDS.” (Revelation 19:11-16) {emphasis mine}

The Bride of Christ follows the King of Kings and Lord of Lords back to earth after being made “white and clean.”

Some may accuse pre-trib believers of being escapists. I’ll admit, I am happy to avoid the wrath of God, whether that be the tribulation or eternal damnation or just His daily disappointment in my failings. The fact that I am glad to “escape” the wrath, doesn’t make it untrue. I hope the passages and explanations I shared will give you comfort as the Day of the Lord and the Wrath of God approaches and as we see the world seemingly spiraling out of control. God is in control. Everything is happening according to His plan and for our good.

May the Lord of heaven comfort you with His promises and make you know His love. May you trust Him in good times and bad until the last days. May God give you a desire for His word and an understanding of His prophecies, so you will know the day is fast approaching.

Trust Jesus.

FYI, You can find most of my articles at end times. Some are directly relating to end times while others are loosely related. This post is a logical explanation of the rapture. You can also check out my older article on the rapture, “Up, Up, and Away.” The focus in my previous post was a little different including focusing on how the rapture will effect us, how we should respond to its immanency, and how it relates to the 2nd coming of Christ after the tribulation, so it is worth checking out as well.

