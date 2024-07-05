End Times (Left Behind)

This is my series on end times for both believers and unbelievers. It helps you understand what is coming and what that means for believers and unbelievers.

The Carrot or the Stick (Part 1) The Judgment Seat of Christ vs the Great White Throne Judgment

Will You Shrink Away in Shame (Part 3) Are you a true child of God or a pretender and how does this effect us in the end times

A Change of Heart (Part 4) My personal change to be more focused on my future with Christ than with the worries of this world.

Walk in the Light (Part 5) A study of Biblical references to God/Jesus as light as inspired by the description, in Revelation, of the New Jerusalem in Heaven

To Mark or Not to Mark? That is the Question! (Part 6) The mark of the beast. What it is and how it effects anyone left behind after the rapture

What Do We Do With the Time Left? (Part 7) Time is short. How do we live knowing that the rapture and the tribulation are coming?

Every Knee Will Bow Down, God Makes Himself Known, Part 5 (All Will Know) This was originally written as part of the God Makes Himself Known series, but covers end time. It includes a summary of end times and Revelation and demonstrates how God makes Himself known.

Jeremiah 25, What does it tell us about what is happening today?

Are You Ready?: Is the Tribulation Imminent?, An explanation of why we should study end times prophecy.

Escaping the Wrath of God: The Rapture of the Church