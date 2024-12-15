Trust Jesus Substack

Sourabhi
Dec 23, 2024

Fellowship with like minded belivers is indeed important.

But more than that, it is important to fellowship with God daily. For those who are searching to be in right fellowship need to seek God who will direct him to right ministry.

It's true that every ministry is made up of imperfect people. But if our focus is on the word of God then you will find beauty in everything and anything and you will end up praising him.

So far in my journey, I have realized that it's important to be in a church which does not sugarcoat with you but instead help you grow and depend on God more than self or the Pastor.

Merry Christmas 😊

2 replies by Christy and others
Al Christie
Dec 15, 2024

Great points about marriage and family, including our church family. We need each other. Just as children need quality time with mom and dad to counter being continually assaulted by wrong ideas from the world every day, we need quality time with our fellow believers at least once a week; more than once a week when possible.

2 more comments...

