Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linzy Bruno's avatar
Linzy Bruno
May 1

Yes! He is COMING and His COMING IS SOON! Thank you for saying so, we can't hear about His Coming enough! Talking about it provides encouragement for believers and witness for the lost!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Christy and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture