Linzy Bruno
Feb 14

I agree with you. Those verses in Isaiah give us the play by play of the visions, we can especially tell with words like 'look' and the use of future tense. but even those that use past tense are just a past tense usage of what was just seen in vision format. These are the declarations of what will happen in the future--the End of Days Prophecies foretold. Then, in Revelation, we see the fulfillment of things still yet to occur, except for chapters 1-3, I believe that's where we are right now. God is dealing with the varying spiritual states correlating with each of the 7 churches......And, I can't be positive about this, but I believe everywhere the name of 'Babylon' appears we are being informed of yet another region/nation where there is pretty much only wickedness, particularly where God refers to it as "The Whore'.......I think the name of Babylon is reserved for those nations that know of God, but ultimately reject Him. Although there was a powerful kingdom known as Babylon way back in the book of Genesis, and the people built the 'tower of Babel.' The name indicates a rebellion or turning away that the Bible applies all areas where this is occurring, but does not include places like Iran, where there was never any corporate faith in the first place. Like I said, I could be wrong about that is what I think the Bible means regarding this name, as we read about Babylon both in the Old and New Testaments, and it always refers to evil doings, due to rejection of God.

