Trust Jesus Substack

Trust Jesus Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sourabhi's avatar
Sourabhi
Dec 23, 2024

Wonderfully written

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Dec 18, 2024

An excellent, thorough, well written and well balanced view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christy
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christine Kroeker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture