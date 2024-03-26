Why subscribe?

Do you feel like the world has gone crazy? Do you feel like your life is out of control? Do you want to know more about Jesus and the God of the Bible? Do you want to grow in your faith and return to “your first love”? If so, I hope this substack will be a blessing to you.



I’m a busy business owner, homeschool mom, mother of a special needs son, and an elder’s wife, so I may not be as regular on posting as some might like. I try to post twice a week (usually Sunday and Wednesday), but occasionally this may change for various reasons. Subscribing will give you an email whenever I make a new post. Some posts may be long and some shorter.



I will also be posting about my upcoming book(s).

I want this substack to be a community and to be a place to get your questions answered. If you have any questions regarding anything I post, please comment on a post and I will l try to get back to you personally or in a post to answer your question. Please be patient with me. I have a lot of responsibilities and sometimes it may take a couple of days to respond. Other times I may be able to respond immediately. I’m still figuring things out.



As this substack goes on, I may have periods where new ideas are not coming to me (Right now I feel like I have a lot to say). If there is a subject you would like me to write about or a question you would like answered, please ask and I will do the best that I can. Most questions I am usually asked, I can answer fairly easily and quickly. Of course you may stump me and it may take some extensive research to answer your questions, but I will do my best. No question is too simple and (though I may regret saying this) no question is too complex. I am here to facilitate your growth in Christ.

