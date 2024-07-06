I’m going to try to put various series on this page to make it easier to find them and read the entire series, especially since I sometimes insert other posts in the middle or work on a series, leave, and then add more to the series. Some of the listed posts are not yet posted or not yet finished, but this lets you know what is coming.

God’s Promises

God's Promises: Adam, Abraham, & Jacob, Waiting doesn't mean God is unfaithful, Part 1

God's Promises: David & Jeremiah, Waiting doesn't mean God is unfaithful, Part 2

God's Promises fulfilled: Messiah, Jesus Christ, Waiting doesn't mean God is unfaithful, Part 3



God Makes Himself Known

Prayer

End Times (Left Behind)

This is my series on end times for both believers and unbelievers. It helps you understand what is coming and what that means for believers and unbelievers.

Literal Genesis

Fruits of the Spirit

This is my series on the Fruits of the Spirit. (I will try to be good about updating links as new posts publish)

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law. (Galatians 5:22-23)

Books:

Why I Need Jesus: Who is God? What does that mean for me? Why Should I Care?